Vehicle overview

If you've got a baseball team, a church group or airport-bound hotel patrons to haul around, you know that even the biggest SUV isn't big enough. You need maximum cargo capacity and multiple rows of seating, and that's exactly what big vans like the 2014 Nissan NV can give you. When it comes to large vans, there have been just a few choices from Chevrolet and Ford for quite some time, but Nissan's large cargo- and passenger-hauling NV van gives its dated competitors a run for their money.

Versatility is important with these large cargo vans, and the 2014 Nissan NV has plenty of it. It has a multitude of seating arrangements that allow for increased legroom, easier access to the backseats or even maximum cargo space while you're carrying five passengers. The second, third and fourth rows become a veritable game of Tetris and you can set them up however you'd like. Maximum passenger capacity is 12 people, which should be fine for almost anybody, though some competing vans go as high as 15 passengers.

If you're looking for a large passenger van, there are now more options than ever before. The 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is one of our favorites, thanks to features like its 15-passenger capacity and a high-roof option (which the NV only offers in its cargo variant). The Sprinter has better interior features, more space and a smoother, more carlike driving feel, but is predictably more expensive, too. Then there are the 2014 Chevrolet Express and 2014 GMC Savana twins, but those are dated and have a lower walk-around area in the cabin. The same applies to the even older 2014 Ford E-Series. Any of those vans might fit your needs, but overall we think that the 2014 Nissan NV is modern, comfortable and extremely useful for carrying large groups.