2014 Nissan NV Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Available high roof
- capable V6 and V8 engine options
- simple model and option structure.
- No diesel option
- hard plastic in armrest areas.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2014 Nissan NV is a solid choice in the commercial van market thanks to its tall roof option, capable engines, relatively pleasant driving dynamics and attractive pricing.
Vehicle overview
There are some jobs that will always require a full-size van like the 2014 Nissan NV or even an entire fleet of NVs. If you've got something to tow around, it boasts trucklike towing capacity. If you've got lots of valuable tools that you want to secure, the cargo area is equipped with all sorts of tie-down points and useful places to set up shop. And for the convenience of working in the back, this Nissan van's high-roof option allows full-grown adults to walk around upright in the back (permitting that you're shorter than 6-feet 3-inches).
Another benefit of the NV is the available variety of lengths, engines and user-friendly options for customization. Windows or metal panels, a center console big enough for a laptop computer, and even modern available options like Bluetooth and a rearview camera allow you to outfit the NV in a way that best suits your needs or those of your business.
Now, the NV may look a little funky up front, but that's form following function. The extended pickup-style hood creates more room in the cabin for the front seats, and the position of the engine makes it easier to access for repairs. This is a major advantage when you consider the high-mileage nature of these workhorses.
Of course, there are a couple of other options available if you're interested in a cargo van. If cost is less of a concern, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has the most refined interior, the most cargo space and it drives more like a car (read: easily) than any of its rivals. It is considerably more expensive, but it might be worth it. Then there are the 2014 Chevrolet Express and 2014 GMC Savana twins, but those are dated and have no high-roof option. You might also consider the new 2014 Ram ProMaster.
Any of those vans might fit your needs, but overall we think that the 2014 Nissan NV presents an excellent value proposition. Whether you're considering expanding your fleet or just getting started, we definitely recommend checking out the NV.
2014 Nissan NV Cargo models
The 2014 Nissan NV is a full-size cargo van available in three models: 1500, 2500 and 3500. The 1500 comes only with a standard roof, while the 2500 and 3500 offer a choice between a standard or high roof. They all have the same wheelbase and length, but as you move up in the model range, payload and towing capacities increase.
There are two trim levels: S and SV. The base S comes with the bare necessities, including 17-inch steel wheels, variable-intermittent wipers, a tilt-only steering wheel, a four-way manual driver seat, water-repellent cloth upholstery (with vinyl reinforcements in high-wear areas), air-conditioning, a trip computer and a two-speaker stereo with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Power Basic package adds power windows, doors and locks as well as keyless entry and cruise control.
The SV trim includes the Power Basic package's equipment and adds 17-inch styled steel wheels, chrome exterior accents, rear parking sensors, hardboard interior cargo panels, a lockable center console (2500/3500 models only) and four audio system speakers. The SV's optional Technology package includes a 5-inch touchscreen display, navigation, satellite radio, Bluetooth, satellite radio, iPod connectivity and a rearview camera.
Additional options include multiple window configurations for the side and rear doors.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Nissan NV 1500 model is only offered with a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque) and the NV 3500 can only be had with the 5.6-liter V8 (317 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque), while the 2500 offers buyers a choice of either engine.
A five-speed automatic is the only transmission offered, and all NVs are rear-wheel drive. Properly equipped, V6-powered NVs can tow up to 7,000 pounds. A properly equipped NV 3500 has a maximum tow rating of 9,500 pounds and a payload capacity of 4,022 pounds.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2014 Nissan NV include antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. Front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are optional. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera with a small display integrated into the rearview mirror are also optional.
Driving
There's no confusing the 2014 Nissan NV as anything other than a giant van, but it's at least easier to drive than other full-size cargo haulers. The ride quality is decent whether the van is unloaded or full, and the noise levels are surprisingly low at freeway speeds -- at least by large-metal-box-on-wheels standards. The V6 engine produces satisfying performance even with a full load, while the V8 is even better. No matter which engine you choose, you'll find the automatic transmission delivers seamless and well-timed shifts. Visibility is good out the front and is enhanced by large side mirrors.
Interior
The 2014 Nissan NV sports a functional interior notable for its supportive front seats and the additional legroom offered by pushing the engine out under the elongated hood. The available center console is another nice touch, offering a generous amount of storage. It also locks for the security of valuables. There are plenty of places to stash small items as well, including a handy pull-out drawer under the driver seat of 2500 and 3500 models.
Gauges and controls are designed and laid out in a straightforward way that makes them easy to use. As with most cargo vans, there's a lot of hard plastic in the NV, but the only place where you really notice is on the armrests and center console lid, both of which could use a little padding.
The business end of the interior is enhanced by nearly vertical walls and built-in attachment points that make it easier to fit equipment racks, workbenches and the like. Getting people and cargo in and out couldn't be easier, thanks to a low step-in height and large doors, including rear ones that open quite wide and use magnetic catches to stay open. Speaking of cargo, the low-roof version offers a healthy 234 cubic feet of space, while the high-roof model boasts 323 cubic feet and the ability for a 6-foot 3-inch person to walk around upright. Six floor-mounted D-rings make it easier to secure the load.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan NV Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the NV Cargo
Related Used 2014 Nissan NV Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Pathfinder
- Nissan Altima 2019
- 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport
- 2019 Nissan NV200
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 Nissan Altima
- 2019 Murano
- 2019 Sentra