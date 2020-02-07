Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me

123 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
NV Cargo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 123 listings
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S

    32,511 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,798

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S

    210,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,981

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    58,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,976

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    72,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,490

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S

    37,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    103,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S

    114,307 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    165,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,650

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S

    104,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,850

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S

    61,729 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,950

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    67,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,788

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S

    71,203 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,987

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    130,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,490

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL

    101,310 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $22,200

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S

    98,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV

    32,000 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    111,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    55,273 miles

    $23,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan NV Cargo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 123 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Cargo
  4. Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
NV Cargo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Nissan NV Cargo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings