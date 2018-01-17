  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2018 Nissan LEAF Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quick, smooth acceleration
  • Broad complement of driver assistance features
  • More range than similarly priced EVs
  • Quiet driving experience
  • Lacks a telescoping steering wheel
  • Limited small-item storage
  • Back seats don't fold flat
Which LEAF does Edmunds recommend?

Since all trim levels of the Leaf offer the same performance and range, our recommendation is to get the base Leaf S and add the optional Charge package, which includes an additional port for Level 3 DC fast charging. By optioning the base trim level this way, the price works out to be less than a Leaf SV without options.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

Though the Nissan Leaf has received incremental changes over its lifetime, 2018 brings the most comprehensive rework of the car to date. The new car's styling is a complete departure from the previous Leaf, although under the skin the cars are very similar aside from the larger battery capacity and additional power. For a detailed look at these changes, please see our 2018 Nissan Leaf First Drive article.

The Leaf hasn't become more expensive in the bargain. In fact, the new car is actually less costly than the outgoing model when you factor in the differences in feature content. As such, it offers more range for the same price as other similar EVs, such as the Volkswagen e-Golf. Only the more expensive Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla Model 3 offer more driving range.

Other advantages to the 2018 Leaf include its new e-Pedal mode and a new suite of advanced driver assist features called ProPilot Assist. The e-Pedal delivers stronger regenerative braking when you lift off the accelerator, making it easier to slow the car appreciably without requiring you to apply the brake pedal.

On the downside, the Leaf's interior isn't particularly stylish, and the rear seats don't fold completely flat, hurting utility. Overall, though, we think the 2018 Leaf is a great pick for an electric vehicle, especially if value is a priority.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Nissan Leaf as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds owned a Nissan Leaf for one year and drove it almost 10,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2018 Nissan Leaf SL. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world electric range and charging efficiency. Low maintenance costs and competitive pricing were attractive, though its interior gave us an economy-car vibe. If you have questions about the Leaf, we've probably answered them during our test.

2018 Nissan LEAF models

The 2018 Nissan Leaf is available in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. As the lowest trim level, the S is a bit bare-bones, at least as electric mobility goes. But you can add the optional Charge package for quicker recharging. Otherwise, it's still a very functional car since it comes with all the range and performance of the other trim levels. The SV adds the Charge package and navigation as standard, but it still doesn't beat the S if value is paramount. The top-level SL adds leather seats, LED headlights, and a host of comfort features that might edge out the S for those folks who prefer a pampered electrified ride.

All three trim levels feature the same suspension and powertrain, and they differ mainly in infotainment, creature comforts and wheel choices.

Our choice, the S, comes with 16-inch steel wheels, a 110-kW electric motor (147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque), keyless entry and start, a rearview camera, a 5-inch central display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio. Forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking is also standard.

The optional Charge package includes a DC fast-charger port (CHAdeMO standard) and a portable charge cable capable of connecting to 120- and 240-volt sources.

The SV comes with the Charge package, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and NissanConnect, Nissan's web connectivity and remote-access system.

Optional for the SV is the SV Technology package. It adds a power-adjustable driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED headlights and running lights, automatic high beams, an electronic parking brake, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control.

Also optional for the S and SV is an All Weather package with heated side mirrors, heated seats and steering wheel, and heat pump cabin heater (SV only).

As the top model, the SL adds the All Weather package and a few of the features from the SV's Technology package (power driver seat, auto-dimming mirror, LED lighting, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert). Also standard are leather upholstery and a Bose seven-speaker sound system. Optional for this trim only is the SL Technology package that adds the remaining SV Technology features plus Nissan ProPilot Assist, which provides additional lane-keeping assist functionality. Regardless of trim, the Leaf delivers up to 151 miles of range on a full charge.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Nissan Leaf SL (battery electric | 1-speed direct drive | FWD).

Driving

8.0
With its more powerful electric motor, the second-generation Nissan Leaf feels far more at home when jockeying for position in traffic than the original car, which was a bit of a slug. Its general smoothness, competent chassis demeanor and steering feel will be utterly familiar to Leaf veterans.

Acceleration

8.0
The original was a tortoise, but this second-gen Leaf is more of a hare. Acceleration is brisk, and it's gutsy enough to hold its own in traffic. We can't call it a speed demon, but our measured 0-60 mph acceleration time of 7.8 seconds is far better than the 10.2-second performance of the original.

Braking

8.0
The brakes feel smooth, but most routine braking can be handled by easing off the accelerator if you engage the fantastic new e-Pedal mode, which adds control and a bit of fun to the daily drive. In our panic-stop test, the Leaf posted a stopping distance of 128 feet, which is average.

Steering

7.0
The steering isn't particularly intuitive. It goes where it's pointed, but the resistance doesn't naturally increase to match the car's turning.

Handling

7.5
The low-slung battery helps the Leaf hug the road, and it has the balance and coordination necessary to inspire confidence. But the Leaf's economy-minded tires don't produce enough grip to satisfy those who seek performance and an engaging driving experience.

Drivability

9.0
As with most EVs, smooth, instant power and a total absence of shifting make the Nissan Leaf ridiculously easy to drive. A good choice if you want to impress your passengers with your chauffeuring skills.

Comfort

8.5
It's hard to find fault with the Leaf's basic comfort. It delivers a smooth ride, and the front seats are genuinely comfortable. It's a very quiet and serene place to spend time thanks to the inherent quietness of its electric propulsion system.

Seat comfort

8.5
We like the Leaf's front seats. They're well-shaped and supportive, yet they still have a nice level of give. They're not overly confining, and they look as if they're well made. Our test driver found them comfortable throughout a four-hour suburban test loop.

Ride comfort

7.5
The Leaf's ride is smooth and nicely controlled — it's neither too rigid nor too buoyant. It's good at swallowing large and small bumps alike, but a little road texture feel and intermittent jiggliness do come through.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The Leaf's electric drive components don't make any noise and lack the commotion that a non-EV car make when it changes gears. Wind noise and road noise are the remaining potential noise sources, and neither is overly prominent.

Climate control

8.0
The climate control system is reasonably effective, and you don't have to wait through an engine warm-up phase to get heat because of its electric nature. Liberal use will eat into your range, but this is less of an issue with this big battery. Use the seat heaters instead if you want to conserve.

Interior

7.0
Those who have owned a Leaf before will find this one familiar but improved. It features a traditionally located speedometer and improved radio controls. Seating spaciousness and ease of entry are strong points, but the driving position still suffers from the lack of a telescoping wheel.

Ease of use

7.0
Basic controls such as window switches and steering stalks are simple and effective. The infotainment system is straightforward, and even though the climate controls look dated, their use is self-evident. Our main gripe pertains to the shifter, which is so odd it includes its own user diagram.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The long doors open wide, and the doorsills are pretty short. The seat height is good for ease of entry, and the roof isn't so low that you have to duck. The rear door openings are generous, and the flattish roofline helps aid entry there, too.

Driving position

6.0
Some drivers might find it hard to settle into their ideal position. The driver's seat is mounted somewhat high and may not adjust down far enough to suit the tallest pilots. But the bigger issue could be the nontelescopic steering wheel. The wheel can seem far away for some drivers.

Roominess

7.5
We found plenty of front and rear legroom, and headroom is generous as well. The Leaf's cabin isn't terribly wide, but it feels appropriate for its size.

Visibility

7.5
It's easy to see out thanks to the generously sized windows. Cornering sight lines are aided by peekaboo windows ahead of the front windows, but the rear roof pillars produce a bigger blind spot. The bottom edge of the rear glass is nice and low.

Quality

7.5
The interior materials in the Nissan Leaf look a grade better than those of its predecessor and appropriate for the price point. The leather seats in the SL look downright handsome, in fact. Technically not a quality issue, the interior uses some carry-over elements that stand out.

Utility

7.5
The Leaf offers an impressive amount of cargo space when the seats are in use, and we give that a lot of weight because it's the usual condition. Maximum capacity isn't that easy to use because the seats come nowhere near to folding flat. Small-item storage up front could be better.

Small-item storage

6.5
You'll want to put most of your things in the cargo area because the pickings are slim up front. The center console box is tight, and the glove compartment is average. You get slender door pockets with molded-in bottle holders and two cupholders in the center console.

Cargo space

8.0
The Leaf's standard cargo space is impressive when the rear seats are in the normal position due to a very low floor. Fold them flat, however, and the picture worsens because the overly simplistic folding mechanism merely piles the seatbacks atop the bottom cushions to create a 10-inch tall barrier.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The wide doors and near-horizontal roofline ease access to strapped-in children, and the fairly generous amount of backseat room helps to accommodate rear-facing seats. The three top anchors are easy to use, but the lower LATCH anchors are somewhat buried in a gap in the seat cushions.

Technology

8.5
This is where the original Leaf fell flat, but the second-generation version has made huge strides. We like the new audio system and its support of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And ProPilot Assist, while not a hands-free system, is effective at easing the driver's workload in freeway traffic.

Audio & navigation

9.0
The SV and SL versions of the Leaf come with a 7-inch touchscreen navigation system that supports AM/FM, HD radio and satellite radio with real-time traffic information. Two knobs provide volume and tune control, and there are easily understood hard buttons for more complex adjustments.

Smartphone integration

9.0
The Leaf has a USB port that allows a smartphone to be connected, and the upgraded 7-inch touchscreen audio system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Alternatively, you can stream music using Bluetooth audio, and those who prefer to go old school can use the aux jack.

Driver aids

9.0
Automatic emergency braking is standard on all models; the SL and SV offer standard adaptive cruise control. Optional ProPilot Assist adds a more advanced system that includes a more sophisticated lane-keeping assist function to help the driver in freeway commuting.

Voice control

7.5
All Leafs have voice controls for Bluetooth-connected phones, and those with the 7-inch touchscreen also have voice controls for audio and navigation functions. The menus are fairly straightforward, but certain phrasing is necessary to get your point across.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan LEAF.

5(66%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fantastic car
Phil Easler ,03/26/2018
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Electric car driver since December 2012. This is my 3rd leased/purchase ev. Great value, I got the quick charged option and heated seats/ steering wheel out the door for $22K. I don’t need to charge it up every day, but when I do the guess o meter ranges from 160 -187 so far. I have owned or lease the vehicle for about 1.5 months and have around 1300 miles on the clock. You will need a 220/240 charger to get the most out of the vehicle. Charges at 6.6 kwt/ hour ~ 22 miles of charge per hour from a 240 dedicated charger. I have only fast charged it at two Nissan dealerships twice. It put in around 15 kwatts in about 30 mins about 50 miles of driving. Hoping to see 200 miles on the range meter this summer!!
Best 2nd car I've ever owned.
Brian,09/14/2018
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Let me start out by saying I'm not what you would think of as a typical EV owner. I'm not some tree hugger out to save the planet. My motivations for buying this car were purely economical. I'm also 6'3" tall and about 240 lbs. This car is very comfortable for me. I can't recommend the leaf car enough, but there is of course one small catch. For most of us the leaf cannot be the primary family vehicle. I'm a father of 2 living in a suburban area. I fly a lot for work but my office is less than 10 miles from my house. For around town and to the airport this is absolutely the perfect car. The one problem is of course the range and charging speed. If this were the family's only car we couldn't take this on vacation. If my destination is over 50 miles away I don't feel comfortable taking it with the family. While 150 miles is a real number in city driving range it is more like 110 in highway driving (if you drive 75 like most of us). Those are the downsides. The upside is that it is great to drive. Great ride, great acceleration, corners nicely. But most importantly I have NO gas or Gas equivalent bill. Nissan includes 2 years of free charging at every major charging network. I have a charging station in my parking garage at work. I have never once charged this thing at home. I have actually used many fast charging stations. When I go into the city (which is about 75 miles away) I stop at one of the fast chargers on the highway and grab dinner / lunch on the trip in or out. In 1/2 hour I can charge about 80 miles worth of charge. I've never had to wait for a station to be available. Also, the scheduled maintenance on this is really a joke. It consists of rotating tires, checking the brakes and replacing your cabin air filter ($12 on amazon). I got my SV for 30000 out the door including sales tax. 7500 federal and 2500 state credits brought that number down to $20000. I can fit my 2 small children in their booster seats easily in the back. The trunk has plenty of room for a Costco run. I get compliments on the looks of this car almost every day. Its not a Tesla but its a sharp car. Previous generation leafs were kind of weird looking to me. This is a much better looking car than the Bolt. Anyway, if you're in a position where your daily commute is less than 100 miles round trip, and you have another Car in the family for longer trips, I can't recommend the leaf enough.
Great Family Car for Generations
David Radzieta,01/23/2019
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
We purchased the 2018 Model slightly used so the tax credits were passed on to us. It was a factory rep car. We have owned 8 of the Consumer Reports top 20 most reliable cars of the last decade. We have found our LEAFs to be more reliable and better built than any of the Camrys, Corollas, SR5, CRV, or Prius we have owned. The LEAF is on that list. All three of us now drive LEAFs since the used EVs are excellent bargains. We also get an over night discount on our power bill so it cost nothing to charge the car. It only takes 2 seconds to plug in the car and the next morning it is ready to go again. You do not need an EV with a 400 mile range like a gas car to go paycheck to paycheck without visiting the filling station. Just make sure the EV model you select has twice the range of your daily commute. You need extra range for heat, AC, and extra errands. I'll let you in on a secret, the LION battery sweet spot is 20-80% charge. If you use your EV daily in the 20-80% charge range and save 100-0% cycles for trips out of town to Granny's house it might just last a lifetime. Certainly last 2x to 4x the battery warranty period. Enjoy! The LEAF is a great family car, one of the best.
Great Electric Car!!!
Marvin Blaine,10/18/2018
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
This is my favorite car in the 50 years I've been driving and I've owned a different car every three years. This 2018 Nissan Leaf SL has got it all, comfort, leather interior, bose audio system and a tech package. Even comes with a 220 and a 110 charger.
See all 15 reviews of the 2018 Nissan LEAF
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2018 Nissan LEAF features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the LEAF models:

ProPilot Assist
Keeps the car centered within your lane in order to reduce driver fatigue.
Advanced Airbag System
The front airbags adjust inflation rate based on crash severity, and side bags adjust based on seat position, helping to minimize injury.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Detects an imminent forward collision. Can warn the driver and automatically apply the brakes if necessary.

Used 2018 Nissan LEAF Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan LEAF is offered in the following submodels: LEAF Hatchback. Available styles include SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan LEAF?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan LEAF trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SL is priced between $19,977 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 11756 and29724 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV is priced between $18,399 and$19,996 with odometer readings between 7697 and20501 miles.

Which used 2018 Nissan LEAFS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Nissan LEAF for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2018 LEAFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,399 and mileage as low as 7697 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Nissan LEAF.

