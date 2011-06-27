2017 Nissan NV Passenger Review
Pros & Cons
- Simple model and option structure
- Multiple seating arrangements
- Easy-to-use cabin controls
- Feels solid and easy to drive on the road
- No 15-passenger option like some rivals
- Not as fuel-efficient as others in the class
- Hard plastic in armrest areas
Which NV Passenger does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
It's a rare shopper who needs the capabilities of a full-size van such as the 2017 Nissan NV. This big, boxy van can carry up to 12 passengers along with a decent amount of cargo. The second, third and fourth row of seats can be reconfigured to accommodate a wide mix of cargo and passengers. You also have the option of having fewer seats with more space.
As with many vans in this class, aesthetics come secondary, and the NV is one of the odder-looking choices. The longer trucklike nose is a departure from rivals that have a more traditional blunted front end, making it look even more boxy and utilitarian. Inside, it's also fairly basic, particularly in the base S trim.
Odds are, if you're in the market for a large van such as the Nissan NV Passenger, the lack of luxury won't be an issue. It delivers where it really matters. The available V8 engine can tow up to 8,700 pounds (6,200 pounds for the standard V6) and is our pick for drivers using the van at or close to capacity.
So if you need a large and flexible interior that accepts cargo as easily as it does people, the Nissan NV is definitely worth checking out.
2017 Nissan NV Passenger models
The 2017 Nissan NV Passenger is a full-size van with seating for up to 12 passengers. It is offered in three trim levels (S, SV and SL) with a choice of two engines. The base engine is a 4.0-liter V6 (261 horsepower, 281 pound-feet of torque) paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. A 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) is available as an option on S and SV trims and standard for the SL and comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission.
The base S trim is about as basic as it gets with 50/50-split rear cargo doors, front and rear air-conditioning, four-way manually adjustable front seats, three rows of configurable bench seats, and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input.
The SV adds some chrome exterior accents, a security system, rear parking sensors, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power front windows, power door locks, an eight-way power driver seat, a center console, four 12-volt power outlets throughout the cabin, overhead lighting for the passenger rows, audio controls on the steering wheel and an upgraded six-speaker stereo.
S and SV models with the V8 engine also get extendable tow mirrors and a Class IV tow hitch with a brake controller.
The top-of-the-line SL trim is only available with the V8 engine and comes with foglights, front parking sensors, leather upholstery for all rows, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control for the front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system with real-time traffic, a rearview camera, a hands-free texting assistant, iPhone-USB input and satellite radio.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the NV Passenger models:
- Front/Rear Parking Sonar
- Gives the driver an audible warning if the van is approaching a fixed object.
- NissanConnect with Apps
- Provides automatic crash notification and roadside assistance at the ready.
- Rearview Camera
- Provides a live video feed from the rear of the vehicle so the driver can see better when backing up.
