Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me

- 23,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995$1,751 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE VAN**HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE VAN**NO ISSUES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**EVERYTHING WORKS**MUST SEE AND DRIVE **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound. **Wheelchair Lift. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE. At Pacific Auto Center, we make it really easy and stress-free, whether you're purchasing or also trading in your vehicle; Contact one of our friendly sales representatives to set an appointment and see our difference! Be sure to ask how you can protect your investment with our extended warranty plans, GAP insurance, and other optional products we offer that'll provide you peace of mind. In addition, we accommodate the guests that are not local to us by providing methods to ship the vehicle to the desired location! Call us visit our website and become a part of the PAC family! 2016 Nissan NV Passenger SL Handicap Van Disability Van Whellchair Van COMMERCIAL VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA7GN856399
Stock: 24394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2019
- 5,417 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use
$32,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: GOVERNMENT USE,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA6GN850402
Stock: 19383079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,507 miles
$28,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA8GN854150
Stock: 19191960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,744 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,998
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Super Clean, Hard To Find Passenger Van!! SV Technology Package, Navigation System, 12 Passenger, V8, Tow Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Aid. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AAXGN855750
Stock: 14705A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 70,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,971$1,056 Below Market
Rountree Ford - Shreveport / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA4GN850723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,900
Shamrock Group - Pleasant Grove / Utah
12 PASSENGER, 2016 NISSAN NV 3500 S, NAVY BLUE WITH GRAY LEATHER/CLOTH, AUXILIARY AUDIO OUTPUT, POWER MIRRORS, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX & TITLE, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, CD PLAYER, , 4.0L V6, 27,524 MILES, PRICE $25,900, USED ***Call Kellen 801 361 9796, Jake 801 669 0817, Stephanie 801 258 8010, or Brady 801 368 7670*** *** REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY, SEE OUR INVENTORY AT - www.shamrockautogroup.com. Our Address is 203 North 2000 West, Pleasant Grove, UT *** WE ARE AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS, EVENINGS, AND WEEKENDS.***TRADE-INS WELCOME *** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH GREAT RATES **We are a PREFERRED DEALER with the following Credit Unions, Mountain America, America First, Deseret First, Utah Community, Alpine, Security Services & many others, RATES AS LOW AS 3.99% OAC, CALL US ANYTIME AT 801 361 9796 for Details *** Why buy from us? *** 1. WE ARE DIFFERENT & Promise You a Pleasant Buying Experience, We make the buying process simple. 2.Our Fees are Low. Nobody Beats our Out the Door Pricing, We will tell you the Out the Door Price Immediately. Just Ask. *** 3. We are Car Guys NOT Commissioned Salesmen & have more than 75 Years Combined Experience in the Automotive Industry.*** 4.Shamrock Group is a FULL SERVICE automobile dealer. We have the ability to Affordably Extend the Bumper to Bumper Warranty for Your Specific Driving needs (up to 8 Years or 125K Miles). Ask for Details. 5. BUY FROM SOMEONE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU AFTER THE SALE. We use one the Finest Auto Repair Shop in the State, MAJOR LEAGUE AUTO REPAIR located at 1983 West State Street, Pleasant Grove, UT. Call Major League at 801 701-8891 for any of your auto repair needs. Mention Shamrock and they will give you $10 off any Castrol Oil Change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AAXGN851315
Stock: GN851315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,490
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 23220 miles below market average! **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **POWER LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **BLUETOOTH**, **MUCH MORE**. White 2016 Nissan NV Passenger SV RWDWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.Reviews: * Simple model and option structure; multiple seating arrangements; easy-to-use cabin controls; solid driving dynamics. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA9GN853749
Stock: Z288864A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- 61,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,995
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**ONE OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX**EXCELLENT CONDITION**A MUST SEE**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA3GN850328
Stock: 850328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,931 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$35,995
Priority INFINITI of Greenbrier - Chesapeak / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA3GN853855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,688
Cutter Buick GMC - Waipahu / Hawaii
Only 43,624 Miles! This Nissan NVP delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GLACIER WHITE, [L92] ALL SEASON RUBBER FLOOR MATS.* This Nissan NVP Features the Following Options *.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Cutter Buick GMC Mazda Waipahu, 94-245 Farrington Highway, Waipahu, HI 96797 to claim your Nissan NVP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA3GN851740
Stock: U9803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 73,283 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2016 NISSAN NVP SV ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA2GN852619
Stock: SA1867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 91,116 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2016 Nissan NVP 3dr 3500 V6 SV . It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZBF0AA5GN851559
Stock: # W6157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 94,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,850
James Hodge Chevrolet Broken Bow - Broken Bow / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival! 2016 Nissan NV Passenger SL SL The goal of James Hodge Chevrolet of Broken Bow is to provide our customers with a courteous, honest and positive experience each and every time they visit our dealership in hopes of creating lifetime customers. We believe that complete customer satisfaction in all areas of our operation: Vehicle Sales, Service, Parts and Accessories is the key to our success and future growth. We are part of the James Hodge Auto Group, with 7 locations across Eastern Oklahoma. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we can usually get it within 2 business days. Come visit James Hodge Chevrolet in Broken Bow, OK! ' Find New Roads. VALUE YOUR TRADE:In 2 steps and 10 seconds you can see all the similar cars to yours for sale in the market today! ' Find us online at www.JamesHodgeChevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA7GN853230
Stock: 2003163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 19,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,998$920 Below Market
CarMax Bakersfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bakersfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA3HN853193
Stock: 19171191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,550
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**SL**V8**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**SATELLITE RADIO**BLUETOOTH**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**TILT WHEEL**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2017 Nissan NV Passenger SL RWD 7-Speed Automatic V8, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Driver door bin, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Voltmeter. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA1HN852933
Stock: KP6116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,000$518 Below Market
Tynan's Volkswagen - Aurora / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA3HN852156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,033 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,581
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2015 Nissan NVP S is proudly offered by EMG Auto Sales When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan NVP S is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2015 Nissan NVP: The Nissan NV Passenger takes on traditional full-size van entries from Chevrolet, GMC and Ford with a vehicle that's built with the toughness of those vans, only packaged a little smarter, for more interior space. With four rows of seating, the NV Passenger can accommodate up to twelve. Its step-in height and loading are also lower than that of most other vans its size. The NV also has a class-leading six independently adjusting (or removing) rear seats, and with that Nissan claims to have up to 324 possible seating configurations in the NV. Each of the rows is proportioned for adults, and seatbelts are integrated into the seats. Furthermore, Nissan boasts that the NV Passenger Van includes standard curtain side-impact air bags with rollover sensing for outboard occupants in all four rows--an exclusive among vans this size. Versus other large vans, the NV Passenger also has an advantage in that its engine compartment doesn't infringe into the van's interior space. Strengths of this model include Seating for up to 12, modern interior appointments, impressive passenger space and comfort, SL trim features the comforts of a passenger vehicle, vast degree of configurations, and airbags for all four rows
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA2FN852677
Stock: 9838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 89,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500
Zeigler Chevrolet Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2015 Nissan NV Passenger SL Brilliant Silver Metallic Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/.â This vehicle has been professionally cleaned and disinfected for your protectionâ We accept all offers and approve most! Call us today to schedule your test drive! Tax, Title, Licensing, and Fees not included. Appointments are highly recommended 847-230-4209. see dealer for details. please keep in mind our inventory changes daily. Reviews: * Simple model and option structure; multiple seating arrangements; easy-to-use cabin controls. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5BZAF0AA4FN852132
Stock: C201284A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
