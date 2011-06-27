Overall rating

The 2018 Nissan NV Passenger is a heavy-duty van that offers the choice of a V6 or a V8 engine and highly configurable seats. It's a good option for commercial users who need a flexible shuttle vehicle.

Although the NV Passenger is obviously meant for people transport, underneath it's still a rugged, full-size van with many of the capabilities that buyers demand from this type of vehicle. With the standard V6 engine, payload capacity is up to 2,800 pounds and towing capacity tops out at 6,200 pounds. Specify the V8 and you'll get up to 8,700 pounds in towing ability.

The NV comes with some downsides, such as subpar fuel economy and no option for a 15-passenger configuration. But if you're in the market for a large van that can do double duty carrying a sports team or a load of cargo, the 2018 Nissan NV Passenger is definitely worth a look.