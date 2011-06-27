Used 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Consumer Reviews

A Perfect Choice violinmom , 03/12/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have been searching for a car that would fill my needs for AWD but have a fun factor, have been driving a full sized SUV for years and was craving a sporty fun car..our climate tho requires AWD..really loved the idea of this cross cabriolet..was fun to drive in test drive, was roomy enough, sat up a little higher..had AWD..and i like that not everyone has one! but some online reviews had me a little concerned. well...I have had it for a month, and i adore it, was the perfect choice, i have no complaints at all, its really fun, looks cool, different and not common to see lots of them..all things i like. Report Abuse

Reviewers just don't get it.... 925349 , 10/17/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Ok, we have all seen the negative reviews. Actually, one negative review copied by a lot of others...that obviously, never drove the car!! This car is one of the GREAT ONES! It has every creature comfort, plenty of power, a great roadster look, ease of entry, great roominess in the comfortable back seats, and has led to one GREAT SUMMER OF FUN. At this time, you won't see many on the road because that one reviewer scared the masses, but he will be made to look as stupid as those that dissed on the MUSTANG and the CORVETTE when they first came public. We know how that turned out! Kudos to ...and anyone that thinks this looks like a jeep..get GLASSES. ;)) Five Stars from CT!!!

Very impressed volvovespa , 05/22/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful So I bought the CrossCab as a quarter-life-crisis car. I live in central WI and this makes a great summer and winter driver (keeping my Volvo C30 as my every day chaser). I'm very impressed with the feel and preformance of this car, and the room! I read the 3 reviews on Edmunds for the 2011 and I was a bit nervous. The main complaints seemed to be: wind noise (umm... its a convertible), heavy doors (very typical of a coupe... especially in an suv package), windshield vibration (haven't experienced this), and rear visability with the top up (yes... this was one that bummed me out, but it wasn't as bad as I thought when I went on the test drive). If you like it, give it a shot. Its nice

Fantastic all season car hillbillydoc , 03/06/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had my 2011 Murano Crosscabriolet for 2 1/2 years, and 40,000 miles later I absolutely love it. This car is an extremely fun drive with the top down. With the top up, road noise is better than other convertibles that I have owned. Yes, the rear visibility is a bit diminished, but not terrible. There is some rattle from the window, but again this is common with many convertibles. The car is very comfortable to drive on road trips, and the interior and driver interfaces are top notch. I have driven this car in all conditions, including snow, and have been happy with the performance.