2015 Nissan NV Passenger Review
Pros & Cons
- Simple model and option structure
- multiple seating arrangements
- easy-to-use cabin controls.
- No 15-passenger option
- no diesel option
- hard plastic in armrest areas
- less cargo capacity than rivals.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Nissan NV Passenger is a solid choice in the passenger van market, thanks to its capable engines, relatively pleasant driving dynamics and attractive pricing.
Vehicle overview
If you're transporting an extra-large family, a church group or airport-bound hotel patrons on a regular basis, you're probably going to end up driving a full-size passenger van. Full-size vans offer far more seating capacity and luggage space than the largest SUVs on the market. Within this niche segment of workhorses, the 2015 Nissan NV Passenger stands as a strong choice.
Thanks to Nissan's multi-configurable seating options, you can set up this van to handle anything from a mix of a few passengers (and a lot of cargo) all the way up to max people-hauling mode, in which case the NV will carry 12 passengers. Although that should be enough for most people, some competing vans can accommodate as many as 15 passengers. In a nod toward commercial users, the NV Passenger is also pre-wired to give upfitters easy access to the van's electrical system when modifying it for specific applications.
Not long ago, buyers had only a few choices when shopping for a large passenger van, but now there are more options than ever before. There are the familiar 2015 Chevrolet Express and 2015 GMC Savana twins, but those are dated designs and have a lower walk-around interior height. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a top pick thanks to its 15-passenger capacity, high-roof option, nicer interior and more carlike driving feel. But it is predictably more expensive, too. In between them are the 2015 Ram ProMaster Window Van and the 2015 Ford Transit Wagon Van, which, like the Sprinter, offer massive interior space, available diesel power and the walk-around ease of optional high-roof body styles. Still, the 2015 Nissan NV is easy to recommend, as it is modern, comfortable and versatile for transporting varying amounts of people and cargo.
2015 Nissan NV Passenger models
The 2015 Nissan NV Passenger full-size van comes in just a single model: the 3500. There are three trims: S, SV and SL.
The base S comes with 17-inch steel wheels, a sliding passenger-side door, privacy glass, water-repellent cloth upholstery, a four-way manual driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, air-conditioning and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Optional on the S is the Power Basic package, which includes power windows and locks, cruise control and keyless entry.
The SV gets the Power Basic package's contents, along with rear parking sensors, chrome exterior accents, an eight-way power driver seat, manual lumbar adjustment, a center console, two additional 12-volt power outlets, a six-speaker sound system and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.
The SL trim level (V8 only) adds front parking sensors, foglights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Optional for the SV and SL is the Technology package, which includes a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, navigation, a rearview camera, various NissanConnect smartphone apps (such as Pandora, iHeartRadio and Facebook), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a USB input and satellite radio.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2015 Nissan NV is available with either a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque) or a 5.6-liter V8 (317 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque). Both engines are paired with a five-speed automatic transmission, and all NVs are rear-wheel drive.
With the V6, an NV Passenger has a maximum tow rating of 6,200 pounds. With the V8, it has a max tow rating of 8,700 pounds.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2015 Nissan NV include antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors are standard on the SV and SL, while the latter also has front parking sensors. A rearview camera is optional on these trims.
Driving
There's no confusing the 2015 Nissan NV for anything other than a giant van, but it's at least easier to drive than the old-fashioned GM vans. The ride quality is decent whether it's unloaded or full, and the noise levels are surprisingly low at freeway speeds, at least by large-metal-box-on-wheels standards. Visibility is good out the front and is enhanced by large side mirrors.
The V6 engine produces satisfying performance even with a full load, and the V8 is even better. No matter which engine you choose, you'll find that the automatic transmission delivers seamless and well-timed shifts.
Interior
The 2015 Nissan NV sports a functional interior notable for its supportive front seats and the additional legroom offered by pushing the engine out under the elongated hood. The available center console is another nice touch, offering a generous amount of storage. There are plenty of places to stash small items as well, including a handy pull-out drawer under the driver seat.
Gauges and controls are designed and laid out in a straightforward way that makes them easy to use. There's quite a bit of hard plastic in the NV's interior, though the only places where that becomes an issue are on the armrests and center console lid, both of which could use a little padding.
The NV Passenger comes with four rows of seating for a maximum capacity of 12 passengers. The second and third rows are 65/35-split, while the fourth row is 50/50-split. Each section can be individually removed, granting owners considerable flexibility for accommodating passengers and luggage. With the fourth row removed, the second and third rows can be repositioned farther back for additional legroom.
Should you want to repurpose the NV Passenger van for cargo-hauling purposes, removing the second, third and fourth rows will provide up to 218.9 cubic feet of space. Generally speaking, that's a large amount of space, but the Ram ProMaster Window Van offers up to 420 cubic feet of cargo, while the Ford Transit Wagon Van tops even that with its maximum of 461.9 cubes. Getting into the Nissan NV is aided by rear doors that swing open 243 degrees (and stay open, thanks to magnets on the van's sides), well-placed grab handles and a relatively low step-in height.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan NV Passenger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the NV Passenger
Related Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019