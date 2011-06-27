Estimated values
2017 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,393
|$10,670
|$12,080
|Clean
|$9,111
|$10,354
|$11,703
|Average
|$8,547
|$9,723
|$10,948
|Rough
|$7,983
|$9,092
|$10,193
Estimated values
2017 Nissan LEAF SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,745
|$13,240
|$14,897
|Clean
|$11,393
|$12,848
|$14,432
|Average
|$10,688
|$12,065
|$13,501
|Rough
|$9,983
|$11,282
|$12,570
Estimated values
2017 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,714
|$12,068
|$13,570
|Clean
|$10,392
|$11,711
|$13,146
|Average
|$9,749
|$10,997
|$12,298
|Rough
|$9,106
|$10,284
|$11,450