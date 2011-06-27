Used 2013 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me
- $5,400Great Deal
2013 Nissan LEAF S58,767 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP5DC411634
Stock: T06533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Great Deal | $2,277 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF S46,975 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iDrive Financial - Louisville / Kentucky
Reduced!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership that cares about selling a quality used car, truck, SUV or minivan that meets your needs. We work with over 15 Lenders, banks and credit unions, to find you the best rate and payments for your individual situation. Regarding our Pricing: All of our vehicles have been strategically priced, to be the best price available, based on the Mileage, Condition and Options of the car. Our customers come from all over the USA because of our Internet Pricing. We have already done the Shopping for our Customers!!! If one of our vehicles happens to be above the NADA or Carfax Booked prices, it is only because of it's Uniqueness and or Scarcity in the Marketplace. Which also means we have had to Pay more of a Premium price for it ourselves. These factors all contribute to the reason we are not known for Price Haggling. Other than <em>Military Discounts</em>, our <em>Initial Visit Incentive</em> (IVI) Program, or other occasional programs, our website stated prices are already our best prices. We service Louisville, Radcliff, New Albany, Jeffersonville, Clarksville, Lexington and Elizabethtown. We work with all credit types: No credit, Bad credit or Good credit!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP2DC403605
Stock: 403605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-06-2019
- Price Drop$5,900Great Deal | $1,489 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF S42,249 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peterson Auto Sales, LLC - Midvale / Utah
REMAINING OPEN AND SANITIZING! ONLY 4300 MILES! DRIVE FOR VIRTUALLY FREE IN A ZERO EMISSION FULL ELECTRIC CAR THAT IS PERFECT FOR SOMEBODY WITH A SMALL COMMUTE!! IF YOU HAVE A COMMUTE UNDER 45 MILES BETWEEN CHARGES, YOU CAN PLUG THIS IN AND NEVER HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT GAS PRICES RISING OR STOPPING AT A GAS STATION! HAS DUAL HEATED SEATS / REAR HEATED SEAT, POWER LOCKS / POWER WINDOWS AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START AND A CLEAN CARFAX THAT IS FREE FOR YOU TO LOOK AT THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT *WWW.PETERSONAUTO.COM* TODAY! WE ARE AN AWARD-WINNING, FAMILY-OWNED DEALERSHIP COMMITTED TO FRIENDLY, NO-HASSLE SERVICE. LET US MAKE YOU A HAPPY CUSTOMER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP4DC405033
Stock: 405033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $6,794Good Deal | $852 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF S42,040 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
[F01] Charger Pkg [L92] Floor Mat/Cargo Mat Set Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Metallic Slate This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence, this vehicle is AutoNation Certified and comes with an AutoNation warranty at no additional charge. Every vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. Our Certified technicians preform a 120 point safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP6DC420813
Stock: DC420813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $6,677Good Deal | $692 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF S44,674 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auburn Toyota - Auburn / California
PURE ELECTRIC, LOW MILEAGE, CLEAN CARFAX! This zero emission 2013 Nissan Leaf S comes with ONLY 44,679 miles! Travel smoothly with fuel efficient AC electric motor, single-speed fixed gear transmission, FWD and turn up the brisk air conditioning while enjoying great upgrades such as push button start, keyless entry, front HEATED SEATS, heated steering wheel and rear heated seats, BACKUP CAMERA, power windows, power door locks! Wow! Listen to the AM/FM radio, SiriusXM Satellite capability, CD player or connect your cell phone to BLUETOOTH wireless to make hands-free phone calls and stream your favorite music! This Leaf comes in a stylish Brilliant Silver Metallic exterior with rear spoiler and rides on steel wheels. This hatchback is the perfect daily commuter and has been dealer maintained! Hurry! Schedule an appointment to see this all electric hatchback today! No accidents/damages have been reported to Carfax. Auburn Toyota is proudly family owned and operated since 2016. Exceed the expectations of every person we touch - every time - through exceptional communication, attention to detail and unwavering integrity Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge ($85), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. This vehicle comes with a 3-month/3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. All offers expire at the end of the business day it is posted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP9DC400832
Stock: G42213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $5,999
2013 Nissan LEAF SV62,451 milesDelivery available*
Tim Dahle Nissan Woods Cross - North Salt Lake / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP5DC423976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Good Deal | $1,039 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF S31,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Las Vegas Auto Sports - Las Vegas / Nevada
2013 NISSAN LEAF S ***CLEAN HISTORY REPORT*** ***BACK UP CAMERA*** ***HEATED SEATS*** CALL OR TEXT JUNIOR 702.504.5596 ***OR*** DANIEL AT 702.595.4223 *Advertised prices do not include doc fee, recon fee, emission fee, state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ). All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP7DC422361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,899Good Deal | $981 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF SV40,691 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autoamore - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP5DC401590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2013 Nissan LEAF SL43,668 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2013 Nissan Leaf SL! This electric car will save you big bucks on gas! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including Bluetooth, Navigation, Push Button Start, XM Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls, Touch Screen, Climate Control, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and much more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! Please note this car has a previously salvaged title. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP6DC423159
Stock: 423159FA71200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2019
- $6,998Good Deal | $966 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF SV51,403 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Chevrolet Buick GMC Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
Clean, Hendrick Certified, LOW MILES - 51,305! JUST REPRICED FROM $7,988, PRICED TO MOVE $500 below NADA Retail! SV trim. NAV, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Alloy Wheels, [F02] LED & QUICK CHARGE PKG, Non-Smoker vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyA GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $7,988. This LEAF is priced $500 below NADA Retail.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESLED & QUICK CHARGE PKG LED auto on/off headlights, quick charge port. Nissan SV with Super Black exterior and Black interior features a Electric Motor with 107 HP*.VEHICLE REVIEWS'Spacious, quiet cabin; ample features; established in terms of reliability and availability; affordable base price.' -Edmunds.com.VISIT US TODAYThis dealership is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group, the 6th largest automotive group in the United States. This gives us many advantages over our competition. I know that when you buy a New or Pre-owned vehicle from Hendrick Durham Auto Mall you know you are getting a vehicle from a reputable organization. Like most successful companies, our business, products and services are only as good as our employees.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP6DC407060
Stock: 115150A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $6,999Good Deal | $595 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF S49,904 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Many of our customers are choosing to shop online and have their vehicle delivered to them. *For the next two weeks, we will waive your shipping fee in light of the current circumstances.* We will all get through this together. In the meantime, we wish you all good health and a speedy return to the Luxury of Driving!! *Free shipping up to a 300-mile radius; a nominal cost will be assessed for further distances. Check out this gently-used 2013 Nissan LEAF we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The quintessential Nissan -- This Nissan LEAF S speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2013 Nissan LEAF: Nissan has broken new ground with the LEAF, which is the company's first all-electric subcompact. Unlike the Tesla roadster or smart electric, this electric car has room for five, and it's being built on a much more massive scale. With an MSRP of $28,800, it offers pure, practical full-electric vehicle driving more affordable than the nearest competitor, the Chevrolet Volt, which stickers at over $39,100. Strengths of this model include All-electric powertrain, 100-mile nominal range on an 8-hour charge, driving characteristics of a conventionally powered car ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP3DC416234
Stock: S-416234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-13-2019
- $6,990Good Deal | $572 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF S46,678 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2013 NISSAN LEAF S GREAT COLOR COMBINATION CLEAN CARAX AND ONE OWNER VEHICLE LOADED WITH / BLUETOOTH CONNECTION / XM RADIO / HEATED SEAT / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / PREMIUM WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP4DC406036
Stock: LLM7302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $6,999Good Deal | $794 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF SL77,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda West - Las Vegas / Nevada
NAVIGATION SYSTEM. TWO OWNER VEHICLE.PEARL WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, [N92] HOLOGRAM KICK PLATES, [L92] FLOOR MAT/CARGO MAT SET, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS, Zone body construction w/front & rear crumple zones, Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering, Vehicle security system, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), UV reducing glass (2012). This Nissan LEAF has a dependable Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Nissan LEAF SL The Envy of Your Friends *Trip computer -inc: instant/average energy consumption, drive time, outside temp, autonomy range, Traction control system (TCS), Tow hooks -inc: (1) front/(1) rear (2012), Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, Tire repair kit, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) w/easy fill tire alert, Sunglass holder, Steering wheel mounted cruise/audio/Bluetooth controls, Steel side-door impact beams, SiriusXM satellite radio, Single speed gearbox, Shift interlock (2012), Remote charge door release, Regenerative braking system, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear HVAC duct, Rear diffuser, Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH), Quick charge port w/light & lock, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Honda West located at 7615 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP5DC404036
Stock: MDC404036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $6,995Fair Deal | $461 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF S36,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2013 Nissan Leaf hatchback electric car. Heated cloth seats. Call 509-276-2925 for more information. We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP6DC404000
Stock: 25778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,991Good Deal | $571 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF S38,945 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
New Arrival! -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2013! Bluetooth, This 2013 Nissan LEAF S, has a great Cayenne Red exterior, and a clean Black interior! Heated Seats, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Keyless Start AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4190 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP0DC413789
Stock: FT4103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $7,995Fair Deal | $472 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF SL52,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP6DC402313
Stock: 25481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,900Good Deal | $742 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF S43,332 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Moore Chrysler Jeep - Peoria / Arizona
Visit Moore Chrysler Jeep at 8600 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 and Peoria Subaru at 8590 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382. Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details.FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP1DC424297
Stock: S9478B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-07-2020
- $6,995Good Deal | $1,402 below market
2013 Nissan LEAF SL56,036 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Main St Motors - Sheridan / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan LEAF SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
115 Combined MPG (N/A City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP3DC402432
Certified Pre-Owned: No