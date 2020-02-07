Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me

Colonial Nissan of Medford - Medford / Massachusetts

: Colonial Nissan of Medford, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2016 Nissan NV2500HD include: WAS $21,977. NAV, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, [F01] BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE, [U01] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE. WHY BUY FROM US: Our highly trained sales staff has earned a credible reputation with their many years of service and commitment. Our goal is to make sure that each of our customers receives the quality service that we have built our name on. We offer a very extensive inventory available at competitive prices. However, our support does not end after the initial sale has taken place. We take pride in keeping your car in the same condition in which it rolled off the showroom floor. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Nissan Connect apps, Nissan Connect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, 5.8" color touch-screen display, enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio and NissanConnect Apps, Rear View Camera, USB Connection Port, connection port for iPad interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, streaming Bluetooth audio and hands-free text messaging assistant, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings & stock info), BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE Rear Window Defroster, Interior Rearview Mirror, Rear Door Windows w/Privacy Glass. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Regardless of the engine, the five-speed automatic transmission is surprisingly responsive to changes in throttle. Shifts are seamless and well-timed. Visibility is good out the front, enhanced by large side mirrors.".

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6BF0KY9GN807749

Stock: 200168A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020