Vehicle overview

Like Coke and Pepsi for soda, there have traditionally been two segment favorites for full-size vans: the Chevy Express (and its GMC Savana twin) and the Ford E-Series. But for 2012, Nissan is hoping to shake things up with its all-new 2012 Nissan NV Passenger van.

The NV Passenger joins the NV cargo van that's already been on sale for about a year. The Passenger is pretty similar to the cargo van, utilizing the same truck-based architecture and choice of either a 261-horsepower V6 or a 317-hp V8. Unlike the cargo van, though, the Passenger comes in just one heavy-duty 3500 configuration, and there is no tall-roof option offered.

Of course, the real difference between the two is seating. The NV Passenger comes with four rows of seating for a maximum capacity of 12 passengers. These seats are pretty easy to remove and are split either 50/50 or 65/35, meaning owners have a lot of flexibility as to how they want their van set up for seating. How much is a lot? Nissan says there are 324 different combinations. We'll take its word for that, but there are some other nice details here, too, including integrated seatbelts, extra power ports and standard full-length side curtain airbags.

Indeed, compared to the Chevrolet Express and Ford E-Series, the NV provides more comfortable seating for passengers, easier entry/exit and more pleasant driving dynamics. Admittedly, the same could be said for the more accommodating Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, but it's considerably more expensive.

True, there's no extended-wheelbase NV model that can carry 15 passengers, and reliability and service support are nascent. But overall we think the 2012 Nissan NV Passenger is a solid new pick for businesses, groups and organizations in need of full-size van capacity.