Vehicle overview

Electric vehicles are no longer just a novelty for automakers to showcase their vision of the future. They've finally broken into the mainstream, and leading the charge (pun intended) for four years running is the Nissan Leaf. Thanks to its regular-car driving experience, reasonable pricing and pioneering status, the Leaf has convinced more than 100,000 buyers worldwide to make the leap to EV ownership. There are some drawbacks, yes, but short of spending three times as much for a Tesla Model S, the 2014 Nissan Leaf represents a top pick among all-electric vehicles.

The main concern for those looking to make the switch to electricity is range. The Nissan Leaf's 84-mile EPA-estimated range might not seem like a lot, but it's enough to accomplish almost any daily-use task and ranks as one of the highest in its class. Notably, this 84-mile rating is higher than the 2013 Leaf's 75-mile range. The car's electrical hardware hasn't changed, but Nissan deleted the Leaf's former in-car software option to charge the battery to only 80 percent capacity (which helped prolong long-term battery life). Previously, the EPA was blending both the 80 percent and 100 percent battery capacities into its rating, so the 2014 estimate is a more accurate (and more marketable) number.

When it comes time to recharge the battery, how long it takes will depend on which trim level of Leaf you buy. The base S trim comes with a slower 3.3 kW onboard charger, but all others have the quicker (and recommended) 6.6 kW charger. With this upgraded charger hooked up to a 240-volt station, a full charge takes about four hours, which should easily fit into most drivers' daily routine. The Leaf is also rare in that it offers an optional quick-charge port. In conjunction with a special high-capacity power source, it allows you to charge the battery to 80 percent capacity in a claimed 30 minutes.

Inside, the Leaf shows flashes of cutting-edge technology, but you don't need to be an early adopter to figure out how to operate its various bells and whistles. The cabin is also pleasantly roomy and comfortable, with enough cargo space to handle errands with ease. With public charging stations becoming more prevalent, the Nissan Leaf truly is an EV that doesn't require much sacrifice.

Since the Leaf's introduction, the EV market has gained a handful of similarly priced entries. Of these, the 2014 Ford Focus Electric has risen to become the most significant alternative. It boasts a little more power than the Leaf and sharper handling, but its EPA estimated range is less, at 76 miles. The 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV and 2014 Fiat 500e are also appealing, but they're not as roomy and they're only on sale in a few states. All things considered, we think the 2014 Nissan Leaf is a great choice for an EV.