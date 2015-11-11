Used 2015 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    21,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
    Great Deal

    $8,598

    $2,326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    45,770 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,700

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    39,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,895

    $1,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF SV in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF SV

    35,511 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,998

    $1,779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    33,633 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,499

    $1,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    44,555 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF SV in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF SV

    25,310 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF SV in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF SV

    48,599 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,499

    $1,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    59,865 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF SV in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF SV

    14,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,599

    $963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    24,044 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,515

    $1,461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF SL

    15,961 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,988

    $513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    28,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,998

    $921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF SV in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF SV

    38,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,591

    $1,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    37,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,599

    $1,026 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF SV

    20,601 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,998

    $431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    29,503 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,796

    $490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan LEAF S

    51,414 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,998

    $833 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 905 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan LEAF

Read recent reviews for the Nissan LEAF
Overall Consumer Rating
4.821 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (24%)
Surprised it's So Nice
Jerry Roussos,11/11/2015
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
We bought our 2015 Leaf SL for an around town car. It's perfect for any trip of 35 miles radius from home (70 miles round trip). When traveling further there are loads of Free charging stations to be found. Home charging cost is about 2 cents per mile driven based on the local FP&L 10.6 cents/kwh electric cost. I'm a big guy with a bad back. I looked hard at the Chevy Volt but due to the lower roof line it was hard for me to get into it without contorting my neck to duck under the roof. The Leaf roof is tall and actually is easier to get into than my Lexus RX450h. Acceleration is ample and very quiet. It just pulls. In ECO mode the accelerator is remapped to make response pretty dull but acceptable. Turn off the ECO mode and the accelerator is very responsive. ECO doesn't reduce acceleration it just takes more pedal movement to get the same response. We installed a 240 volt charging station at the house which cost about $500 for the box and $150 for electric installation. It is well worth it. It fully charges the Leaf in about 3 hours vs the 15 hours it takes using the supplied trickle charger. Without the offered rebates the car would not be one we would have considered. We negotiated a $5,000 dealer discount, A $6,000 Nissan rebate and a $7,500 Federal tax credit so that reduced our real cost to $20,000 for a $38.500 MSRP Loaded SL. Or SL has Bose Stereo, Navigation, Leather etc. We estimate the car will be worth only $10,000 after 5 years but that is not bad considering depreciation after rebates are factored in is only $2,000 per year. Maintenance cost should be minimal since no oil changes etc. The only issue may be battery degradation over time Fuel (Electric) is costing us about $20 extra a month on our electric bill for 1,000 miles driven. NOT BAD. The car has a free iPhone or Android APP that allows you to view charging status, battery status and even start the Air Conditioner remotely. In Hot Florida we use the AC remote start up all the time before leaving a restaurant to make sure he the car is cool by the time we get to it. Update: 20 month of ownership update. It's still our go to car for local trips within a 30 mile radius of home. Range has reduced very slightly due to exoected battery degradation. In 20 months battery and range has degraded 6%, and this is in Florida heat. The only problems so far is the 67 cents CR2025 coin battery in our key fobs needed replaced and a recall on the passenger seat pressure sensor. Update: after 36 months traded it in on. 2018 Leaf SV. The 2015 was a great car but the 2018 has almost 2x the range due to the larger 40 kWh battery vs the 24 kWh battery in the 2015. . THEN after owning the 2018 for a year I traded it in on a 2019 SL Plus with the 62 kWh battery. These Leafs are great cars.
Report abuse
