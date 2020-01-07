Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me

77 listings
NV Passenger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  • 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    19,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $33,998

    $920 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    37,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,550

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    21,554 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,000

    $518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    25,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,990

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    93,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,987

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    46,933 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,950

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    129,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,452

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    96,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,337

    $2,617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    31,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $27,499

    $2,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    7,572 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $28,988

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    23,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,995

    $1,751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    5,417 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $32,998

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    4,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,998

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    5,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $38,000

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    14,507 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    18,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $28,999

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    29,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    24,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,793

    $693 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Passenger
  4. Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger
Full transparency. No surprises.
