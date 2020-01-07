Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me

CarMax Bakersfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bakersfield / California

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5BZAF0AA3HN853193

Stock: 19171191

Certified Pre-Owned: No

