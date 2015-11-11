Used 2015 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me
905 listings
2015 Nissan LEAF S21,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$8,598$2,326 Below Market
- 45,770 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,700
- 39,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,895$1,709 Below Market
- 35,511 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,998$1,779 Below Market
- 33,633 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,499$1,730 Below Market
- 44,555 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,244 Below Market
- 25,310 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$1,062 Below Market
- 48,599 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,499$1,041 Below Market
- 59,865 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
- 14,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,599$963 Below Market
- 24,044 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,515$1,461 Below Market
- 15,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,988$513 Below Market
- 28,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,998$921 Below Market
- 38,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,591$1,013 Below Market
- 37,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,599$1,026 Below Market
- 20,601 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,998$431 Below Market
- 29,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,796$490 Below Market
- 51,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,998$833 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan LEAF
Read recent reviews for the Nissan LEAF
Overall Consumer Rating4.821 Reviews
Jerry Roussos,11/11/2015
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
We bought our 2015 Leaf SL for an around town car. It's perfect for any trip of 35 miles radius from home (70 miles round trip). When traveling further there are loads of Free charging stations to be found. Home charging cost is about 2 cents per mile driven based on the local FP&L 10.6 cents/kwh electric cost. I'm a big guy with a bad back. I looked hard at the Chevy Volt but due to the lower roof line it was hard for me to get into it without contorting my neck to duck under the roof. The Leaf roof is tall and actually is easier to get into than my Lexus RX450h. Acceleration is ample and very quiet. It just pulls. In ECO mode the accelerator is remapped to make response pretty dull but acceptable. Turn off the ECO mode and the accelerator is very responsive. ECO doesn't reduce acceleration it just takes more pedal movement to get the same response. We installed a 240 volt charging station at the house which cost about $500 for the box and $150 for electric installation. It is well worth it. It fully charges the Leaf in about 3 hours vs the 15 hours it takes using the supplied trickle charger. Without the offered rebates the car would not be one we would have considered. We negotiated a $5,000 dealer discount, A $6,000 Nissan rebate and a $7,500 Federal tax credit so that reduced our real cost to $20,000 for a $38.500 MSRP Loaded SL. Or SL has Bose Stereo, Navigation, Leather etc. We estimate the car will be worth only $10,000 after 5 years but that is not bad considering depreciation after rebates are factored in is only $2,000 per year. Maintenance cost should be minimal since no oil changes etc. The only issue may be battery degradation over time Fuel (Electric) is costing us about $20 extra a month on our electric bill for 1,000 miles driven. NOT BAD. The car has a free iPhone or Android APP that allows you to view charging status, battery status and even start the Air Conditioner remotely. In Hot Florida we use the AC remote start up all the time before leaving a restaurant to make sure he the car is cool by the time we get to it. Update: 20 month of ownership update. It's still our go to car for local trips within a 30 mile radius of home. Range has reduced very slightly due to exoected battery degradation. In 20 months battery and range has degraded 6%, and this is in Florida heat. The only problems so far is the 67 cents CR2025 coin battery in our key fobs needed replaced and a recall on the passenger seat pressure sensor. Update: after 36 months traded it in on. 2018 Leaf SV. The 2015 was a great car but the 2018 has almost 2x the range due to the larger 40 kWh battery vs the 24 kWh battery in the 2015. . THEN after owning the 2018 for a year I traded it in on a 2019 SL Plus with the 62 kWh battery. These Leafs are great cars.
