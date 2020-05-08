2021 Nissan LEAF Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/08/2020

The Nissan Leaf is an all-electric hatchback that has a 147-horsepower electric motor and 150 miles of estimated driving range. There's also the Leaf Plus that increases output to 214 hp and extends its range to 226 miles. The original Leaf debuted in 2011 and this second-generation model was fully redesigned in 2018. Since it's only three years into its current generation, we don't expect a refresh until next year. (Nissan tends to update styling and add significant features after four years.)

That means if you're considering a Nissan Leaf, you probably won't be missing out on much by opting for the 2020 model. That said, if the refresh does indeed happen for 2022, it's likely the Leaf will benefit from an increase in battery range. Since range is one of the most significant factors for any EV, you may want to check out the competition if you can't wait.