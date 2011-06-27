Interior

If there's one thing Nissan has come to be known for in the last few years, it's fantastically comfortable front seats. That remains the case here with the 2016 NV. With support in all the right places, these seats were designed with day-long road trips in mind. There's excellent legroom up front, too, thanks to the elongated hood, which places the engine farther away than in most vans.

A little more traditional in its design versus the Euro-inspired high-roof vans from Ford and Ram, the Nissan NV's interior is highly functional, with little nooks and crannies to store stuff, including a handy pull-out drawer under the driver seat. The SV and SL models also come with a useful center console with a spot to store your laptop.

Gauges and controls are designed and laid out in a straightforward way that makes them easy to use. Just keep in mind this is a utilitarian cabin, with minimal luxury touches to be found. There's also quite a bit of hard, rather cheap-looking plastic throughout, and we've found the armrests severely lacking in the padding department.

The NV Passenger comes with four rows of seating for a maximum capacity of 12 passengers. The second and third rows are split 65/35, while the fourth row is a 50/50-split. Each section can be individually removed, granting owners considerable flexibility for accommodating passengers and luggage. With the fourth row removed, the second and third rows can be repositioned farther back for additional legroom.

There are 18.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the fourth row. But if you have a need to haul a bunch of cargo rather than people, you can remove the second, third and fourth rows to open up 218.9 cubic feet of space. Compared to SUVs and minivans, that's a lot of space, but the Ram ProMaster Window Van offers up to 459 cubic feet of max cargo, while the Ford Transit Wagon Van in high-roof/extended-length configuration tops even that with 487 cubes.

Besides the sliding side door, access to the Nissan NV is aided by rear doors that swing open 243 degrees (and stay open, thanks to magnets on the van's sides), well-placed grab handles and a relatively low step-in height.