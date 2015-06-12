Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me

123 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
NV Cargo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 123 listings
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    14,477 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    143,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,987

    $1,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    5,844 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    103,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,498

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S

    4,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    139,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    89,008 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    88,742 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo

    100,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,600

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in Red
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    132,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    138,118 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S

    32,511 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,798

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S

    210,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,981

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    58,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,976

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV

    72,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,490

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S

    37,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S

    103,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S

    114,307 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan NV Cargo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 123 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Cargo
  4. Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV Cargo

Read recent reviews for the Nissan NV Cargo
Overall Consumer Rating
3.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 2
    (25%)
Great work van
Mike Cardillo,12/06/2015
2500 SL w/High Roof 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I own one with a V6 and one with a V8, both have enough power to do the job. The V8 is over kill unless you plan on carrying heavy loads. Milage is low around 13 highway. The V6 gets 18 highway and has plenty of get up and go... So far my 2012 has 40,000 miles and not a single repair. The van is tall so the wind will push it around some in windy conditions. A very good van to own.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
NV Cargo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Nissan NV Cargo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings