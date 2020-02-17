Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me

77 listings
NV Passenger Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    23,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    $1,751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    5,417 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $32,998

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    14,507 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    45,744 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    70,193 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,971

    $1,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    27,524 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    70,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,490

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    61,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    8,931 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    43,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,688

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    73,283 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    91,116 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    94,519 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,850

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    19,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,998

    $920 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    37,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,550

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    21,554 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,000

    $518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    86,033 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,581

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    89,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,500

    Details

