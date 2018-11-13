More about the 2019 Nissan LEAF

The 2019 Nissan Leaf is an affordable and easy-to-use electric vehicle, and the revisions made last year make it more competitive in a variety of areas. Its performance and range jumped up heartily, while its additional driver assistance features bring it into the modern era. By offering tailored packages and minimal options, Nissan made the Leaf easy and convenient to configure. All Leafs have the same 147-horsepower motor and 40-kWh battery pack providing an estimated 150 miles of range. A 6.6-kWh charger pulls juice to recharge the Leaf in 7.5 hours if you use a 220-volt charging station, or 35 hours when using a standard, household-style 110-volt outlet. When equipped with the Charge package, the Leaf can plug into a Level 3 charger to charge the battery from zero to 80 percent in 40 minutes. Nissan Leafs are sold in S, SV and SL trim levels. The S trim features Bluetooth, a USB port for smartphone connectivity, steering-wheel-mounted controls, and keyless entry and ignition. Both SV and SL trims add to those features alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and a built-in 7-inch navigation system. A ProPilot Assist suite is available on SV and SL trims, adding several advanced driving aids for extra driving security. NissanConnect EV is also standard on SV and SL trims, and it allows you to control charging and climate control systems from your smartphone when your Leaf is plugged into a charger. The Charge package is standard for these trims, and it increases charge speeds by incorporating a high-speed Level 3 DC charge port (CHAdeMO standard). The Charge package is optional on the standard S trim, and we strongly advise getting it. Differences between the SV and SL are primarily comfort- and convenience-oriented: The SV wraps the seats in a special fabric, and the SL features leather. The SL adds a power driver seat, LED headlights, Bose premium audio, and heated front seats, outside mirrors and steering wheel. All new Leaf buyers are eligible to receive a federal tax credit, and additional rebates are often offered at the state level. Let Edmunds help you navigate the electric vehicle field to find the best 2019 Nissan Leaf for you.

2019 Nissan LEAF Overview

The 2019 Nissan LEAF is offered in the following submodels: LEAF Hatchback. Available styles include SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What do people think of the 2019 Nissan LEAF ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan LEAF and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 LEAF 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 LEAF.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan LEAF ?

2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,565 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $12,034 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $12,034 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,531 .

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 27 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 7 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,435 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $11,895 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $11,895 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,540 .

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 30.2 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 3 2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Nissan LEAFS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan LEAF for sale near. There are currently 32 new 2019 LEAFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,780 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan LEAF. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $14,988 on a used or CPO 2019 LEAF available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Nissan LEAFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan LEAF for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,913 .

Find a new Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,348 .

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan LEAF?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

