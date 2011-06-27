  1. Home
2018 Nissan NV Passenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Simple model and options structure
  • Multiple seating arrangements
  • Easy-to-use cabin controls
  • Feels solid and easy to drive on the road
  • No 15-passenger option like some rivals
  • Not as fuel-efficient as others in the class
  • Hard plastic on armrest areas
Which NV Passenger does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 Nissan NV Passenger in base S trim, although not totally bare-bones, is still fairly basic and will likely prove a bit under-equipped for most buyers. We'd suggest moving up at least one level to the SV trim for its extra comfort and additional useful features. And for those who anticipate hauling a full load of people or cargo, we recommend opting for the more powerful V8 engine.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 Nissan NV Passenger is a heavy-duty van that offers the choice of a V6 or a V8 engine and highly configurable seats. It's a good option for commercial users who need a flexible shuttle vehicle.

Although the NV Passenger is obviously meant for people transport, underneath it's still a rugged, full-size van with many of the capabilities that buyers demand from this type of vehicle. With the standard V6 engine, payload capacity is up to 2,800 pounds and towing capacity tops out at 6,200 pounds. Specify the V8 and you'll get up to 8,700 pounds in towing ability.

The NV comes with some downsides, such as subpar fuel economy and no option for a 15-passenger configuration. But if you're in the market for a large van that can do double duty carrying a sports team or a load of cargo, the 2018 Nissan NV Passenger is definitely worth a look.

2018 Nissan NV Passenger models

The 2018 Nissan NV Passenger is a full-size van with seating for up to 12 passengers. It is offered in three trim levels, S, SV and SL, with a choice of two engines. The base engine is a 4.0-liter V6 (261 horsepower, 281 pound-feet of torque) paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. A 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) is available as an option on the S and SV trims, standard for the SL, and comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The base S trim is outfitted with three rows of configurable bench seats, front and rear air conditioning, power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a two-speaker stereo with a CD player.

The SV adds some chrome exterior accents, a security system, rear parking sensors, an eight-way power driver seat, a center console, four 12-volt power outlets throughout the cabin, overhead lighting for the passenger rows, audio controls on the steering wheel, and an upgraded six-speaker stereo.

S and SV models with the V8 engine also get extendable tow mirrors and a Class IV towing hitch with a brake controller.

The top-of-the-line SL trim is only available with the V8 engine. It adds foglights, front parking sensors, leather upholstery for all rows, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control for the front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, NissanConnect mobile apps and satellite radio.

Just one option is available, the Navigation package, which fits the SV with the SL's navigation system, a 5.8-inch display, NissanConnect and satellite radio.

Trim tested

Edmunds has only limited experience with the Nissan NV. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

There's no confusing the Nissan NV Passenger for anything other than a giant van. The V6 engine produces satisfying enough performance, even with cargo on board. The V8 is even better.

Comfort

The ride quality on the NV Passenger is decent whether the van is unloaded or full, and noise levels within the cabin are surprisingly low at freeway speeds. The seats were designed with daylong road trips in mind, and there's excellent legroom up front thanks to the forward engine placement.

Interior

The Nissan NV's interior is highly functional, with little nooks and crannies to store stuff, including a handy pull-out drawer under the driver's seat. The gauges and controls are straightforward and easy to use. Just keep in mind it's a utilitarian cabin with minimal luxury touches to be found.

Utility

There's 28.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the NV Passenger's fourth row. But if you need to haul a bunch of cargo, you can remove seats to open up 218.9 cubic feet of space. In addition to the sliding side door, access to the cargo area is aided by rear doors that swing open 243 degrees.

Technology

Standard equipment for the NV Cargo includes a rearview camera, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a two-speaker stereo with a CD player. And the available Navigation package adds a nav system, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, NissanConnect mobile apps, voice recognition and satellite radio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan NV Passenger.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beats the competition hands down.
Charles ***,01/16/2019
3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
One of the best most well thought out vehicles I have ever owned. I added 4 wheel drive for $12,000 giving the vehicle a total price of a little over $54,000. At the time I made the purchase, a 4 wheel drive Suburban was about $70,000. I have more room and more comfort for $16,000 less. Everything is well designed and I continue to be impressed by the engineering. The car is quiet and quick. Despite looking enormous, the wheelbase is similar to a normal pickup. Leg room is fantastic. It is quieter than my Subaru Forester. Although I am hard of hearing, the sound system is more than adequate. Nice, comfortable leather upholstery. My wife who is 5'2" finds the seating position comfortable and enjoys driving this rig. Only drawback is milage. I'ld buy another in a heartbeat.
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Nissan NV Passenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the NV Passenger models:

Front/Rear Parking Sonar
Gives the driver an audible warning if the van is approaching a fixed object.
NissanConnect with Apps
Provides automatic crash notification and roadside assistance at the ready.
Rearview Camera
Provides a live video feed from the rear of the vehicle so the driver can see better when backing up.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover30.6%

More about the 2018 Nissan NV Passenger

Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger is offered in the following submodels: NV Passenger Van. Available styles include 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV is priced between $28,480 and$28,480 with odometer readings between 47110 and47110 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Nissan NV Passengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Nissan NV Passenger for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 NV Passengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,480 and mileage as low as 47110 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger.

Can't find a used 2018 Nissan NV Passengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NV Passenger for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,553.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,073.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NV Passenger for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,718.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,754.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan NV Passenger lease specials

