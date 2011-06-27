Overall rating

It's a rare shopper who needs the capabilities of a full-size van such as the 2017 Nissan NV. This big, boxy van can carry up to 12 passengers along with a decent amount of cargo. The second, third and fourth row of seats can be reconfigured to accommodate a wide mix of cargo and passengers. You also have the option of having fewer seats with more space.

As with many vans in this class, aesthetics come secondary, and the NV is one of the odder-looking choices. The longer trucklike nose is a departure from rivals that have a more traditional blunted front end, making it look even more boxy and utilitarian. Inside, it's also fairly basic, particularly in the base S trim.

Odds are, if you're in the market for a large van such as the Nissan NV Passenger, the lack of luxury won't be an issue. It delivers where it really matters. The available V8 engine can tow up to 8,700 pounds (6,200 pounds for the standard V6) and is our pick for drivers using the van at or close to capacity.

So if you need a large and flexible interior that accepts cargo as easily as it does people, the Nissan NV is definitely worth checking out.