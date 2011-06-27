  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
2013 Nissan NV Passenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available high top
  • simple model and option structure
  • strong value proposition.
  • Twelve-passenger maximum seating
  • hard plastic in armrest areas.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A tall-roof option, a pair of capable engines, relatively pleasant driving dynamics and attractive pricing make the 2013 Nissan NV Passenger a solid choice in the passenger van market.

Vehicle overview

When it comes to vans, the same two manufacturers have dominated the segment for decades, which helps explain why the passenger van category hasn't exactly been a hotbed of innovation. But the 2013 Nissan NV is a somewhat radical reimagining of the lowly passenger van, and it stands ready to beat those traditional best-sellers at their own game.

While this is admittedly no small feat, the folks at Nissan gave themselves a leg up by talking to and incorporating feedback from a large number of owners of the Chevrolet Express and Ford E-Series. The result of that input is a classic case of form following function.

As far as that form is concerned, the NV's profile is admittedly a bit odd, especially the high-roof version, but that shape serves a very definite purpose. By pushing the engine forward under an elongated pickup-style hood, designers created much roomier front seats free from the intrusion of the engine cowling found in old-school vans. This design also makes regular maintenance much easier, an important advantage when you're talking about vehicles that, at least in commercial use, rack up several times the annual mileage of the average passenger car.

The people-carrying version of the NV, the NV Passenger comes with four rows of seating for a maximum capacity of 12 passengers. Those seats are pretty easy to remove and are either 50/50- or 65/35-split, meaning owners have a lot of flexibility as to how they want their van set up for seating. There are some nice details here, too, including integrated seatbelts, extra power ports and standard full-length side curtain airbags.

Aside from the Ford and GM entries, the NV's only other competitor is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Mercedes holds a trump card by offering a high-roof option for its passenger van, but the Sprinter is comparatively less powerful and considerably more expensive. Another knock on the NV might be that there isn't an extended-wheelbase NV model for up to 15 passengers. But overall we think the 2013 Nissan NV Passenger is a great choice for commercial passenger van users looking for an innovative alternative to the status quo.

2013 Nissan NV Passenger models

The 2013 Nissan NV Passenger full-size van comes in just a single model: the 3500. There are three trims. The base S comes with a sliding passenger-side door, cloth upholstery, air-conditioning and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Optional is the Power Basic package that includes power windows and locks, cruise control and keyless entry.

Those features are standard on the SV along with chrome exterior accents, an eight-way power driver seat, manual lumbar, six speakers and rear park assist. The SL trim level (V8 only) adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, dual-zone automatic climate control and front park assist. Optional for the SV and SL is the Technology package, which includes a navigation system, a USB port and a rearview camera.

2013 Highlights

After debuting just last year, the Nissan NV gets only minor tweaks for 2013.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Nissan NV is available with either a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque) or a 5.6-liter V8 (317 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque). Both engines are paired to a five-speed automatic transmission and all NVs are rear-wheel drive. Properly equipped, an NV Passenger has a maximum tow rating of 8,700 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Nissan NV include antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard.

Driving

Even though the 2013 Nissan NV Passenger is a full-size van, it doesn't necessarily feel like it. Visibility is good out the front and is enhanced by large side mirrors. The ride quality is decent whether it's unloaded or full, and the noise levels are surprisingly low at freeway speeds, at least by large-metal-box-on-wheels standards.

The V6 engine produces satisfying performance even with a full load, and the V8 is even better. No matter which engine you choose you'll find the automatic transmission delivers seamless and well-timed shifts.

Interior

The 2013 Nissan NV sports a functional interior notable for its supportive front seats and the additional legroom offered by pushing the engine out under the elongated hood. The available center console is another nice touch, offering a generous amount of storage. There are plenty of places to stash small items as well, including a handy pull-out drawer under the driver seat.

Gauges and controls are designed and laid out in a straightforward way that makes them easy to use. As you'd expect, there's a lot of hard plastic here, but the only place that becomes a negative is on the armrests and center console lid, both of which could use a little padding.

The NV Passenger comes with four rows of seating for a maximum capacity of 12 passengers. The second and third rows are 65/35-split, while the fourth row is 50/50-split. Each section can be individually removed, allowing owners considerable flexibility for accommodating both passengers and luggage. With the fourth row removed, the second and third rows can be repositioned farther back for additional legroom.

Should you want to use the Passenger as a cargo van, removing the second, third and fourth rows will provide up to 218 cubic feet of space. Getting into the business end of the van is aided by rear doors that swing open 243 degrees (and stay open thanks to magnets on the van's sides), well-placed grab handles and a relatively low step-in height.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan NV Passenger.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outstanding large family van
deltasierra,03/07/2013
With the expected arrival of our 6th child, our Toyota Sienna minivan was going to be too small for our needs. The thought of diving a huge 12-passenger van did not appeal to us. The choices for a long time have pretty much been either Ford or Chevy, which have limited features, and the Mercedes van, while nice, is just too expensive. So we were very pleased to learn that Nissan has started selling 12-passenger vans, at about the same price as the Ford and Chevy vans. When we saw all the options available on the NV, we started to get more excited about it. And after about 2200 miles, we've been very pleased with it. It drives surprisingly well for a large van. I highly recommend the NV.
See all 1 reviews of the 2013 Nissan NV Passenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Nissan NV Passenger

Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger is offered in the following submodels: NV Passenger Van. Available styles include 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A), 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV is priced between $13,995 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 130181 and130181 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Nissan NV Passengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Nissan NV Passenger for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 NV Passengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 130181 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger.

Can't find a used 2013 Nissan NV Passengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan NV Passenger for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,823.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,411.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan NV Passenger for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,269.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,989.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Nissan NV Passenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

