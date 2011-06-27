Used 2017 Nissan LEAF Consumer Reviews
I have sold my Nissan Leaf. My decision to sell was for one main reason, a point I made in my initial review. RESALE VALUE! The second winter of ownership gave me a better handle on how the battery degrades with age. In weather that was only going to get colder, I saw my range drop below 90 miles per charge. So, on January 1, 2019, I sold the vehicle for $14000.00. I was fearful the range would continue to drop and thus so would my car value. My second concern was the fact that you must have a second car to get the full benefit of the car, otherwise planning your trips would be more stressful. I just decided it was not worth trying to juggle that as my vw van was starting to have problems and I didn't want to get stuck without a vehicle. I DO NOT REGRET PURCHASING THE VEHICLE. The rebate allowed me to pay no federal income tax for the 2017 year. I got to experience owning an electric car, and I truly believe I came out ahead financially. Would I buy another electric car? If the right deal came along, I would.
More that I thought, Peppier that believed.
Our 2017 Leaf SL excels in many ways including peppy performance, amazingly low operating costs and a quiet, dignified ride. The range of the vehicle has been around 120 miles, which is greater than advertised. With federal and state tax incentives, a big discount offered by our local utility and our dealer, we paid about 60% of the sticker price. With our trade in of of 2010 CRV, our out of pocket expense was less that $10K. The Bose sound system is excellent, the seating comfort is better than expected and the handling is solid. But the energy savings are off the charts. In one month we drove 581 miles and it cost us just $14.00 in electricity counting a few free "fill ups" from nearby stations. We are extremely pleased with the Leaf knowing we are not spewing exhaust into the environment. The newer model has more range, safety features and better styling but we’ll stick with our older model. So far, no problems at all!
No worries
Great drive, quiet and great for the environment!!
