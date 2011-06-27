  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Passenger
  4. Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2016 Nissan NV Passenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Simple model and option structure
  • multiple seating arrangements
  • easy-to-use cabin controls
  • solid driving dynamics.
  • No 15-passenger option
  • not as fuel-efficient as some competitors
  • hard plastic in armrest areas
  • less cargo capacity than rivals.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Nissan NV Passenger for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$10,994 - $20,995
Used NV Passenger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Nissan NV Passenger is a solid choice in the passenger van market, thanks to its capable engines, pleasant driving dynamics and attractive pricing.

Vehicle overview

If you have a family the size of the Brady Bunch, or regularly cart around large groups of people, minivans and large SUVs simply don't cut it. You're going to need a full-size passenger van. Long ruled by pickup-based American vans, these days full-size vans fall into two camps: tougher, more traditional pickup-based vans with lower roof lines, or the newer, taller, more carlike vans with European heritage. Nissan's NV Passenger van falls neatly in between the two.

The 2016 Nissan NV Passenger is a workhorse van that can carry up to 12 passengers. Thanks to its multi-configurable seating options, you can switch it up to carry fewer folks while loading up cargo. It should be noted that several rivals offer seating for up to 15. Nissan gives you a choice of V6 and V8 engines, along with a surprisingly responsive five-speed automatic transmission. But unlike several competitors, a fuel-efficient diesel isn't available.

Once a dying segment, in the last few years the full-size van class has blossomed with numerous great choices beyond the Nissan NV. One of our top picks is the almost-carlike Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which started the tall-roof trend in the U.S. Not surprisingly, as a Mercedes product, it's relatively expensive. American companies are producing tall vans, too. There's the Ram ProMaster Window Van as well as the Ford Transit Wagon Van, both of which offer diesel engine options. If you prefer a true American old-school workhorse, there are the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana twins. Their designs are dated and roof heights are lower, but they can be optioned with a positively burly 6.6-liter diesel V8.

2016 Nissan NV Passenger models

The 2016 Nissan NV Passenger full-size van comes in just a single model: the 3500. There are three trims: S, SV and SL.

The base S comes with 17-inch steel wheels, a sliding passenger-side door, privacy glass, water-repellent cloth upholstery, a four-way manual driver seat, a tilt steering wheel, air-conditioning and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Optional on the S is the Power Basic package, which includes power windows (driver's with one-touch auto-down) and locks, cruise control and keyless entry.

The SV gets the Power Basic package's contents, along with rear parking sensors, chrome exterior accents, an eight-way power driver seat, manual lumbar adjustment, a center console, two additional 12-volt power outlets, two 120-volt power outlets, a six-speaker sound system, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, overhead lamps for the second, third and fourth rows and two extra cupholders for a total of 10.

The S V8 and SV V8 both add extendable tow mirrors, two front tow hooks, a Class IV receiver hitch, seven-pin connector pre-wiring and Brake Controller pre-wiring.

The V8-only SL trim level adds front parking sensors, foglights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, navigation, a rearview camera, various NissanConnect smartphone apps (such as Pandora, iHeartRadio and Facebook), a USB input and satellite radio.

Optional for the SV (and previously optional on the SL but now standard) is the Technology package, which includes a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, navigation, a rearview camera, various NissanConnect smartphone apps (such as Pandora, iHeartRadio and Facebook), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a USB input and satellite radio.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, what was previously the SL Technology package has become standard content on the 3500 SL. This includes a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, navigation, a rearview camera, various NissanConnect smartphone apps (such as Pandora, iHeartRadio and Facebook), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a USB input and satellite radio.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Nissan NV is available with either a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque) or a 5.6-liter V8 (317 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque). Both engines are paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

With the V6 and an accessory tow hitch receiver, an NV Passenger has a maximum tow rating of 6,200 pounds. With the V8 and its standard Class IV tow hitch receiver, the NV has a max tow rating of 8,700 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Nissan NV include antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors are standard on the SV and SL, while the latter also has front parking sensors. A rearview camera is standard on the SL and optional on the SV.

A Nissan NV 3500 SL Passenger van posted a best stopping distance of 147 feet from 60 mph in Edmunds testing, with the subsequent four stops in the 160-foot range. Our test-driver noted considerable sway back and forth, with a less-than-confident feel. For comparison, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 passenger van stopped in 138 feet, and showed better consistency.

Driving

There's no confusing the 2016 Nissan NV for anything other than a giant van. Well, maybe a bus. But it's certainly easier to drive than the older Chevy and GMC vans. The NV's steering is slow and you'll need quite a bit of it to negotiate tight turns. The ride quality is decent whether the van is unloaded or full, and noise levels within the cabin are surprisingly low at freeway speeds, at least by large-metal-box-on-wheels standards. Visibility is good out the front and is enhanced by large side mirrors.

The V6 engine produces satisfying enough performance even with cargo on board, and the V8 is even better. No matter which engine you choose, you'll find that the automatic transmission is responsive and delivers seamless, well-timed shifts. It even blips the throttle on manual downshifts to smooth the transitions.

Interior

If there's one thing Nissan has come to be known for in the last few years, it's fantastically comfortable front seats. That remains the case here with the 2016 NV. With support in all the right places, these seats were designed with day-long road trips in mind. There's excellent legroom up front, too, thanks to the elongated hood, which places the engine farther away than in most vans.

A little more traditional in its design versus the Euro-inspired high-roof vans from Ford and Ram, the Nissan NV's interior is highly functional, with little nooks and crannies to store stuff, including a handy pull-out drawer under the driver seat. The SV and SL models also come with a useful center console with a spot to store your laptop.

Gauges and controls are designed and laid out in a straightforward way that makes them easy to use. Just keep in mind this is a utilitarian cabin, with minimal luxury touches to be found. There's also quite a bit of hard, rather cheap-looking plastic throughout, and we've found the armrests severely lacking in the padding department.

The NV Passenger comes with four rows of seating for a maximum capacity of 12 passengers. The second and third rows are split 65/35, while the fourth row is a 50/50-split. Each section can be individually removed, granting owners considerable flexibility for accommodating passengers and luggage. With the fourth row removed, the second and third rows can be repositioned farther back for additional legroom.

There are 18.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the fourth row. But if you have a need to haul a bunch of cargo rather than people, you can remove the second, third and fourth rows to open up 218.9 cubic feet of space. Compared to SUVs and minivans, that's a lot of space, but the Ram ProMaster Window Van offers up to 459 cubic feet of max cargo, while the Ford Transit Wagon Van in high-roof/extended-length configuration tops even that with 487 cubes.

Besides the sliding side door, access to the Nissan NV is aided by rear doors that swing open 243 degrees (and stay open, thanks to magnets on the van's sides), well-placed grab handles and a relatively low step-in height.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2016 Nissan NV Passenger.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover30.6%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Nissan NV Passenger

Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger Overview

The Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger is offered in the following submodels: NV Passenger Van. Available styles include 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S is priced between $10,994 and$20,995 with odometer readings between 61642 and178994 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Nissan NV Passengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Nissan NV Passenger for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2016 NV Passengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,994 and mileage as low as 61642 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger.

Can't find a used 2016 Nissan NV Passengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NV Passenger for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,891.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,540.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NV Passenger for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,604.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,146.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Nissan NV Passenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan NV Passenger lease specials

Related Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles