Close

iDrive Financial - Louisville / Kentucky

Reduced!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership that cares about selling a quality used car, truck, SUV or minivan that meets your needs. We work with over 15 Lenders, banks and credit unions, to find you the best rate and payments for your individual situation. Regarding our Pricing: All of our vehicles have been strategically priced, to be the best price available, based on the Mileage, Condition and Options of the car. Our customers come from all over the USA because of our Internet Pricing. We have already done the Shopping for our Customers!!! If one of our vehicles happens to be above the NADA or Carfax Booked prices, it is only because of it's Uniqueness and or Scarcity in the Marketplace. Which also means we have had to Pay more of a Premium price for it ourselves. These factors all contribute to the reason we are not known for Price Haggling. Other than <em>Military Discounts</em>, our <em>Initial Visit Incentive</em> (IVI) Program, or other occasional programs, our website stated prices are already our best prices. We service Louisville, Radcliff, New Albany, Jeffersonville, Clarksville, Lexington and Elizabethtown. We work with all credit types: No credit, Bad credit or Good credit!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

115 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ 102 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AZ0CP2DC403605

Stock: 403605

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-06-2019