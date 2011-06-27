I went from a Honda Odyssey to this van since our family grew and we needed more room. we have all the kids in boosters or car seats. Here are the pros: * smooth drive *comfortable driver configurations (however the shift stick gets in the way of adjusting the ac.) * handles the road well * great warranty * people move out of your way and let you into the lane Cons: * very wide turn which make it difficult to maneuver in shopping parking lots and carpool lanes at school * Ac has no power in the back since it is such a long run from the front * seats are poorly designed so car seats do not sit well and safely * they claim you can configure the seats in so many ways, but you can't and are limited to a few * essentially it is a truck with seats inside - *the cup holders are on the floor and there is no storage pockets or space so things fly all over the place, *the floors are uneven since they just put down padding in between the runners but once you use the van for a few month the padding starts to cave, * there are not enough car seat anchors so you are limited where you can put them, * the lights are poorly placed, * there is no rear controls for the ac only by the driver, *the seats don't move or recline at all. * there should be a second sliding door for easier access * the v8 drinks gas , I get only about 7-8 miles a gallon (I only have 4k miles on the van) * It is a very high step to get in and out and my little kids keep falling out of the van There needs to be a mom involved when they update this van or it won't sell well.

