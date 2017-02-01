2017 Nissan LEAF Review
Pros & Cons
- Cabin is quiet and comfortable
- Greater range than most other similar EVs
- Spacious cargo volume
- Dated design compared to competitors
- Acceleration is slow, even for an EV
- Interior controls are fussy to use
Which LEAF does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The first of the real battery electric vehicles on the market, the Nissan Leaf stands as the default electric car for the everyday buyer. And as the market for electric cars increases (the new Chevrolet Bolt and the forthcoming Tesla Model 3, for example), the Leaf's days, as it sits, are numbered. In order to keep Leaf sales moving, the 2017 Leaf S receives the same 30-kWh lithium-ion battery as the SV and SL variants. This increases its range from 84 to 107 miles, a welcomed boost. Otherwise the chassis, suspension, interior and exterior remain the same. But we're not complaining since the five-seater hatchback is roomy and functional and, most importantly, easy to use.
If you can wait, an all-new Leaf is destined to drop from the Nissan tree and address many of the concerns we've had about the Leaf, such as a modern interior layout, a new look, better performance and, most importantly, even more range. But if all you need is easy-to-use, affordable and gasoline-free transportation, the 2017 Leaf is still worth a look.
Notably, we picked the 2017 Nissan Leaf as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.
2017 Nissan LEAF models
As the lowest trim level, the 2017 Nissan Leaf S is a bit bare-bones, at least as electric mobility goes. But you can add the the optional Charge package for quicker recharging. Otherwise, it's still a very functional car. The SV adds the Charge package and navigation as standard, but it still doesn't beat the S in the value proposition. The top-level SL adds leather seats, LED headlights and a host of comfort features that might edge out the S if you'd like a pampered electrified ride.
Nevertheless, all three feature the same suspension and powertrain, and mainly differ in infotainment, interior materials and wheel choices. Our choice, the S, comes with steel wheels, an 80-kW AC synchronous motor (produces 107 horsepower and 187 lb-ft of torque), front heated seats and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. You also get a rearview camera, a 5-inch central display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB port for streaming audio and charging your smartphone.
The optional Charge package includes the quicker 6.6-kW onboard charger and extra DC fast-charger port.
The SV comes with alloy wheels, the Charge package, a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation and NissanConnect, Nissan's web-connectivity system. The seats are still fabric, but rather than cloth, they're made out of a sustainably sourced, suede-like polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
As the top model, the SL adds LED headlights, foglights, heated rear seats (heated front seats are standard for all trims) and leather upholstery.
The SV and SL can be had with a Premium package, which includes a Bose audio system and a 360-degree camera system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Nissan Leaf SL (electric | direct drive).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Leaf has received some revisions, including the addition of the 30-kWh lithium-ion battery. But our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Leaf.
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|3.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the LEAF models:
- RearView and Around View Monitors
- Provides a camera view of what's behind you. An optional Premium package for SV and SL trims provides a 360-degree view around the car.
- Advanced Air Bag System
- The front airbags adjust inflation rate based on crash severity, while side bags adjust based on seat position, helping to minimize injury.
- NissanConnect EV
- Using an app on your smartphone, it lets you know when your battery is charged and can set the interior temperature for maximum comfort.
