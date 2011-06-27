  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Passenger
  4. 2021 Nissan NV Passenger

2021 Nissan NV Passenger

MSRP range: $36,860 - $43,610
2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL Passenger Van Exterior Shown
+14
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan NV Passenger
VIEW OFFERS
NissanCommercialVehicles.com
MSRP$38,355
Edmunds suggests you pay$36,756
Start Price Checker
Build & PriceAd
NissanCommercialVehicles.com
Other years
Nissan NV Passenger for Sale

2021 Nissan NV Passenger Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Simple model and options structure
  • Multiple seating configurations
  • Easy-to-use cabin controls
  • Feels solid and easy to drive on the road
  • No 15-passenger option like some rivals
  • Not as fuel-efficient as others in the class
  • Hard plastic on armrest areas
  • No changes for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger van
  • Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
Save as much as $2,376 with Edmunds

2021 Nissan NV Passenger pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 NV Passenger
$36,860
See All Trims
NissanCommercialVehicles.com
Build & price

Shopping Tools

See all for sale
See all NV Passenger lease offers
2021 Nissan NV Passenger price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

3500 S 3dr Van4.0L 6cyl 5A
MSRP$36,860
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 12
Transmission5-speed automatic
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
3500 SV 3dr Van4.0L 6cyl 5A
MSRP$39,310
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 12
Transmission5-speed automatic
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
3500 SL 3dr Van5.6L 8cyl 7A
MSRP$43,610
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 12
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower375 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2021 Nissan NV Passenger specs & features
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote,
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

Example Price Checker

Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample dealer price:
Ad
Build Your NV Passenger

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover2 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover30.6%

FAQ

Is the Nissan NV Passenger a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 NV Passenger both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NV Passenger has 28.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan NV Passenger. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger:

  • No changes for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger van
  • Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
Learn more

Is the Nissan NV Passenger reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan NV Passenger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NV Passenger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NV Passenger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 NV Passenger is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Nissan NV Passenger?

The least-expensive 2021 Nissan NV Passenger is the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,860.

Other versions include:

  • 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $36,860
  • 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $39,310
  • 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $43,610
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan NV Passenger?

If you're interested in the Nissan NV Passenger, the next question is, which NV Passenger model is right for you? NV Passenger variants include 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A). For a full list of NV Passenger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger

2021 Nissan NV Passenger Overview

The 2021 Nissan NV Passenger is offered in the following submodels: NV Passenger Van. Available styles include 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What do people think of the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 NV Passenger.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 NV Passenger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Nissan NV Passenger?

2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

The 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,355. The average price paid for a new 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $1,599 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,599 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,756.

The average savings for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

The 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,805. The average price paid for a new 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $1,705 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,705 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,100.

The average savings for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

The 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,105. The average price paid for a new 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $2,376 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,376 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,729.

The average savings for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 5.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2021 Nissan NV Passengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Nissan NV Passenger for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2021 NV Passengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,680 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,421 on a used or CPO 2021 NV Passenger available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Nissan NV Passengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,631.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Nissan NV Passenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials

Related 2021 Nissan NV Passenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Other vehicles