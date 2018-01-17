Let me start out by saying I'm not what you would think of as a typical EV owner. I'm not some tree hugger out to save the planet. My motivations for buying this car were purely economical. I'm also 6'3" tall and about 240 lbs. This car is very comfortable for me. I can't recommend the leaf car enough, but there is of course one small catch. For most of us the leaf cannot be the primary family vehicle. I'm a father of 2 living in a suburban area. I fly a lot for work but my office is less than 10 miles from my house. For around town and to the airport this is absolutely the perfect car. The one problem is of course the range and charging speed. If this were the family's only car we couldn't take this on vacation. If my destination is over 50 miles away I don't feel comfortable taking it with the family. While 150 miles is a real number in city driving range it is more like 110 in highway driving (if you drive 75 like most of us). Those are the downsides. The upside is that it is great to drive. Great ride, great acceleration, corners nicely. But most importantly I have NO gas or Gas equivalent bill. Nissan includes 2 years of free charging at every major charging network. I have a charging station in my parking garage at work. I have never once charged this thing at home. I have actually used many fast charging stations. When I go into the city (which is about 75 miles away) I stop at one of the fast chargers on the highway and grab dinner / lunch on the trip in or out. In 1/2 hour I can charge about 80 miles worth of charge. I've never had to wait for a station to be available. Also, the scheduled maintenance on this is really a joke. It consists of rotating tires, checking the brakes and replacing your cabin air filter ($12 on amazon). I got my SV for 30000 out the door including sales tax. 7500 federal and 2500 state credits brought that number down to $20000. I can fit my 2 small children in their booster seats easily in the back. The trunk has plenty of room for a Costco run. I get compliments on the looks of this car almost every day. Its not a Tesla but its a sharp car. Previous generation leafs were kind of weird looking to me. This is a much better looking car than the Bolt. Anyway, if you're in a position where your daily commute is less than 100 miles round trip, and you have another Car in the family for longer trips, I can't recommend the leaf enough.

