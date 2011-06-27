  1. Home
Appraise this car

2017 Nissan NV Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 and V8 engine options deliver serious capability
  • Excellent seats that are comfortable for the long haul
  • Simple model and options structure
  • Tall-roof configuration for maximum cargo capacity
  • No diesel engine option available
  • Fewer body styles than some competitors
  • Hard plastic in the armrest areas
Which NV Cargo does Edmunds recommend?

Deciding between Nissan NV Cargo models will depend greatly on your work requirements. If you need to do heavy hauling and towing, the 2500 and 3500 models with the V8 engine are the way to go. As far as trim levels go, the base S is very basic, but customizing and upgrading should be fairly easy. If space allows, we recommend the high-roof option for the added capacity and convenience of being able to stand up inside.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Work vans are essentially a big box on wheels designed to deliver maximum utility. The 2017 Nissan NV Cargo takes a slightly different approach than traditional vans and some of its contemporaries by placing the engine under a trucklike hood instead having a blunted nose with the engine intruding inside the cabin. As a result, the seats offer more space and the interior is more like an SUV's. Otherwise, the NV Cargo provides similar capabilities shared with its rivals. If hauling people is needed, the NV Passenger Van is covered in a separate review.

The NV Cargo isn't fancy. In the base trim, there's an abundance of bare metal, giving operators the ability to install a variety of rack systems, tool carriers and other essentials for their businesses. With 323 cubic feet of space available in the standard-roof model and 487 cubic feet in the high-roof model, there's a lot to work with.

The NV Cargo is offered with three levels of capability, two roof heights, two engine choices and three trims. In base 1500 form with the V6 engine, the towing rating of the NV tops out at 6,900 pounds, while the 3500 with the V8 can tow up to 9,500 pounds with a payload capacity nearing 4,000 pounds. Overall, the NV Cargo is as good as or better than the class average in these categories.

2017 Nissan NV Cargo models

The 2017 Nissan NV Cargo is a full-size van that is available in three models (1500, 2500 and 3500) with increasing levels of hauling and towing capabilities. Within these models are three trim levels (S, SV and SL). The 1500 model comes only with a standard roof and a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower, 281 pound-feet of torque) paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. The 2500 model comes standard with this engine and is also eligible for a high roof and a 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed transmission as options. The 3500 can be had with either roof but comes only with the V8.

Standard feature highlights for the 1500 S trim include 17-inch steel wheels, 50/50-split rear cargo doors, air-conditioning, four-way manually adjustable front seats, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, six reinforced D-ring anchors in the cargo area and a two-speaker CD player with an auxiliary audio input. The 2500 model also adds power-adjustable mirrors, two household power outlets, additional cargo lights, and storage bins under the driver seat and in the rear door.

Stepping up to the 1500 SV trim adds power-adjustable mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows, a cargo mat, trim panels on the cargo walls, and a four-speaker stereo with redundant steering wheel controls. The 2500 SV also comes with a center console, cupholders and additional 12-volt power outlets. The top SL trim is available starting with the 2500 model and includes heated mirrors, chrome exterior trim, a security system and an eight-way power driver seat.

Opting for the V8 in any of the trim levels adds extendable tow mirrors, two front tow hooks, a pre-wired Class IV receiver hitch and a trailer brake controller. High-roof models add integrated roof rack mounting points and an overhead console.

Some features are available as options on supporting trims. Bundled add-ons include the Back Door Glass package (rear windows with defrosters and a rearview mirror) and the Technology package for SV and SL trims with Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, a hands-free texting assistant, a navigation system with real-time traffic, NissanConnect apps, voice control, a USB-iPhone jack and satellite radio.

Consumer reviews

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the NV Cargo models:

NissanConnect
Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision. Roadside assistance is also just a button push away.
Rearview Camera
Shows you what's behind the NV Cargo before you move. Useful because the NV has no standard rear windows.
Rear Sonar
Starts beeping if you're getting close to an object while reversing, and the beeping gets more frequent as you get closer.

More about the 2017 Nissan NV Cargo

Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo is offered in the following submodels: NV Cargo Van. Available styles include 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan NV Cargo?

