2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- No changes for the 2020 NV Passenger
- Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
- Simple model and options structure
- Multiple seating arrangements
- Easy-to-use cabin controls
- Feels solid and easy to drive on the road
- No 15-passenger option like some rivals
- Not as fuel-efficient as others in the class
- Hard plastic on armrest areas
2020 Nissan NV Passenger Review
The Nissan NV Cargo made its debut back in 2012 and has received relatively few updates since then. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's basically a big box on wheels supported by a pair of strong engines and body-on-frame construction borrowed from the last-gen Nissan Titan pickup. This combo helps it achieve some hefty towing numbers and seating for up to 12 passengers.
That said, the NV is fairly dated, especially compared to newer competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Ford Transit, both of which offer all-wheel drive and fuel efficient diesel engines. They're also available with more modern features and a wider array of body configurations to help fit even more passengers inside than the Nissan. But if you are just looking for a basic passenger van that can easily pull a trailer, the NV is worth checking out.
The 2020 Nissan NV Passenger is a full-size van with seating for up to 12 passengers. It is offered in three trim levels — S, SV and SL — with a choice of two engines. The S and the SV use a 4.0-liter V6 (261 horsepower, 281 lb-ft of torque) paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Standard on the SL is a 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) that is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.
The base S trim is outfitted with three rows of configurable bench seats, power windows and door locks, keyless entry, cruise control, a rearview camera, a 7-inch display, Bluetooth and a four-speaker stereo. The SV adds some rear parking sensors, a power driver's seat, a center console, additional 12-volt power outlets, overhead lighting for the passenger rows, and an upgraded six-speaker stereo.
The top-of-the-line SL trim is only available with the V8 engine. It adds foglights, front parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control for the front seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Oddly, the SL reverts to a smaller 5.8-inch touchscreen, but it does come with a navigation system, NissanConnect mobile apps and satellite radio. The outside mirrors are heated and extendable for towing, and the SL receives a Class IV receiver hitch, front tow hooks, prewiring for a seven-pin connector, and a brake controller.
Just one option is available: the Navigation package. It upgrades the SV with the SL's navigation system, a 5.8-inch display and NissanConnect.
Consumer reviews
|3500 SL 3dr Van
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$43,110
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5800 rpm
|3500 SV 3dr Van
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$38,310
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|3500 S 3dr Van
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$36,360
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Our experts’ favorite NV Passenger safety features:
- Front/Rear Parking Sonar
- Gives the driver an audible warning if the van is approaching a fixed object.
- NissanConnect
- Provides automatic crash notification and roadside assistance at the ready.
- Rearview Camera
- Provides a live video feed from the rear of the vehicle so the driver can see better when backing up.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|2 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|30.6%
Nissan NV Passenger vs. the competition
Nissan NV Passenger vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a newer and more modern van. Highlights include seating for up to 15 people (the NV can only fit 12), a cutting-edge infotainment system with USB-C ports, a fuel-efficient diesel engine and available four-wheel drive. Still, expect to pay significantly more for all the niceties you'll find in the Sprinter.
Nissan NV Passenger vs. Ford Transit Passenger Van
The Ford Transit Passenger is nearly as old as the NV, but it doesn't show its age as much as the Nissan does. The Transit is available with seating for up to 15 passengers and a diesel engine that should help save with fuel costs. Starting in 2020, it's also available with all-wheel drive. It's available in a variety of configurations, but picking the best one isn't as simple as it is with the Nissan.
Nissan NV Passenger vs. Ram ProMaster Window Van
The Ram ProMaster Window Van lineup is even more streamlined than the already fairly straightforward Nissan NV. The ProMaster is available in a 12- or 15-passenger configuration, with a 3.6-liter gasoline V6 as the only offering. The ProMaster might win on simplicity, but rear seats must be purchased through a third party, negating much of its straightforward nature.
Is the Nissan NV Passenger a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan NV Passenger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan NV Passenger:
Is the Nissan NV Passenger reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan NV Passenger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan NV Passenger?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan NV Passenger is the 2020 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,360.
Other versions include:
- 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $43,110
- 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $38,310
- 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $36,360
What are the different models of Nissan NV Passenger?
2020 Nissan NV Passenger Overview
The 2020 Nissan NV Passenger is offered in the following submodels: NV Passenger Van. Available styles include 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2020 Nissan NV Passenger?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan NV Passenger and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 NV Passenger.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan NV Passenger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 NV Passenger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
2020 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The 2020 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,620. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is trending $2,650 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,650 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,970.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan NV Passenger for sale near. There are currently 7 new 2020 NV Passengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,715 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan NV Passenger. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,219 on a used or CPO 2020 NV Passenger available from a dealership near you.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan NV Passenger?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
