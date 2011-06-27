Vehicle overview

When it comes to vans, the same two manufacturers have dominated the segment for decades, which helps explain why the passenger van category hasn't exactly been a hotbed of innovation. But the 2013 Nissan NV is a somewhat radical reimagining of the lowly passenger van, and it stands ready to beat those traditional best-sellers at their own game.

While this is admittedly no small feat, the folks at Nissan gave themselves a leg up by talking to and incorporating feedback from a large number of owners of the Chevrolet Express and Ford E-Series. The result of that input is a classic case of form following function.

As far as that form is concerned, the NV's profile is admittedly a bit odd, especially the high-roof version, but that shape serves a very definite purpose. By pushing the engine forward under an elongated pickup-style hood, designers created much roomier front seats free from the intrusion of the engine cowling found in old-school vans. This design also makes regular maintenance much easier, an important advantage when you're talking about vehicles that, at least in commercial use, rack up several times the annual mileage of the average passenger car.

The people-carrying version of the NV, the NV Passenger comes with four rows of seating for a maximum capacity of 12 passengers. Those seats are pretty easy to remove and are either 50/50- or 65/35-split, meaning owners have a lot of flexibility as to how they want their van set up for seating. There are some nice details here, too, including integrated seatbelts, extra power ports and standard full-length side curtain airbags.

Aside from the Ford and GM entries, the NV's only other competitor is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Mercedes holds a trump card by offering a high-roof option for its passenger van, but the Sprinter is comparatively less powerful and considerably more expensive. Another knock on the NV might be that there isn't an extended-wheelbase NV model for up to 15 passengers. But overall we think the 2013 Nissan NV Passenger is a great choice for commercial passenger van users looking for an innovative alternative to the status quo.