Overall rating

Work vans are essentially a big box on wheels designed to deliver maximum utility. The 2017 Nissan NV Cargo takes a slightly different approach than traditional vans and some of its contemporaries by placing the engine under a trucklike hood instead having a blunted nose with the engine intruding inside the cabin. As a result, the seats offer more space and the interior is more like an SUV's. Otherwise, the NV Cargo provides similar capabilities shared with its rivals. If hauling people is needed, the NV Passenger Van is covered in a separate review.

The NV Cargo isn't fancy. In the base trim, there's an abundance of bare metal, giving operators the ability to install a variety of rack systems, tool carriers and other essentials for their businesses. With 323 cubic feet of space available in the standard-roof model and 487 cubic feet in the high-roof model, there's a lot to work with.

The NV Cargo is offered with three levels of capability, two roof heights, two engine choices and three trims. In base 1500 form with the V6 engine, the towing rating of the NV tops out at 6,900 pounds, while the 3500 with the V8 can tow up to 9,500 pounds with a payload capacity nearing 4,000 pounds. Overall, the NV Cargo is as good as or better than the class average in these categories.