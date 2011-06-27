2018 Nissan NV Passenger Review
Pros & Cons
- Simple model and options structure
- Multiple seating arrangements
- Easy-to-use cabin controls
- Feels solid and easy to drive on the road
- No 15-passenger option like some rivals
- Not as fuel-efficient as others in the class
- Hard plastic on armrest areas
The 2018 Nissan NV Passenger is a heavy-duty van that offers the choice of a V6 or a V8 engine and highly configurable seats. It's a good option for commercial users who need a flexible shuttle vehicle.
Although the NV Passenger is obviously meant for people transport, underneath it's still a rugged, full-size van with many of the capabilities that buyers demand from this type of vehicle. With the standard V6 engine, payload capacity is up to 2,800 pounds and towing capacity tops out at 6,200 pounds. Specify the V8 and you'll get up to 8,700 pounds in towing ability.
The NV comes with some downsides, such as subpar fuel economy and no option for a 15-passenger configuration. But if you're in the market for a large van that can do double duty carrying a sports team or a load of cargo, the 2018 Nissan NV Passenger is definitely worth a look.
2018 Nissan NV Passenger models
The 2018 Nissan NV Passenger is a full-size van with seating for up to 12 passengers. It is offered in three trim levels, S, SV and SL, with a choice of two engines. The base engine is a 4.0-liter V6 (261 horsepower, 281 pound-feet of torque) paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. A 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) is available as an option on the S and SV trims, standard for the SL, and comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission.
The base S trim is outfitted with three rows of configurable bench seats, front and rear air conditioning, power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a two-speaker stereo with a CD player.
The SV adds some chrome exterior accents, a security system, rear parking sensors, an eight-way power driver seat, a center console, four 12-volt power outlets throughout the cabin, overhead lighting for the passenger rows, audio controls on the steering wheel, and an upgraded six-speaker stereo.
S and SV models with the V8 engine also get extendable tow mirrors and a Class IV towing hitch with a brake controller.
The top-of-the-line SL trim is only available with the V8 engine. It adds foglights, front parking sensors, leather upholstery for all rows, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control for the front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, NissanConnect mobile apps and satellite radio.
Just one option is available, the Navigation package, which fits the SV with the SL's navigation system, a 5.8-inch display, NissanConnect and satellite radio.
- Front/Rear Parking Sonar
- Gives the driver an audible warning if the van is approaching a fixed object.
- NissanConnect with Apps
- Provides automatic crash notification and roadside assistance at the ready.
- Rearview Camera
- Provides a live video feed from the rear of the vehicle so the driver can see better when backing up.
