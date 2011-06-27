We do home staging. What we move needs to be coddled but carried en masse. I considered a MB Sprinter but as my first big, crude van, it was just far too austere. No power seats, rare to find backup cams, no XM, no cruise, rare side door windows... it just seemed too raw, oddly given the perceived brand prestige. The Ram Promaster just didn't instill confidence. When we got our 2014 NV2500 HD High Roof, the Ram was new and clearly problematic, from what the forums said. Equipment could be ordered up and it didn't have to be super plain but I just couldn't feel confident about it. The new big Transit wasn't getting strong reviews about it's transmission durability ... so I read more and more about the Nissan. A FIVE year 100k warranty (even on a used vehicle) was super. The equipment on my higher end model is great- side airbags, nav, power seats, XM, backup camera. It's still crude compared to our BMW and Sienna Limited but it's comfortable and rides well. We drive HWY 1 in Sonoma and Marin counties often and it handles shockingly well. The V8 is powerful if lousy on gas. The only problems we've had were a repeatedly sticking side door and rear door extended opening pieces which need constant lube-ing. And oddly, rust. We bought it from someone who clearly was a rich hippie and used it for his surf van, thus it was at the coast all the time, so there is surface rust on the tow hooks, behind the grille on the radiator but it seems to have halted and the dealer has a rust warranty so... not too worried. I'm not in love with the blind spots from the huge side mirrors but the upside is the side mirrors show a lot behind you... so, yin-yang. Dealer service has been very good and I'd get another in a second. Update, June 21, 2020. 67,000 miles Nothing has changed. This thing just goes and goes. It's a superb vehicle. Though it's obviously big, it's still parkable. Maybe it's the rear wheel drive, but getting in and out of parking lot spaces is no harder than in our Sienna or Volvo XC60. The seats are still VERY good for a vehicle of this kind, though the "stain resistant" fabric is only a concept. It seems as if even pure water stains it. I've cleaned it with upholstery cleaner and it helps but in reality, I'm spoiled from years with leather upholstery. Sadly, I read that Nissan won't continue making the NV series after this model. I guess, I'd dabble with a Transit or if I'm drunk-shopping, a Sprinter but man, those reviews are scathing. Nothing but love for my Nissan NV2500 High Roof.

