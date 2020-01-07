Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 19,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$33,998$920 Below Market
CarMax Bakersfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bakersfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA3HN853193
Stock: 19171191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,550
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**SL**V8**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**SATELLITE RADIO**BLUETOOTH**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**TILT WHEEL**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2017 Nissan NV Passenger SL RWD 7-Speed Automatic V8, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Driver door bin, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Voltmeter. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA1HN852933
Stock: KP6116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,000$518 Below Market
Tynan's Volkswagen - Aurora / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA3HN852156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,990
Done Deal Motors - Canton / Massachusetts
2017 Nissan NV 3500 S 1-owner with 25,000 miles 12 Passenger Van. This van is in excellent condition still comes with full factory warranty, well maintained and well taken care of. Please look at all the pictures to see the options and condition of this van. This Nissan includes: [P01] POWER PACKAGE Power Windows Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Cruise Control GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM Vinyl Seats Cloth Seats [B92] SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4) (PIO) [B93] BODY SIDE MOLDING (PIO) SUPER BLACK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The NV Passenger S is well maintained and has just 25,243mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This Nissan NV Passenger S is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA4HN852221
Stock: 522221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,987
Gunn Nissan of Denton - Corinth / Texas
Stop by Gunn Nissan of Denton and check out this 2017 Nissan NV Passenger S!! Gunn Automotive has been serving Texas in automotive sales since 1955! Come and see why we have one of the best reputations in the Nation! Gunn Nissan of Denton - Real. Simple.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA4HN851778
Stock: RP13454A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 46,933 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,950
Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi
Check out this 2017 Nissan NV Passenger SL. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339 engine will keep you going. This Nissan NV Passenger features the following options: SUPER BLACK, BEIGE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, [L94] REAR CARPETED FLOOR MATS, [L93] CARPETED FLOOR MATS, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4), Wheels: 7.5J x 17" Chrome-Clad Steel, Vinyl/Rubber Mat, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, and Trip Computer. Test drive this vehicle at Southern Import Specialist, 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208. In-house financing options available with a down-payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA8HN850774
Stock: B00191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 129,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,452
Car Store USA - Wichita / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA6HN850261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,337$2,617 Below Market
Family Trucks and Vans - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA5JN852282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$27,499$2,266 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA6JN851965
Stock: C306140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 7,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$28,988
Baker Nissan North - Houston / Texas
** CLEAN CARFAX**, **ONE OWNER CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**. Glacier White 2018 Nissan NV Passenger S RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival!Bring a print out of this ad or call Baker Nissan at (281) 603-9715 and ask for a Pre-Owned Sales Specialist to receive the Internet price. Multiple finance options and sources available that will allow you to drive home your new vehicle TODAY. The listed details are to be used as an informational listing of available equipment on this vehicle. It is the sole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of any option or accessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA2JN852885
Stock: 00P15018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 23,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,995$1,751 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE VAN**HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE VAN**NO ISSUES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**EVERYTHING WORKS**MUST SEE AND DRIVE **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound. **Wheelchair Lift. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE. At Pacific Auto Center, we make it really easy and stress-free, whether you're purchasing or also trading in your vehicle; Contact one of our friendly sales representatives to set an appointment and see our difference! Be sure to ask how you can protect your investment with our extended warranty plans, GAP insurance, and other optional products we offer that'll provide you peace of mind. In addition, we accommodate the guests that are not local to us by providing methods to ship the vehicle to the desired location! Call us visit our website and become a part of the PAC family! 2016 Nissan NV Passenger SL Handicap Van Disability Van Whellchair Van COMMERCIAL VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA7GN856399
Stock: 24394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2019
- 5,417 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use
$32,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: GOVERNMENT USE,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA6GN850402
Stock: 19383079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,998
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AAXJN850804
Stock: 19200344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,000
Lockhart Motor - Lockhart / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA9JN852779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,507 miles
$28,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA8GN854150
Stock: 19191960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$28,999
Enterprise Car Sales Montclair - Montclair / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA0JN851315
Stock: 8C9FBC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 29,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,995
Benton Nissan of Hoover - Hoover / Alabama
*CLEAN CARFAX*, *ONE OWNER*, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS*, **LEATHER**, *MANAGERS SPECIAL*, *LOCALLY OWNED*, *STILL UNDER MANUFACTURERS WARRANTY*, LIFETIME WARRANTY (ASK DEALER FOR DETAILS), 3.36 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7.5J x 17 Chrome-Clad Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. NISSAN OF HOOVER! YOUR FRIENDS IN THE CAR BUSINESS! HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY Benton Nissan of Hoover is your friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA2JN850713
Stock: R852051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 24,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,793$693 Below Market
Coulter Cadillac - Phoenix / Arizona
2018 Nissan NV Passenger SV SV Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. YEAR MAKE MODEL, LOW MILES, MILES ONLY. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2827 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA6JN852615
Stock: 5329N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan NV Passenger searches:
Related Nissan NV Passenger info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Kicks Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Armada Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Nissan Juke Arlington TX
- Used Nissan Armada New Orleans LA
- Used Nissan Xterra Long Beach CA
- Used Nissan Kicks Rockville MD
- Used Nissan Xterra Tempe AZ
- Used Nissan NV200 Plano TX
- Used Nissan Cube Reading PA
- Used Nissan Altima Frisco TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013 Katy TX
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013 San Diego CA
- Used Nissan Versa 2014 Ontario CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.