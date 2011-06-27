  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Passenger
  4. Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2015 Nissan NV Passenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Simple model and option structure
  • multiple seating arrangements
  • easy-to-use cabin controls.
  • No 15-passenger option
  • no diesel option
  • hard plastic in armrest areas
  • less cargo capacity than rivals.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Nissan NV Passenger for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Estimate
$16,455 - $19,202
Used NV Passenger for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Nissan NV Passenger is a solid choice in the passenger van market, thanks to its capable engines, relatively pleasant driving dynamics and attractive pricing.

Vehicle overview

If you're transporting an extra-large family, a church group or airport-bound hotel patrons on a regular basis, you're probably going to end up driving a full-size passenger van. Full-size vans offer far more seating capacity and luggage space than the largest SUVs on the market. Within this niche segment of workhorses, the 2015 Nissan NV Passenger stands as a strong choice.

Thanks to Nissan's multi-configurable seating options, you can set up this van to handle anything from a mix of a few passengers (and a lot of cargo) all the way up to max people-hauling mode, in which case the NV will carry 12 passengers. Although that should be enough for most people, some competing vans can accommodate as many as 15 passengers. In a nod toward commercial users, the NV Passenger is also pre-wired to give upfitters easy access to the van's electrical system when modifying it for specific applications.

Not long ago, buyers had only a few choices when shopping for a large passenger van, but now there are more options than ever before. There are the familiar 2015 Chevrolet Express and 2015 GMC Savana twins, but those are dated designs and have a lower walk-around interior height. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a top pick thanks to its 15-passenger capacity, high-roof option, nicer interior and more carlike driving feel. But it is predictably more expensive, too. In between them are the 2015 Ram ProMaster Window Van and the 2015 Ford Transit Wagon Van, which, like the Sprinter, offer massive interior space, available diesel power and the walk-around ease of optional high-roof body styles. Still, the 2015 Nissan NV is easy to recommend, as it is modern, comfortable and versatile for transporting varying amounts of people and cargo.

2015 Nissan NV Passenger models

The 2015 Nissan NV Passenger full-size van comes in just a single model: the 3500. There are three trims: S, SV and SL.

The base S comes with 17-inch steel wheels, a sliding passenger-side door, privacy glass, water-repellent cloth upholstery, a four-way manual driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, air-conditioning and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Optional on the S is the Power Basic package, which includes power windows and locks, cruise control and keyless entry.

The SV gets the Power Basic package's contents, along with rear parking sensors, chrome exterior accents, an eight-way power driver seat, manual lumbar adjustment, a center console, two additional 12-volt power outlets, a six-speaker sound system and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The SL trim level (V8 only) adds front parking sensors, foglights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Optional for the SV and SL is the Technology package, which includes a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, navigation, a rearview camera, various NissanConnect smartphone apps (such as Pandora, iHeartRadio and Facebook), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a USB input and satellite radio.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Nissan NV Passenger van's infotainment system gets a larger 5.8-inch touchscreen display, expanded voice control and integrated smartphone apps.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Nissan NV is available with either a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque) or a 5.6-liter V8 (317 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque). Both engines are paired with a five-speed automatic transmission, and all NVs are rear-wheel drive.

With the V6, an NV Passenger has a maximum tow rating of 6,200 pounds. With the V8, it has a max tow rating of 8,700 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Nissan NV include antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors are standard on the SV and SL, while the latter also has front parking sensors. A rearview camera is optional on these trims.

Driving

There's no confusing the 2015 Nissan NV for anything other than a giant van, but it's at least easier to drive than the old-fashioned GM vans. The ride quality is decent whether it's unloaded or full, and the noise levels are surprisingly low at freeway speeds, at least by large-metal-box-on-wheels standards. Visibility is good out the front and is enhanced by large side mirrors.

The V6 engine produces satisfying performance even with a full load, and the V8 is even better. No matter which engine you choose, you'll find that the automatic transmission delivers seamless and well-timed shifts.

Interior

The 2015 Nissan NV sports a functional interior notable for its supportive front seats and the additional legroom offered by pushing the engine out under the elongated hood. The available center console is another nice touch, offering a generous amount of storage. There are plenty of places to stash small items as well, including a handy pull-out drawer under the driver seat.

Gauges and controls are designed and laid out in a straightforward way that makes them easy to use. There's quite a bit of hard plastic in the NV's interior, though the only places where that becomes an issue are on the armrests and center console lid, both of which could use a little padding.

The NV Passenger comes with four rows of seating for a maximum capacity of 12 passengers. The second and third rows are 65/35-split, while the fourth row is 50/50-split. Each section can be individually removed, granting owners considerable flexibility for accommodating passengers and luggage. With the fourth row removed, the second and third rows can be repositioned farther back for additional legroom.

Should you want to repurpose the NV Passenger van for cargo-hauling purposes, removing the second, third and fourth rows will provide up to 218.9 cubic feet of space. Generally speaking, that's a large amount of space, but the Ram ProMaster Window Van offers up to 420 cubic feet of cargo, while the Ford Transit Wagon Van tops even that with its maximum of 461.9 cubes. Getting into the Nissan NV is aided by rear doors that swing open 243 degrees (and stay open, thanks to magnets on the van's sides), well-placed grab handles and a relatively low step-in height.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan NV Passenger.

5(40%)
4(0%)
3(20%)
2(20%)
1(20%)
3.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not for a family
Sam,10/22/2015
3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I went from a Honda Odyssey to this van since our family grew and we needed more room. we have all the kids in boosters or car seats. Here are the pros: * smooth drive *comfortable driver configurations (however the shift stick gets in the way of adjusting the ac.) * handles the road well * great warranty * people move out of your way and let you into the lane Cons: * very wide turn which make it difficult to maneuver in shopping parking lots and carpool lanes at school * Ac has no power in the back since it is such a long run from the front * seats are poorly designed so car seats do not sit well and safely * they claim you can configure the seats in so many ways, but you can't and are limited to a few * essentially it is a truck with seats inside - *the cup holders are on the floor and there is no storage pockets or space so things fly all over the place, *the floors are uneven since they just put down padding in between the runners but once you use the van for a few month the padding starts to cave, * there are not enough car seat anchors so you are limited where you can put them, * the lights are poorly placed, * there is no rear controls for the ac only by the driver, *the seats don't move or recline at all. * there should be a second sliding door for easier access * the v8 drinks gas , I get only about 7-8 miles a gallon (I only have 4k miles on the van) * It is a very high step to get in and out and my little kids keep falling out of the van There needs to be a mom involved when they update this van or it won't sell well.
My 2014 Nissan NVP SL review
Joe Flash,05/14/2016
3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I am very satisfied with my 2014 Nissan NV SL. I use this van for my business deliveries and personal use. Camping, road trips, etc. We dont have any children so I store most of the seats in my warehouse. I wanted the passenger van for the rear air conditioning. We drove our van from Florida to California for a Cross Country trip in 2014. We averaged about 18 mpg. We drove thru a lot of rain and It was a very comfortable and stable vehicle. The V8 Nissan Titan engine is a 500k mile engine. It has been tested many times by delivery and trucking companies. This is why Nissan gives you a 5 year or 100k mile bumper to bumper warranty. Many people are scared about driving this van because of its size. But with front and rear sonar sensors, large mirrors and the back up camera. It is easy to drive. The front and rear sensors also monitor the front and rear sides of the bumpers making it easier to park close to objects. Our Nissan NV is a Tow Monster. It pulls our 5000 pound travel trailer like its not even there. I have plenty of power to pass a vehicle if needed. The 5.6 liter engine produces 317 hp. I have owned Chevy and Ford vans and there were not very comfortable and had little cockpit room. The Nissan NV is the only vehicle made that has the engine forward like a pick up truck giving the driver plenty of room and comfort in the cockpit area. I dont have any negatives to say about my NV. This is a wide vehicle. The only modification I would like to see from Nissan is for them to add amber side mirror marker lights. BTW. I now own a 2016 Nissan NVP SL. Love it.
Poor not a family vehicle.
Miriam,10/16/2015
3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I will not recommend this as a family vehicle. Ventilation is very poor especially in the back, your kids will sweat like a pig.
we love ours!
Bobbie D.,03/26/2018
3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
This is not a small astro van type.You will need to navigate certain parking lots,spaces and drive fast food drive thrus .This is why we bought it because it is extra roomey!
See all 5 reviews of the 2015 Nissan NV Passenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover30.6%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Nissan NV Passenger

Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger is offered in the following submodels: NV Passenger Van. Available styles include 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Nissan NV Passengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan NV Passenger for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger.

Can't find a used 2015 Nissan NV Passengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NV Passenger for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,766.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,046.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NV Passenger for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,169.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,565.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Nissan NV Passenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan NV Passenger lease specials

Related Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles