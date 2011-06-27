2021 Nissan NV Passenger
MSRP range: $36,860 - $43,610
|MSRP
|$38,355
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$36,756
Other years
2021 Nissan NV Passenger Review
- Simple model and options structure
- Multiple seating configurations
- Easy-to-use cabin controls
- Feels solid and easy to drive on the road
- No 15-passenger option like some rivals
- Not as fuel-efficient as others in the class
- Hard plastic on armrest areas
- No changes for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger van
- Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger.
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Safety
FAQ
Is the Nissan NV Passenger a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 NV Passenger both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NV Passenger has 28.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan NV Passenger. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger:
Is the Nissan NV Passenger reliable?
To determine whether the Nissan NV Passenger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NV Passenger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NV Passenger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 NV Passenger is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Nissan NV Passenger?
The least-expensive 2021 Nissan NV Passenger is the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,860.
Other versions include:
- 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $36,860
- 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $39,310
- 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $43,610
What are the different models of Nissan NV Passenger?
If you're interested in the Nissan NV Passenger, the next question is, which NV Passenger model is right for you? NV Passenger variants include 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A). For a full list of NV Passenger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
