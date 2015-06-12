Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo for Sale Near Me
- 14,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,998
CBS Quality Car - Durham / North Carolina
Make an Offer!!! Less than 15k Miles... Stunning!! It does everything so well, except be lazy!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Stability control, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control... Vehicle History Report is available for free on our website. www.cbsqualitycars.com Join us in FACEBOOK.com/CBSCars Website pricing may include additional discounts including military, see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LX0FN804078
Stock: 804078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 143,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,987$1,303 Below Market
Bayfront Automotive - Erie / Pennsylvania
**NEW PA INSPECTION..........6 MONTH WARRANTY ****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0KY9FN806711
Stock: FN806711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,844 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$25,900
Tri-State Nissan - Winchester / Virginia
Power Lift Gate, One-Owner. White 2015 Nissan NV2500 HD S High Roof RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V , NV2500 HD S High Roof. Recent Arrival! Marlow Auto Group is the valley's number one source for automotive needs. Reviews: * Available high roof capable V6 and V8 engine options simple model and option structure. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LX2FN808990
Stock: 5N8990PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 103,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,498
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in Nice van Comes with Bins setup for work and Bulkhead Visit Mr Roberts Auto Sales online at www.mrrobertsinc.com and call us at 303-430-0400 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY0FN806195
Stock: M815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,995
Chapman Nissan - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Our previous parts truck, that's why the very low miles. Good PA Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Captain's Chairs, Dual front impact airbags, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: AM/FM/1CD Audio System w/2-Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V RWD Glacier WhiteCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Must finance with NMAC at standard APR. Price does not include Taxes, Tags, License, & Fees and $389 Document Fee If the Chapman emblem isn't on the back of your vehicle, you probably paid too much! Recent Arrival!2015 Nissan NV3500 HD Cargo S High Roof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LXXFN806643
Stock: FP4490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 139,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,900
Bloomfield Garage - Bloomfield / Connecticut
Visit Bloomfield Garage Inc. online at WWW.BGIAUTOS.COM to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (860) 243-1706 today to schedule your test drive.Or come see us.We are just 4 miles off EXIT 36 RTE I-91. Follow RTE 178 West (4 miles). We are at the Rail Road Track on the left.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0KYXFN805101
Stock: 0540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,008 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
Highline Motor Cars - Southampton / New Jersey
CLEAN CARFAX. ONE OWNER. AM/FM RADIO. POWER LOCKS. POWER WINDOWS. POWER MIRRORS. POWER FOLDING HANDICAP RAMP. OWNERS MANUAL. Call today to make an appointment!! TRUE PRICES & PRICED TO SELL... We offer great APR rates with no markups and try our best to help get every customer approved at affordable monthly payments. Our inventory consists of wide verity of vehicles to cater every driver on the road. We have been in business for over 26 years selling cars world wide. Also for customers coming from other states we provide pick up service from Philadelphia Airport as well as Trenton-Mercer Airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY5FN807177
Stock: 807177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,742 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,995
Capitol Motors of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
Capitol Motors of Stafford3316 Jefferson Davis Hwy, STAFFORD, VA 22554540-659-1000capitolmotorsdmv.comWarranty: Extended warranties available on most vehicles. Please ask sales representative for cost and terms of extended warranty.Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $399 dealer processing fee. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY9FN801995
Stock: DMV3142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,600
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 14.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.5, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.4, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.2, Armrests: dual front, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light: 3, Cupholders: front, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Sun visors, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.54, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery saver, Battery: heavy duty, Spark plugs: iridium tipped, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black, Mirror color: chrome, Rear bumper color: black, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: oil pressure, Multi-functional information center, Trip computer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Headlights: halogen, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Side mirrors: heated, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Breakaway engine, Child seat anchors, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Upholstery: cloth, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: steel, Tow hooks: front, Tow/Haul mode, Trailer brake controller, Trailer hitch: Class IV, Trailer wiring: 7-pin, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LY2FN803261
Stock: IAD7630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500
Arlington Nissan - Arlington Heights / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2015 RWD Nissan NV2500 HD Red Alert SV 5-Speed Automatic with Tow Mode 3D Cargo VanRohrman VALUE RATED!! At Arlington Nissan we want our customers to know that they are getting to best possible VALUE on their Pre Owned Vehicle. We analyze all current market pricing trends and utilize state of the art pricing guides to insure that our vehicles are priced BELOW current market prices so our customers are getting the BEST deal possible and the peace of mind they deserve! ~We appreciate the opportunity~. Arlington Nissan serving Arlington Heights, Buffalo grove, Palatine, Hoffman Estates, and Skokie is the place to be! Nissan Altima , Murano, Sentra, NV200 and Pathfinder cars in our showroom serving drivers from Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove , Crystal Lake , Palatine , Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg and Skokie always bring style and performance to the table. In fact, with a wide-range of exciting Nissan models available, such as the Altima , Maxima , Pathfinder and Rouge it can be difficult to make a decision. Arlington Nissan Nissan Altima , Murano, Sentra, NV200 or Pathfinder NEW, USED PREOWNED, CERTIFIED VEHICLES. SOME UNDER 10K, UNDER 5K.Rohrman Nissan Arlington heights. Chicago Land, Chicago, Illinois. 60004 *advertidedprice on CERTIFIED vehicles includes a $450 rebate from nissan motor credit when financed through them.Cash purchases and other finace sources do not recieve rebate.**A $595 inspection and detail fee will be added to all preowned vehicle advertised prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0KY2FN801656
Stock: 32558A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 138,118 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,900
Bloomfield Garage - Bloomfield / Connecticut
Used
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0KY1FN804547
Stock: 0530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,511 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,798
Passport Nissan of Marlow Heights - Marlow Heights / Maryland
2016 Nissan NV1500 S CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 3D Cargo Van, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, Glacier White, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Power Door Locks w/Auto-Locking Feature, Power Package, Power Windows w/Driver's 1-Touch Auto Down. Odometer is 45216 miles below market average!VALUE PRICED BELOW MARKET! Call 301-423-8400 to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 5000 Auth Way, Marlow Heights, MD 20746.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM3GN804472
Stock: P11583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 210,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,981
Germain Kia of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
1 Owner, Accident Free History Report, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Captain's Chairs, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/1CD Audio System w/2-Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Glacier White RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tow Mode 5.6L V8 DOHC 32VRecent Arrival!2016 Nissan NV3500 HD Cargo S High Roof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LYXGN800979
Stock: KGN800979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 58,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,976
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Loaded with possibilities, our 2016 Nissan NV2500 SV Cargo Van in Glacier White is ready to help you get your job done with ease! Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 that delivers 261hp while connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Enjoy 281lb-ft of torque at your command along with impressive towing capacity in this Rear Wheel Drive Cargo Van. Designed for the way you work with a full-length fully boxed ladder frame, our NV500 SV offers ample interior space for practically every project and integrated/reinforced cargo mounting points. Inside this SV you'll appreciate thoughtful touches such as magnetic door locks to secure rear doors, 50/50 split rear cargo doors, a flat loading floor, hardboard interior cargo panels, a cargo area work light, and pre-wiring for electrical upfitting. Conveniences such as remote keyless entry, power door locks, and windows, a lockable center console, a multi-functional trip computer, full-color navigation, AM/FM/CD audio system, and comfortable cloth seats make the daily grind feel like a pleasure cruise. Safety is a high priority with Nissan equipped with a rear sonar system, backup camera, advanced airbags, vehicle dynamic control, and traction control. This brilliant NV2500 is primed to help you take command of your day. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY7GN815896
Stock: 200605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 72,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,490
Colonial Nissan of Medford - Medford / Massachusetts
: Colonial Nissan of Medford, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2016 Nissan NV2500HD include: WAS $21,977. NAV, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, [F01] BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE, [U01] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE. WHY BUY FROM US: Our highly trained sales staff has earned a credible reputation with their many years of service and commitment. Our goal is to make sure that each of our customers receives the quality service that we have built our name on. We offer a very extensive inventory available at competitive prices. However, our support does not end after the initial sale has taken place. We take pride in keeping your car in the same condition in which it rolled off the showroom floor. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Nissan Connect apps, Nissan Connect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, 5.8" color touch-screen display, enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio and NissanConnect Apps, Rear View Camera, USB Connection Port, connection port for iPad interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, streaming Bluetooth audio and hands-free text messaging assistant, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings & stock info), BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE Rear Window Defroster, Interior Rearview Mirror, Rear Door Windows w/Privacy Glass. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Regardless of the engine, the five-speed automatic transmission is surprisingly responsive to changes in throttle. Shifts are seamless and well-timed. Visibility is good out the front, enhanced by large side mirrors.".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY9GN807749
Stock: 200168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 37,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
Economy Auto Sales - Riverbank / California
CARGO VAN!!!!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM3GN808988
Stock: 7149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
Worthington Air Automotive - Williamsburg / Massachusetts
Just Off Lease, This 2016 Nissan NV 2500HD set up with contractors package, has had Progressive Fleet Lease maintenance since new. Just fully serviced including new brakes. Drives great! Extended warranty available, 100% Financing as well! We do not charge doc fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KY0GN802861
Stock: 802861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,307 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2016 NISSAN NV 3500 HD S***HIGH ROOF**CRUISE CONTROL***TRACTION CONTROL***AUX PORT***AM/FM/CD RADIO***TOW HITCH***CABINETS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LYXGN805096
Stock: W4151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
