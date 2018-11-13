  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan LEAF
  4. 2019 Nissan LEAF
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(20)
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan LEAF®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com

2019 Nissan LEAF

What’s new

  • New Leaf Plus model with a larger battery pack and more powerful motor
  • Part of the second Leaf generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Quick, smooth acceleration
  • Broad complement of driver assistance features
  • Offers more range than similarly priced EVs
  • Quiet driving experience
  • Lacks a telescoping steering wheel
  • Limited small-item storage
  • The back seats don't fold flat
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Nissan LEAF for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
MSRP Starting at
$29,990
Save as much as $12,034
2 incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $11,073 with Edmunds

2019 Nissan LEAF pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
As Shown 2020 LEAF SL 62 kWh
As Shown 2020 LEAF SL 62 kWh
2020 LEAF®
S, SV, S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS
See All Trims
NissanUSA.com
Build & price

Which LEAF does Edmunds recommend?

The base S model packs a ton of value, but the lack of a Level 3 charging system rules out road trips. You can add one via the Charge package, but the price is high for a single option. That's why we'd go with the mid-tier SV, which adds the Charge package, along with a few other goodies. Chief among these is a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. You'll have to upgrade to the SV anyway if you want your Leaf with the ProPilot Assist suite of driving aids.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

The first-generation Nissan Leaf's low price, highway-safe top speed and nationwide availability made it the first mass-market electric vehicle. It debuted with 73 miles of range, and over the years Nissan brought out bigger batteries and increased range that allowed the Leaf to keep in step with newer rivals. That is, until the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt launched recently, each boasting more than 200 miles of range on a single charge.

The regular 2019 Leaf offers 150 miles of range on a charge, which is far less than the Bolt's 238 miles or the Model 3's 310 miles. The new Hyundai Kona Electric should be another strong pick this year thanks to its 258 miles of range. Nissan will be fighting back, however. A Leaf Plus model, which has a larger battery pack, debuts midway through the model year and provides 226 miles of range.

Even if you can't wait for the Plus version, there are still very good reasons to consider the regular Leaf. First of all, 150 miles is still plenty of range and can meet the demands of most commutes and daily errands. Another big selling point is its price: The Leaf undercuts the Bolt and Model 3 by thousands of dollars. We also like its refined driver assistance features and quiet, upscale interior.

The one thing for sure is that there are more choices than ever for an electric vehicle. If you're shopping for an EV, the Leaf is a strong contender.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Nissan Leaf as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars and Cheapest New Cars and Cheapest Electric Cars for this year.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds owned a Nissan Leaf for one year and drove it almost 10,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2018 Nissan Leaf SL. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world electric range. We found the low maintenance costs and competitive pricing attractive, though its interior gave us an economy-car vibe. Please note that while the 2019 Nissan Leaf is not significantly different than our long-term Leaf, the available Plus trim now has a larger battery for more range. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

2019 Nissan LEAF models

The 2019 Nissan Leaf is a compact electric hatchback available in two versions: the regular Leaf and the Leaf Plus. The two differ mainly in their battery. The regular Leaf has a 40-kWh battery that's good for about 150 miles of range. Nissan upgrades the Leaf Plus with a 60-kWh battery that provides 226 miles of range. The Plus also has a more powerful 214-horsepower electric motor compared to the regular model's 147-hp motor.

Each is available in one of three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The S starts out with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, a rear spoiler, keyless entry and start, a rearview camera, a tilt-only steering wheel, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split rear seats, a 5-inch central display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio. Forward collision warning with automatic braking is also standard.

The optional Charge package (standard on the Leaf Plus S) includes a DC fast-charger port (CHAdeMO standard) and a portable charge cable capable of connecting to 120- and 240-volt sources.

The SV comes with the Charge package, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, adaptive cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect (Nissan's web connectivity and remote-access system) and a six-speaker audio system with HD radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Optional for the SV is the SV Technology package. It adds a power-adjustable driver's seat (with two-way power lumbar), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED headlights and running lights, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and the ProPilot Assist suite of driving aids (automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capabilities, lane departure warning and intervention, pedestrian detection for the automatic braking function, and an electronic parking brake).

Also optional for the S and the SV is an All Weather package with heated side mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, rear heater vents and a heat-pump cabin heater (SV only).

As the top model, the SL adds the All Weather package and the SV Technology package (minus ProPilot Assist for the regular Leaf). Also standard are a 360-degree parking camera, leather upholstery, a Bose seven-speaker sound system and a cargo cover. The only option for this trim is the regular Leaf's SL Technology package, which adds the ProPilot Assist driving aids.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Leaf SL.

Scorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0
With its more powerful electric motor, the second-generation Nissan Leaf feels far more at home when jockeying for position in traffic than the original car, which was a bit of a slug. Its general smoothness, competent chassis demeanor and steering feel will be utterly familiar to Leaf veterans.

Acceleration

8.0
The original was a tortoise, but this second-gen Leaf is more of a hare. Acceleration is brisk, and it's gutsy enough to hold its own in traffic. We can't call it a speed demon, but our measured 0-60 mph time of 7.8 seconds is far better than the 10.2-second performance of the original.

Braking

8.0
The brakes feel smooth, but most routine braking can be handled by easing off the accelerator if you engage the fantastic new e-pedal mode, which adds control and a bit of fun to the daily drive. In our panic-stop test, the Leaf posted a stopping distance of 128 feet, which is average.

Steering

7.0
The steering isn't particularly intuitive. The Leaf goes where it's pointed, but the resistance doesn't naturally increase to match the car's turning.

Handling

7.5
The low-slung battery helps the Leaf hug the road, and it has the balance and coordination necessary to inspire confidence. But the Leaf's economy-minded tires don't produce enough grip to satisfy those who seek performance and an engaging driving experience.

Drivability

9.0
As with most EVs, smooth, instant power and a total absence of shifting make the Nissan Leaf ridiculously easy to drive. It's a good choice if you want to impress your passengers with your chauffeuring skills.

Comfort

8.5
It's hard to find fault with the Leaf's basic comfort. It delivers a smooth ride, and the front seats are genuinely comfortable. It's a very serene place to spend time thanks to the inherent quietness of its electric propulsion system.

Seat comfort

8.5
We like the Leaf's front seats. They're well-shaped and supportive, yet they still have a nice level of give. They're not overly confining, and they look as if they're well made. Our test driver found them comfortable throughout a four-hour suburban test loop.

Ride comfort

7.5
The Leaf's ride is smooth and nicely controlled — it's neither too rigid nor too buoyant. It's good at swallowing large and small bumps alike, but a little road texture feel and intermittent jiggliness do come through.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The Leaf's electric drive components don't make any noise and lack the commotion that a non-EV car makes when it changes gears. Wind and road noise is the remaining potential noise source, but it isn't overly prominent.

Climate control

8.0
The climate control system is reasonably effective, and you don't have to wait through an engine warm-up phase to get heat because of its electric nature. Liberal use will eat into your range, but this is less of an issue with this big battery. Use the seat heaters instead if you want to conserve.

Interior

7.0
Those who have owned the last-generation Leaf will find this one familiar but improved. It features a traditionally located speedometer and improved radio controls. Seating spaciousness and ease of entry are strong points, but the driving position still suffers from the lack of a telescoping wheel.

Ease of use

7.0
Basic controls such as window switches and steering stalks are simple and effective. The infotainment system is straightforward, and even though the climate controls look dated, their use is self-evident. Our main gripe pertains to the shifter, which is so odd it includes its own user diagram.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The long doors open wide, and the doorsills are pretty short. The seat height is good for ease of entry, and the roof isn't so low that you have to duck. The rear door openings are generous, and the flattish roofline helps aid entry there, too.

Driving position

6.0
Some drivers might find it hard to settle into their ideal position. The driver's seat is mounted somewhat high and may not adjust down far enough to suit the tallest pilots. But the bigger issue could be the tilt-only steering wheel. Without a telescoping function, the wheel can seem far away for some drivers.

Roominess

7.5
We found plenty of front and rear legroom, and headroom is generous as well. The Leaf's cabin isn't terribly wide, but it feels appropriate for its size.

Visibility

7.5
It's easy to see out thanks to the generously sized windows. Cornering sight lines are aided by peekaboo windows ahead of the front windows, but the rear roof pillars produce a bigger blind spot. The bottom edge of the rear glass is nice and low.

Quality

7.5
The interior materials in the Nissan Leaf look a grade better than those of its predecessor and appropriate for the price point. The leather seats in the SL are downright handsome, in fact. Though technically not a quality issue, the interior uses some materials carried over from the previous-generation Leaf, which stand out compared to the newer elements.

Utility

7.5
The Leaf offers an impressive amount of cargo space when the seats are in use. Maximum capacity isn't that easy to use because the seats come nowhere near to folding flat. Small-item storage up front could be better.

Small-item storage

6.5
You'll want to put most of your things in the cargo area because the pickings are slim up front. The center console box is tight, and the glove compartment is average. You get slender door pockets with molded-in bottle holders and two cupholders in the center console.

Cargo space

8.0
The Leaf's standard cargo space is impressive when the rear seats are in the normal position due to a very low floor. Fold them flat, however, and the picture worsens because the overly simplistic folding mechanism merely piles the seatbacks atop the bottom cushions to create a 10-inch tall barrier.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The wide doors and near-horizontal roofline ease access to strapped-in children, and the fairly generous amount of backseat room helps to accommodate rear-facing seats. The three top anchors are easy to use, but the lower LATCH anchors are somewhat buried in a gap in the seat cushions.

Technology

8.5
This is where the original Leaf fell flat, but the second-generation version has made huge strides. We like the new audio system and its support of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And ProPilot Assist, while not a hands-free automated driving system, is effective at easing the driver's workload in freeway traffic.

Smartphone integration

9.0
The Leaf has a USB port that allows a smartphone to be connected, and the upgraded 7-inch touchscreen audio system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Alternatively, you can stream music with Bluetooth audio, and those who prefer to go old school can use the aux jack.

Driver aids

9.0
Automatic emergency braking is standard on all models; the SL and SV offer standard adaptive cruise control. Optional ProPilot Assist adds a more advanced system that includes a more sophisticated lane keeping assist function to help the driver in freeway commuting.

Voice control

7.5
All Leafs have voice controls for Bluetooth-connected phones, and those with the 7-inch touchscreen also have voice controls for audio and navigation functions. The menus are fairly straightforward, but certain phrasing is necessary to get your point across.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan LEAF.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 5%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 20 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • climate control
  • fuel efficiency
  • ride quality
  • driving experience
  • oil
  • spaciousness
  • sound system
  • electrical system
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • comfort
  • technology
  • steering wheel
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • acceleration
  • infotainment system
  • towing
  • seats
  • wheels & tires
  • lights
  • appearance
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, driving has never been this easy
Jeff Powers,
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

This is our second leaf. We had a 2017 SL with the 30kwh battery. It did cause us some range anxiety, surely at first. My wife was very skeptical regarding that car. We made it work and drove it 14,000 miles from July 2017 to April 2018 before we traded it in on the 2018. The new car is so significantly different, my wife prefers driving this car over our luxury sedan. I enjoy driving this car as well. With the free charging at local charging stations, it is a no brainer if you are into saving money on fuel cost. I have 16,000 miles on this car now, since April 2018, I have spent $65 on a cabin air filter two weeks ago, and that's it. I have done only the free tire rotations as scheduled, otherwise the only reason it goes to the dealership is to charge as I am in the area. I get free refreshments, and hang out for a bit. The dealer I bought it from also has detailed my car twice for me during the maintenance trips. I can't explain how easy this car is to own. I have an 8.1kw solar panel system on my house, so for my wife who's not into waiting around to charge, it doesn't cost me anything to charge at home. I mean it is free. I do not have an electric energy bill since last year when it was installed. We have bought two of these leafs, qualified for all the tax rebates, which from the fed alone was $15,000 combined on our tax return, the state of Colorado gave us $10,000 combined at the time of purchase, and Xcel energy gave us $10,000 straight off the top of the first leaf, but nothing on the second as we chose the zero percent interest loan for the 2018. So we basically got a car for free. We have driven about 30,000 of the easiest and cheapest miles in two nicely equipped Nissan's. I do not plan on trading in the 2018, it gets 150 miles of range in a normal temperature, which is sufficient for the driving we do. I look forward to getting the SL Plus for the times we need the added range. I will be quite happy trading in my BMW, and not missing it... too much. September 2019: Update We now have just over 23000 miles on the 2018 Leaf. I would say this has been a fair amount of time to really get to know this car. I will say that it still is a very easy car to own. We have done next to no maintenance. I've rotated the tires twice and taken it in for a rattle in which they removed the full dashboard to finally solve the rattle mystery, something to do with an airbag bolt, and also got a new nissan windshield a couple weeks ago due to a stone chip. Either way, still charging when possible at the local EVGO or the like charging stations. It's quite nice not paying for fuel. The car has held up well, everything still works.

5 out of 5 stars, Best commute car ever
Jeff,
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

So far I have not had a single problem. After installing a level 2 charger in my garage my 80 mile round trip to work and back is no problem. I usually have 35 to 50 percent battery life remaining. I’m currently at only 8k but so far so good. I was charging at the Nissan dealership across the street from work every other day but after my power bill only increased by about $80 a month wile only charging at home not worth the walk. My only small concern is the lack of a spare tire. I added a good plug kit to the compressor and sealer that Nissan provides.

5 out of 5 stars, 182 mile charge with level charger
Mustafa,
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

Unbelievable as it may sound I am getting 182 mile charge on my Nissan 2019 this is a 40kw battery model ? Anybody else having the same experience with the new 2019 leaf /40kva battery?

5 out of 5 stars, LOVE IT!!
Ed isenhart,
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

We call it the Coffee Bean for it`s brown color. Been driving it for almost 3 years. Can't wait to get a 2019. We need the range. We live 40 miles from the major city in our area and a round trip in the winter requires a charge to get home . We just want that bigger battery. It's an SL. We love the leather,sound system and the way it drives. Just love it!!!

Write a review

See all 20 reviews

Ad
Build Your LEAF®
Build & PriceNissanUSA.com

Features & Specs

SV 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SV 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
MSRP$32,600
MPG 124 city / 99 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower147 hp @ 3282 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr Hatchback features & specs
S 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
MSRP$29,990
MPG 124 city / 99 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower147 hp @ 3282 rpm
See all for sale
SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
MSRP$42,550
MPG 114 city / 94 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
SL 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SL 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
MSRP$36,300
MPG 124 city / 99 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Horsepower147 hp @ 3282 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Nissan LEAF features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite LEAF safety features:

ProPilot Assist
Keeps the car centered within your lane in order to reduce driver fatigue.
Advanced Airbag System
The front airbags adjust inflation rate based on crash severity, and side bags adjust based on seat position, helping to minimize injury.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Detects an imminent forward collision. Can warn the driver and automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front TestNot Tested

Nissan Leaf vs. the competition

Nissan Leaf vs. Chevrolet Bolt

The Leaf's low price tag and relatively long range (most EVs fall short of the Leaf's 150-mile estimate) make it an ideal car for buyers keeping fairly close to home. If you want the ability to go on road trips, however, the Chevrolet Bolt is a good option. The Bolt's base price almost costs the same as a fully loaded Leaf, but it offers an astounding 238 miles of range. Since cold temperatures reduce an electric vehicle's range, the Bolt's large battery pack makes it a viable choice for those living in snowy climes. To learn more about the Bolt of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt Premier.

Compare Nissan Leaf & Chevrolet Bolt features

Nissan Leaf vs. Chevrolet Volt

Though only one letter separates the Chevrolet Volt and Bolt, these two compact hatchbacks could not be any more different. The Bolt is a purely electric car, while the Volt is a plug-in hybrid. Once the Volt's 53-mile EV range has been depleted, a four-cylinder engine kicks on to keep the party going. The Volt offers the best of both worlds, effectively eliminating range anxiety. To learn more about the Volt of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier.

Compare Nissan Leaf & Chevrolet Volt features

Nissan Leaf vs. Toyota Prius

The Volt and Bolt are both motivated by electricity, but only the Volt uses gasoline as a backup. The Toyota Prius is solely powered by gasoline (though the Prius Prime is a plug-in hybrid, like the Bolt). You'll still visit the pump to refuel it, though the Prius' exceptional fuel economy ratings ensure you don't have to go very often. The Prius' more conventional powertrain makes it far less expensive than the others. To learn more about the Prius of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Toyota Prius Four Touring.

Compare Nissan Leaf & Toyota Prius features

Related LEAF Articles

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus First Drive

Nissan Gives the Leaf Longer Legs

Dan Frio by Dan Frio , Reviews EditorFebruary 25th, 2019

Twenty years from now, drivers will look back and chuckle when they hear the phrase "range anxiety."

When nearly every parking space in your town, from the GoogleBucks cafe to the Public Library Sponsored by Amazon, will offer wireless EV charging, and the cars themselves will travel 500 miles on a full battery, the fear of running out of juice will seem quaint, not unlike the existential gnashing that preceded the Y2K changeover.

We're a step closer to that era today as the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus becomes the latest mainstream electric car to join the 200-Mile Club. With a larger battery capacity than its standard Leaf counterpart, the Leaf Plus offers up to 226 miles of range, placing it alongside competitors such as the Chevrolet Bolt and Hyundai Kona Electric that can travel 200-plus miles on a full charge. We'll throw the Tesla Model 3 in that mix as well, although the Tesla crosses the $40,000 threshold that we'd call "mainstream."

Where's the Extra Sauce Come From?

Except for increased range and more motive power, the Leaf Plus is essentially the same as its lower-capacity counterpart. But those two differences are significant. The Leaf Plus' 62-kWh battery adds about 75 miles to its range capacity, and the motor provides about 45 percent more power. The additional range should appeal to drivers with longer commutes and those with more unpredictable driving routines.

For those with short-range commutes or who just need a shuttle for their immediate area, the standard Leaf, with its 40-kWh battery pack, 150-mile range and lower price, will still suffice. That's the strategy Nissan's marketing team envisions anyway, and probably not far off from a real-world case use study. Don't need the extra miles? You don't need to spend the extra money.

The Leaf Plus' more powerful electric motor makes 214 horsepower, compared to 147 horses from the regular Leaf. Nissan says you'll notice this most at highway speeds, such as when merging or overtaking; acceleration from 50 to 75 mph is claimed to be 13 percent quicker. Zero-to-60 mph acceleration is also supposed to be quicker.

There's a little more torque, too: 250 pound-feet versus 236 for the regular Leaf. That's not a significant increase on paper, and Nissan doesn't call much attention to it, but it's the number that represents just how quickly the Leaf Plus can pull away from a standstill or initiate a quick maneuver. In this case, the more, the better. We've tested the regular Leaf and observed a 0-60 mph time of 7.8 seconds; it seems reasonable to expect the Leaf Plus to be in the low 7-second range.

To give the Leaf Plus extra range and power, Nissan engineers looked for opportunities in the Leaf's existing battery pack. The Plus' battery pack is just a bit bigger in terms of size, but it has 1.5 times as many cells for more energy density, facilitated by a revised design that allows for stacking more cells in a given module. More efficient stacking and laser welds created more space to store energy, while dashing some wizardry on the current flow has helped to reduce current resistance, and thus resulting heat, by one-third.

How Long Do I Need to Wait Around?

A larger battery means longer charging times. Compared to the regular Leaf, the Leaf Plus requires four more hours to completely fill up from a 240-volt Level 2 connection (a standard electric clothes dryer outlet, for example). That means about 11.5 hours for a full charge. Of course, EV drivers rarely start off with a completely empty battery. As with the Bolt and other similar EVs, we expect that overnight charging from a home Level 2 power source will be entirely suitable for Leaf Plus owners.

Another upgrade is that the Leaf Plus is capable of receiving 100 kW of DC fast charging. But you'll have better luck finding ice in the Sahara than a 100-kW charger with the Leaf's specific CHAdeMO connector — in the U.S. anyway. If you do, you could expect an 80 percent charge in about 45 minutes, or enough time to have a "cha" (tea in Japanese). For now, most non-Tesla Supercharger DC fast chargers in the U.S. flow at around 50 kW. On one of these, it will take only a slightly longer 60 minutes for an 80 percent charge.

Nissan is sticking with the CHAdeMO-style connector partly because it belongs to an investor group supporting the charging protocol. But Nissan also says it's because of CHAdeMO's bi-directional capability and Nissan's vision of a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) future where Leafs can send energy reserves back to the grid to use for powering homes and buildings.

How's It Drive?

The Leaf Plus really drives no different than the standard Leaf. That extra oomph from 50 to 75 mph? You'll really need to A/B the Leaf and Leaf Plus back to back to discern any noticeable difference. We've always found the regular Leaf responsive and powerful from just about any speed, although certainly it has less to spare as speed increases. The Leaf Plus offers a bit more peace of mind for quick bursts at high speeds, so it's worth considering for those of heavy foot.

Otherwise, the Leaf Plus retains all the handling goodness of the standard car, including the battery pack-induced lower center of gravity that makes the Leaf far more fun in corners and transition ramps than it should be. The Leaf's tires will give up before the body will. Steering remains somewhat numb and funky, largely owing to the Leaf's self-steering system, so it's not quite a road-certified go-kart. But for a car with a primary mission of no-emission practical utility, the Leaf Plus can be good fun.

What Else Is New?

The Leaf Plus isn't all about more battery and power. There's also a larger 8-inch touchscreen display with a customizable home screen, multi-touch gestures, and an updated navigation system that offers door-to-door direction (the system can hand off the current route to a smartphone for continued walking directions) and over-the-air updates.

ProPilot Assist also comes standard on the top-trim Leaf Plus SL (it's an option on the regular Leaf SL), which is Nissan's name for its combination of stop-and-go adaptive cruise control and self-steering systems. Other driver aids standard on the Leaf Plus SL include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and rear-traffic warnings, and lane keeping assist. These features are optional on the midgrade SV trim but not available on the base S trim.

How Much Will It Cost?

Nissan hasn't disclosed pricing for the Leaf Plus at our publication time, only that it will be "very competitive with others in the range," according to a spokesperson. The Bolt and the Kona Electric both list for around $37,000, including destination, but before federal and local tax incentives that can shave the price to around $30,000. Although Nissan has sold 130,000 Leafs in the U.S. to date, the company isn't worried about hitting its tax credit threshold, meaning plenty of customers can still take advantage of the federal government's EV subsidy.

For the near future, Nissan plans to offer both the Leaf and Leaf Plus for what it sees as two different buyers: essentially, the short-range commuter and the long. Realistically, the cost of keeping two different battery programs around means the smaller-battery Leaf probably isn't long for the dealer lot. Act soon if you're looking for a short-range EV bargain.

The field of long-range EVs is opening, and the Leaf Plus is the latest to ease the range anxiety we'll all laugh about in the coming decades.

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus First Look

It's the Nissan Leaf but With More Range and Power

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerJanuary 8th, 2019

When the Nissan Leaf was redesigned for the 2018 model year, range and performance edged forward, and a host of active driver assist features, such as ProPilot Assist, were added. But these improvements still weren't enough to compete with Chevrolet's Bolt EV and Tesla's Model 3.

Why? Because the Leaf could still only go 151 miles on a charge, whereas today's top EVs give you 220 miles or more.

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nissan changed all that by unveiling the Nissan Leaf Plus, or the Nissan Leaf e+ if you're not from North America. Featuring a larger battery and a stronger motor, the Leaf Plus will yield a projected 226 miles per charge, enabling Nissan to challenge rivals such as the Bolt, the Model 3 and Hyundai's new Kona EV on range.

So How Did Nissan Do It?

To make the Leaf Plus, Nissan ditched the default 40-kWh battery pack in favor of a larger 62-kWh unit with more efficient cells. Notably, aside from a 0.2-inch increase in overall height, the car's dimensions are unchanged. Nissan says the Leaf Plus also comes with a new system that potentially allows for quicker DC fast charging than what the existing Leaf can handle.

The new 160-kW motor leaps forward from the standard Leaf's 110-kW unit, cranking out a quoted 216 horsepower to the base motor's 147 hp. Torque increases only incrementally, though, from 236 pound-feet to 250 lb-ft. Oddly, Nissan says that accelerating from 50 to 80 mph is quicker by just 13 percent in the Plus, which seems conservative given the substantial power boost. We'll see when we get our hands on a Leaf Plus for a full Edmunds test.

Is Anything Else Different?

Along with special badging, the Leaf Plus features an updated infotainment system that uses an 8-inch display and provides for increased smartphone connectivity capabilities, such as door-to-door navigation from your smartphone. Otherwise, it's basically indistinguishable from a regular Leaf. The Leaf Plus is even offered in the same three trim levels — S Plus, SV Plus and SL Plus — as its less capable sibling.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but Nissan says the new car will be available in the U.S. in spring 2019.

FAQ

Is the Nissan LEAF a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 LEAF both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan LEAF energy consumption, so it's important to know that the LEAF gets an EPA-estimated 104 mpg-e to 112 mpg-e, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the LEAF has 23.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan LEAF. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Nissan LEAF?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan LEAF:

  • New Leaf Plus model with a larger battery pack and more powerful motor
  • Part of the second Leaf generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Nissan LEAF reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan LEAF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LEAF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LEAF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Nissan LEAF a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Nissan LEAF is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 LEAF and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 LEAF is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan LEAF?

The least-expensive 2019 Nissan LEAF is the 2019 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,990.

Other versions include:

  • SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $32,600
  • S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $29,990
  • SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $42,550
  • SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $36,300
  • SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $38,510
  • S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $36,550
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan LEAF?

If you're interested in the Nissan LEAF, the next question is, which LEAF model is right for you? LEAF variants include SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). For a full list of LEAF models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Nissan LEAF

The 2019 Nissan Leaf is an affordable and easy-to-use electric vehicle, and the revisions made last year make it more competitive in a variety of areas. Its performance and range jumped up heartily, while its additional driver assistance features bring it into the modern era. By offering tailored packages and minimal options, Nissan made the Leaf easy and convenient to configure.

All Leafs have the same 147-horsepower motor and 40-kWh battery pack providing an estimated 150 miles of range. A 6.6-kWh charger pulls juice to recharge the Leaf in 7.5 hours if you use a 220-volt charging station, or 35 hours when using a standard, household-style 110-volt outlet. When equipped with the Charge package, the Leaf can plug into a Level 3 charger to charge the battery from zero to 80 percent in 40 minutes.

Nissan Leafs are sold in S, SV and SL trim levels. The S trim features Bluetooth, a USB port for smartphone connectivity, steering-wheel-mounted controls, and keyless entry and ignition. Both SV and SL trims add to those features alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and a built-in 7-inch navigation system. A ProPilot Assist suite is available on SV and SL trims, adding several advanced driving aids for extra driving security.

NissanConnect EV is also standard on SV and SL trims, and it allows you to control charging and climate control systems from your smartphone when your Leaf is plugged into a charger. The Charge package is standard for these trims, and it increases charge speeds by incorporating a high-speed Level 3 DC charge port (CHAdeMO standard). The Charge package is optional on the standard S trim, and we strongly advise getting it.

Differences between the SV and SL are primarily comfort- and convenience-oriented: The SV wraps the seats in a special fabric, and the SL features leather. The SL adds a power driver seat, LED headlights, Bose premium audio, and heated front seats, outside mirrors and steering wheel.

All new Leaf buyers are eligible to receive a federal tax credit, and additional rebates are often offered at the state level. Let Edmunds help you navigate the electric vehicle field to find the best 2019 Nissan Leaf for you.

2019 Nissan LEAF Overview

The 2019 Nissan LEAF is offered in the following submodels: LEAF Hatchback. Available styles include SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What do people think of the 2019 Nissan LEAF?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan LEAF and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 LEAF 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 LEAF.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan LEAF and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 LEAF featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan LEAF?

2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,565. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $12,034 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $12,034 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,531.

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 27% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

The 2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,435. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $11,895 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $11,895 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,540.

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 30.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Nissan LEAFS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan LEAF for sale near. There are currently 32 new 2019 LEAFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,780 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan LEAF. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $14,988 on a used or CPO 2019 LEAF available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Nissan LEAFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan LEAF for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,913.

Find a new Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,348.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan LEAF?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials

Related 2019 Nissan LEAF info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles