Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me
- 32,511 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,798
Passport Nissan of Marlow Heights - Marlow Heights / Maryland
2016 Nissan NV1500 S CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 3D Cargo Van, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, Glacier White, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Power Door Locks w/Auto-Locking Feature, Power Package, Power Windows w/Driver's 1-Touch Auto Down. Odometer is 45216 miles below market average!VALUE PRICED BELOW MARKET! Call 301-423-8400 to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 5000 Auth Way, Marlow Heights, MD 20746.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM3GN804472
Stock: P11583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 210,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,981
Germain Kia of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
1 Owner, Accident Free History Report, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Captain's Chairs, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/1CD Audio System w/2-Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Glacier White RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tow Mode 5.6L V8 DOHC 32VRecent Arrival!2016 Nissan NV3500 HD Cargo S High Roof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LYXGN800979
Stock: KGN800979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 58,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,976
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Loaded with possibilities, our 2016 Nissan NV2500 SV Cargo Van in Glacier White is ready to help you get your job done with ease! Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 that delivers 261hp while connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Enjoy 281lb-ft of torque at your command along with impressive towing capacity in this Rear Wheel Drive Cargo Van. Designed for the way you work with a full-length fully boxed ladder frame, our NV500 SV offers ample interior space for practically every project and integrated/reinforced cargo mounting points. Inside this SV you'll appreciate thoughtful touches such as magnetic door locks to secure rear doors, 50/50 split rear cargo doors, a flat loading floor, hardboard interior cargo panels, a cargo area work light, and pre-wiring for electrical upfitting. Conveniences such as remote keyless entry, power door locks, and windows, a lockable center console, a multi-functional trip computer, full-color navigation, AM/FM/CD audio system, and comfortable cloth seats make the daily grind feel like a pleasure cruise. Safety is a high priority with Nissan equipped with a rear sonar system, backup camera, advanced airbags, vehicle dynamic control, and traction control. This brilliant NV2500 is primed to help you take command of your day. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY7GN815896
Stock: 200605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 72,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,490
Colonial Nissan of Medford - Medford / Massachusetts
: Colonial Nissan of Medford, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2016 Nissan NV2500HD include: WAS $21,977. NAV, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, [F01] BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE, [U01] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE. WHY BUY FROM US: Our highly trained sales staff has earned a credible reputation with their many years of service and commitment. Our goal is to make sure that each of our customers receives the quality service that we have built our name on. We offer a very extensive inventory available at competitive prices. However, our support does not end after the initial sale has taken place. We take pride in keeping your car in the same condition in which it rolled off the showroom floor. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Nissan Connect apps, Nissan Connect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, 5.8" color touch-screen display, enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio and NissanConnect Apps, Rear View Camera, USB Connection Port, connection port for iPad interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, streaming Bluetooth audio and hands-free text messaging assistant, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings & stock info), BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE Rear Window Defroster, Interior Rearview Mirror, Rear Door Windows w/Privacy Glass. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Regardless of the engine, the five-speed automatic transmission is surprisingly responsive to changes in throttle. Shifts are seamless and well-timed. Visibility is good out the front, enhanced by large side mirrors.".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY9GN807749
Stock: 200168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 37,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
Economy Auto Sales - Riverbank / California
CARGO VAN!!!!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM3GN808988
Stock: 7149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
Worthington Air Automotive - Williamsburg / Massachusetts
Just Off Lease, This 2016 Nissan NV 2500HD set up with contractors package, has had Progressive Fleet Lease maintenance since new. Just fully serviced including new brakes. Drives great! Extended warranty available, 100% Financing as well! We do not charge doc fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY0GN802861
Stock: 802861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,307 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2016 NISSAN NV 3500 HD S***HIGH ROOF**CRUISE CONTROL***TRACTION CONTROL***AUX PORT***AM/FM/CD RADIO***TOW HITCH***CABINETS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LYXGN805096
Stock: W4151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,650
Fritz in Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
This 2016 Nissan NV S, comes equipped with some nice features, these include a tilt wheel, cruise control, heated exterior mirrors, power windows, locks and mirrors, AM/FM stereo radio, CD player, MP3 support with an AUX port and air conditioning. The CARFAX report for this vehicle shows that it has only had ONE previous owner and NO damages or accidents to it. Come in or call today about this 2016 Nissan NV S!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LY9GN800164
Stock: 7989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 104,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,850
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2016 NISSAN NV 1500***GREAT WORK TRUCK***3RD***AM/FM/CD RADIO***AUX PORT***POWER LOCKS***POWER WINDOWS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM6GN808600
Stock: W4203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,729 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,950
Auto Park Imports - Stone Park / Illinois
All of our vehicles must pass a multi-point inspection performed by our BOSCH Certified Technicians to give you piece of mind, talk about safety, reliability, comfort, performance and style. Despite our size and sales volume, we have never forgotten where we came from and how we got to where we are today. We are a customer service business from start to finish. From the moment you step foot into an Auto Park Imports showroom or service department, you can expect full attention. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Auto Park Imports. We have owner manuals and one key for this car. Please call or visit our showroom for more details about this wonderful vehicle 800-610-5562. ~!!~Installed Options~!!~ POWER PACKAGE - $650 * Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls * Power Windows with Driver's 1-Touch Auto Down * Power Door Locks with Auto-Locking Feature * central locking - One owner, Dealer inspection, This Nissan is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leatherette seats - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 17 inch Leatherette Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Internet Sales at 800-610-5562 or Info@AutoParkUS.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM1GN809377
Stock: 809377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 67,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,788
Hennessy Buick GMC - Morrow / Georgia
2016 Nissan NV2500 HD SV High Roof One Owner, Clean CarFax, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Captain's Chairs, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Radio: AM/FM/1CD/MP3 Audio System w/4-Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter. Hennessy of Southlake is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2016 Nissan NV2500 HD, Appointed with the SV Trim and is finished in Glacier White over Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim or Vinyl Seat Upholstery inside. It comes well appointed, is exceptionally clean and has undergone a rigorous mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning process. Come see why our cars are a cut above! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Hennessy is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peach Tree, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City. If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY1GN809705
Stock: CL809705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 71,203 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,987
Gordie Boucher Lincoln of West Allis - West Allis / Wisconsin
Boucher 12 Month/12,000 Mile Warranty - Only 2 Owners - New Catalytics - Power Package - Cruise Control - A/C * This Glacier White 2016 Nissan NV1500 S has passed the rigorous Boucher Pre-owned Inspection Process from our Factory Certified Technicians. It includes our exclusive Boucher 12 month / 12,000 mile Limited Warranty which includes: Engine, Transmission, Drive Axle, Brakes, Steering Electrical, Seals/Gaskets, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance and more! See dealer for details. *Price excludes tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM8GN805892
Stock: PA9469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 130,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,490
Easterns Automotive Group of Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
This Nissan NV boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Rear Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Third Passenger Door, Daytime Running Lights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, A/C, Cloth Seats, Vinyl Seats, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LY1GN802040
Stock: 127909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 101,310 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$22,200
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 14.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.5, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.4, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.2, Armrests: dual front, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light: 3, Cupholders: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Sun visors, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.36, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery saver, Spark plugs: iridium tipped, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: oil pressure, Multi-functional information center, Trip computer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Headlights: halogen, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Breakaway engine, Child seat anchors, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Upholstery: cloth, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 19, Turns lock-to-lock: 4.6, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY6GN801701
Stock: IAD7567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
Port Motors North - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Nissan NV3500 HD Cargo S WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!We deliver only the finest hand picked quality pre-owned vehicles approaching 10 years strong! We are an A+ rating with BBB! Our long-standing relationships with our lenders give us the ability to offer some of the best financing options for our customers. Don't see the car you are looking for? Ask about our complimentary purchase program where we locate the exact vehicle you're looking for as well as optional Day One, Mile One extended warranties! We look forward to helping you get your dream car! All vehicles subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the vehicle options or features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please make sure to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. The dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly or typographical errors. All advertised prices are cash prices and do not include tax, tag/reg, title or applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LY1GN803155
Stock: MP2400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,900
Huffmans Auto Sales - Mount Pleasant / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM3GN815455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,900
Highland Park Truck & Auto Center - Highland Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KYXGN800261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,273 miles
$23,999
Green Light Auto Sales - Seymour / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY1GN801961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
