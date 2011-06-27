  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Cargo
  4. Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2014 Nissan NV Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available high roof
  • capable V6 and V8 engine options
  • simple model and option structure.
  • No diesel option
  • hard plastic in armrest areas.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Nissan NV Cargo for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price
$14,500
Used NV Cargo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Nissan NV is a solid choice in the commercial van market thanks to its tall roof option, capable engines, relatively pleasant driving dynamics and attractive pricing.

Vehicle overview

There are some jobs that will always require a full-size van like the 2014 Nissan NV or even an entire fleet of NVs. If you've got something to tow around, it boasts trucklike towing capacity. If you've got lots of valuable tools that you want to secure, the cargo area is equipped with all sorts of tie-down points and useful places to set up shop. And for the convenience of working in the back, this Nissan van's high-roof option allows full-grown adults to walk around upright in the back (permitting that you're shorter than 6-feet 3-inches).

Another benefit of the NV is the available variety of lengths, engines and user-friendly options for customization. Windows or metal panels, a center console big enough for a laptop computer, and even modern available options like Bluetooth and a rearview camera allow you to outfit the NV in a way that best suits your needs or those of your business.

Now, the NV may look a little funky up front, but that's form following function. The extended pickup-style hood creates more room in the cabin for the front seats, and the position of the engine makes it easier to access for repairs. This is a major advantage when you consider the high-mileage nature of these workhorses.

Of course, there are a couple of other options available if you're interested in a cargo van. If cost is less of a concern, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has the most refined interior, the most cargo space and it drives more like a car (read: easily) than any of its rivals. It is considerably more expensive, but it might be worth it. Then there are the 2014 Chevrolet Express and 2014 GMC Savana twins, but those are dated and have no high-roof option. You might also consider the new 2014 Ram ProMaster.

Any of those vans might fit your needs, but overall we think that the 2014 Nissan NV presents an excellent value proposition. Whether you're considering expanding your fleet or just getting started, we definitely recommend checking out the NV.

2014 Nissan NV Cargo models

The 2014 Nissan NV is a full-size cargo van available in three models: 1500, 2500 and 3500. The 1500 comes only with a standard roof, while the 2500 and 3500 offer a choice between a standard or high roof. They all have the same wheelbase and length, but as you move up in the model range, payload and towing capacities increase.

There are two trim levels: S and SV. The base S comes with the bare necessities, including 17-inch steel wheels, variable-intermittent wipers, a tilt-only steering wheel, a four-way manual driver seat, water-repellent cloth upholstery (with vinyl reinforcements in high-wear areas), air-conditioning, a trip computer and a two-speaker stereo with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Power Basic package adds power windows, doors and locks as well as keyless entry and cruise control.

The SV trim includes the Power Basic package's equipment and adds 17-inch styled steel wheels, chrome exterior accents, rear parking sensors, hardboard interior cargo panels, a lockable center console (2500/3500 models only) and four audio system speakers. The SV's optional Technology package includes a 5-inch touchscreen display, navigation, satellite radio, Bluetooth, satellite radio, iPod connectivity and a rearview camera.

Additional options include multiple window configurations for the side and rear doors.

2014 Highlights

All V8-equipped 2014 Nissan NVs now get tow hooks, heated mirrors and upgraded trailer equipment. Previously, this equipment was part of the Tow package, which is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

The Nissan NV 1500 model is only offered with a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque) and the NV 3500 can only be had with the 5.6-liter V8 (317 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque), while the 2500 offers buyers a choice of either engine.

A five-speed automatic is the only transmission offered, and all NVs are rear-wheel drive. Properly equipped, V6-powered NVs can tow up to 7,000 pounds. A properly equipped NV 3500 has a maximum tow rating of 9,500 pounds and a payload capacity of 4,022 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Nissan NV include antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. Front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are optional. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera with a small display integrated into the rearview mirror are also optional.

Driving

There's no confusing the 2014 Nissan NV as anything other than a giant van, but it's at least easier to drive than other full-size cargo haulers. The ride quality is decent whether the van is unloaded or full, and the noise levels are surprisingly low at freeway speeds -- at least by large-metal-box-on-wheels standards. The V6 engine produces satisfying performance even with a full load, while the V8 is even better. No matter which engine you choose, you'll find the automatic transmission delivers seamless and well-timed shifts. Visibility is good out the front and is enhanced by large side mirrors.

Interior

The 2014 Nissan NV sports a functional interior notable for its supportive front seats and the additional legroom offered by pushing the engine out under the elongated hood. The available center console is another nice touch, offering a generous amount of storage. It also locks for the security of valuables. There are plenty of places to stash small items as well, including a handy pull-out drawer under the driver seat of 2500 and 3500 models.

Gauges and controls are designed and laid out in a straightforward way that makes them easy to use. As with most cargo vans, there's a lot of hard plastic in the NV, but the only place where you really notice is on the armrests and center console lid, both of which could use a little padding.

The business end of the interior is enhanced by nearly vertical walls and built-in attachment points that make it easier to fit equipment racks, workbenches and the like. Getting people and cargo in and out couldn't be easier, thanks to a low step-in height and large doors, including rear ones that open quite wide and use magnetic catches to stay open. Speaking of cargo, the low-roof version offers a healthy 234 cubic feet of space, while the high-roof model boasts 323 cubic feet and the ability for a 6-foot 3-inch person to walk around upright. Six floor-mounted D-rings make it easier to secure the load.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan NV Cargo.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

High, hot hauler
Pickles,06/21/2018
2500 SV w/High Roof 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
We do home staging. What we move needs to be coddled but carried en masse. I considered a MB Sprinter but as my first big, crude van, it was just far too austere. No power seats, rare to find backup cams, no XM, no cruise, rare side door windows... it just seemed too raw, oddly given the perceived brand prestige. The Ram Promaster just didn't instill confidence. When we got our 2014 NV2500 HD High Roof, the Ram was new and clearly problematic, from what the forums said. Equipment could be ordered up and it didn't have to be super plain but I just couldn't feel confident about it. The new big Transit wasn't getting strong reviews about it's transmission durability ... so I read more and more about the Nissan. A FIVE year 100k warranty (even on a used vehicle) was super. The equipment on my higher end model is great- side airbags, nav, power seats, XM, backup camera. It's still crude compared to our BMW and Sienna Limited but it's comfortable and rides well. We drive HWY 1 in Sonoma and Marin counties often and it handles shockingly well. The V8 is powerful if lousy on gas. The only problems we've had were a repeatedly sticking side door and rear door extended opening pieces which need constant lube-ing. And oddly, rust. We bought it from someone who clearly was a rich hippie and used it for his surf van, thus it was at the coast all the time, so there is surface rust on the tow hooks, behind the grille on the radiator but it seems to have halted and the dealer has a rust warranty so... not too worried. I'm not in love with the blind spots from the huge side mirrors but the upside is the side mirrors show a lot behind you... so, yin-yang. Dealer service has been very good and I'd get another in a second. Update, June 21, 2020. 67,000 miles Nothing has changed. This thing just goes and goes. It's a superb vehicle. Though it's obviously big, it's still parkable. Maybe it's the rear wheel drive, but getting in and out of parking lot spaces is no harder than in our Sienna or Volvo XC60. The seats are still VERY good for a vehicle of this kind, though the "stain resistant" fabric is only a concept. It seems as if even pure water stains it. I've cleaned it with upholstery cleaner and it helps but in reality, I'm spoiled from years with leather upholstery. Sadly, I read that Nissan won't continue making the NV series after this model. I guess, I'd dabble with a Transit or if I'm drunk-shopping, a Sprinter but man, those reviews are scathing. Nothing but love for my Nissan NV2500 High Roof.
Most reliable cargo van on the market
David,01/30/2020
2500 S w/High Roof 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
Between the Ram, Transit and Sprinter. The NV is the most reliable van you can buy. You'll be surprised on how long you'll ever need service. These vans were way over built using the Titan XD platform. Problems with the other vans can be hard to service, small brakes, overheating, constant breakdowns, unibody and transmission issues. The NV is an amazing van, just wish the rear cargo was a little longer. Thats what makes the van such a problem. The comparable 144 and 148 vans have 10" more. Which is a lot, especially with camper vans.
See all 2 reviews of the 2014 Nissan NV Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Nissan NV Cargo

Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo is offered in the following submodels: NV Cargo Van. Available styles include 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Nissan NV Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan NV Cargo for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 NV Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,500 and mileage as low as 80101 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo.

Can't find a used 2014 Nissan NV Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NV Cargo for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,471.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,390.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NV Cargo for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,344.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,157.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Nissan NV Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan NV Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles