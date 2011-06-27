  1. Home
2019 Nissan NV Passenger

What’s new

  • 7-inch display screen and voice controls are now standard
  • Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012

Pros & Cons

  • Simple model and options structure
  • Multiple seating arrangements
  • Easy-to-use cabin controls
  • Feels solid and easy to drive on the road
  • No 15-passenger option like some rivals
  • Not as fuel-efficient as others in the class
  • Hard plastic on armrest areas
Nissan NV Passenger for Sale
2019 Nissan NV Passenger pricing

Build & price

Which NV Passenger does Edmunds recommend?

If you plan on regularly hauling a van full of people and their luggage, we'd skip the V6 and go straight for the V8. This engine is optional for the S and SV trims and standard for the SL. Nissan doesn't offer nearly as much customization possibility as other automakers do for their full-size vans, but the upside is that it's easy to pick one — just select the trim level that has the type of features you want.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2019 Nissan NV Passenger van, with its heavy-duty body-on-frame construction and available V8 power, is a bit of a throwback when it comes to full-size vans. Yet it offers a strong mix of rugged practicality, good road manners and modern technology to satisfy a wide variety of needs.

On the downside, the NV lacks a high-roof option, which makes it possible to stand up in the van. Also, there's no extended-wheelbase version capable of carrying up to 15 passengers. For either of these qualities, you'll need to look at a rival van such as the Ford Transit or the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. But the NV's core attributes are still quite solid, and it should absolutely be considered if you're in the market for a large van.

2019 Nissan NV Passenger models

The 2019 Nissan NV Passenger is a full-size van with seating for up to 12 passengers. It is offered in three trim levels — S, SV and SL — with a choice of two engines. The S and the SV use a 4.0-liter V6 (261 horsepower, 281 lb-ft of torque) paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Standard on the SL is a 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) that is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The base S trim is outfitted with three rows of configurable bench seats, front and rear air conditioning, power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player.

The SV adds some chrome exterior accents, a security system, rear parking sensors, an eight-way power driver's seat, a center console, additional 12-volt power outlets, overhead lighting for the passenger rows, audio controls on the steering wheel, and an upgraded six-speaker stereo.

The top-of-the-line SL trim is only available with the V8 engine. It adds foglights, front parking sensors, leather upholstery for all rows, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control for the front seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Oddly, the SL reverts to a smaller 5.8-inch touchscreen, but it does come with a navigation system, NissanConnect mobile apps and satellite radio. The outside mirrors are heated and extendable for towing, and there's the addition of a Class IV receiver hitch, front tow hooks, pre-wiring for a seven-pin connector, and a brake controller.

Just one option is available, the Navigation package, which upgrades the SV with the SL's navigation system, a 5.8-inch display, NissanConnect and satellite radio.

Trim tested

Edmunds has only limited experience with the Nissan NV. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

There's no confusing the Nissan NV Passenger for anything other than a giant van. The V6 engine produces satisfying enough performance, even with cargo on board. The V8 is even better.

Comfort

The ride quality on the NV Passenger is decent whether the van is unloaded or full, and noise levels within the cabin are surprisingly low at freeway speeds. The seats were designed with daylong road trips in mind, and there's excellent legroom up front thanks to the forward engine placement.

Interior

The Nissan NV's interior is highly functional, with little nooks and crannies to store stuff, including a handy pullout drawer under the driver's seat. The gauges and controls are straightforward and easy to use. Just keep in mind that it's a utilitarian cabin with minimal luxury touches to be found.

Utility

There's 28.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the NV Passenger's fourth row. But if you need to haul a bunch of cargo, you can remove seats to open up 218.9 cubic feet of space. In addition to the sliding side door, access to the cargo area is aided by rear doors that swing open 243 degrees.

Technology

Standard equipment for the NV Cargo includes a rearview camera, a 7-inch color display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a two-speaker stereo with a CD player. And the available Navigation package adds a nav system, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, NissanConnect mobile apps, voice recognition and satellite radio.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    3500 SL 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 SL 3dr Van
    5.6L 8cyl 7A
    MSRP$42,510
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower375 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all for sale
    3500 SV 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 SV 3dr Van
    4.0L 6cyl 5A
    MSRP$37,710
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission5-speed automatic
    Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    3500 S 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 S 3dr Van
    4.0L 6cyl 5A
    MSRP$35,760
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission5-speed automatic
    Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Nissan NV Passenger features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite NV Passenger safety features:

    Front/Rear Parking Sonar
    Gives the driver an audible warning if the van is approaching a fixed object.
    NissanConnect with Apps
    Provides automatic crash notification and roadside assistance at the ready.
    Rearview Camera
    Provides a live video feed from the rear of the vehicle so the driver can see better when backing up.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover30.6%

    Nissan NV Passenger vs. the competition

    Nissan NV Passenger vs. Ford Transit Passenger Van

    The Transit Wagon has a few advantages over the NV, and some of them could easily sway buyers looking to make the most of their van for passenger transport. For example, the Transit can be configured to hold anywhere between five and 15 passengers and can be had with an extended wheelbase and even a high roof.

    Compare Nissan NV Passenger & Ford Transit Passenger Van features

    Nissan NV Passenger vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

    Decidedly more upscale than the more utilitarian Nissan NV, the Sprinter is still quite capable and can transport up to 15 passengers. There are two wheelbase options and a standard high roof as well as an efficient diesel engine and optional four-wheel drive. But the base price of a Sprinter is nearly equal to the maximum price for a V8-equipped NV.

    Compare Nissan NV Passenger & Mercedes-Benz Sprinter features

    Nissan NV Passenger vs. Chevrolet Suburban

    If you don't need to carry more than seven passengers at a time and don't want to sacrifice drivability and maneuverability to do it, the Chevrolet Suburban could be a good alternative. Though considerably more expensive (especially when well-equipped) than a fully loaded NV, the Suburban can do double-duty as a daily driver and a passenger shuttle.

    Compare Nissan NV Passenger & Chevrolet Suburban features

    According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger:

