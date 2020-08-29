Used 2018 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me
- 7,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,399$2,435 Below Market
Herb Gordon Nissan - Silver Spring / Maryland
125/100 City/Highway MPG Electric ZEV 147hp Single Speed Reducer FWD Clean CARFAX. 125/100 City/Highway MPG Internet Price Includes $450 rebate for financing through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. Only. Based on approved credit. Available on all CPO, Altima,, Rogue, Rogue Select models. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP9JC303437
Stock: HS80233
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 21,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,836$2,797 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1167954 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP8JC311982
Stock: c166479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan LEAF S6,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,857$1,680 Below Market
Nissan Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Nissan Certified Pre-Owned *2018 Nissan Leaf S* (FWD, Single Speed Reducer, Electric ZEV 147hp) with only 6,004 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * 4-Wheel Disc Brakes * ABS brakes * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * Automatic temperature control * Brake assist * Electronic Stability Control * Fully automatic headlights * Low tire pressure warning * Remote keyless entry * Security system * Speed control * Speed-sensing steering * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Traction control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP8JC314381
Stock: UN5537
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 11,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,436$1,853 Below Market
Phil Long ValuCar Academy - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 10,978 Miles! Nav System, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, [V01] SV TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, [X02] SV ALL WEATHER PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES SV TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB), pedestrian detection, High Beam Assist (HBA), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), full speed range and hold, Portable Charge Cable, 120V/240V EVSE, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Steering Assist, LED Signature Daytime Running Lights, 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/2-Way Lumbar, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), ProPILOT Assist, Electric Parking Brake (EPKB), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, LED Headlights, SV ALL WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel, Hybrid Heater, Heated Front Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Heater Ducts. Nissan SV with Pearl White exterior and Black interior features a Electric Motor with 147 HP at 3282 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Local Trade EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com explains 'Acceleration is brisk, and it's gutsy enough to hold its own in traffic. The low-slung battery helps the Leaf hug the road, and it has the balance and coordination necessary to inspire confidence.'. MORE ABOUT US Prices do not include sales tax, finance charges, costs of emission tests, other governmental fees, or taxes and transportation costs incurred after sale Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Offer is valid through 2020-08-30.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP5JC311244
Stock: 40413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 20,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,998$2,146 Below Market
CarMax West 104th Ave - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Federal Heights / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP6JC313620
Stock: 18625276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,791$1,736 Below Market
Bellevue Nissan - Bellevue / Washington
Washington State Sales Tax Incentive of $1648 that is your money to keep! See Bellevue Nissan for the Sales Tax Savings Program!! Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/2-Way Lumbar, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB), Blind Spot Warning, Electric Parking Brake (EPKB), High Beam Assist (HBA), Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), LED Headlights, LED Signature Daytime Running Lights, ProPILOT Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Steering Assist, SV Technology Package, Universal Garage Door Opener. Odometer is 6306 miles below market average! 125/100 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * 167 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP5JC308991
Stock: 90602A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- 15,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,940$1,211 Below Market
Nissan Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
DGDG Certified *2018 Nissan Leaf S* (FWD, Single Speed Reducer, Electric ZEV 147hp) with only 15,435 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Front tires replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Bluetooth * ABS brakes * Automatic temperature control * Dual front impact airbags * Fully automatic headlights * Illuminated entry * Low tire pressure warning * Occupant sensing airbag * Overhead airbag * Panic alarm * Power door mirrors * S Charge Package * Security system * Speed-sensing steering * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Traction control.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP7JC303520
Stock: UN5582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 13,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,595$1,989 Below Market
Boardwalk Nissan - Redwood City / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Glacier White 2018 Nissan Leaf SV FWD Single Speed Reducer Electric ZEV 147hp 4D Hatchback, Alloy wheels, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CPXJC301406
Stock: N7423
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan LEAF SL11,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,996$1,660 Below Market
DARCARS Nissan of College Park - College Park / Maryland
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Providing great efficiency and utility! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Nissan's comprehensive certification process, including a comprehensive 156 point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback just recently passed the 10,000 mile mark! All of the premium features expected of a Nissan are offered, including: a leather steering wheel, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and more. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP0JC308428
Stock: N4180
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan LEAF S22,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,591$1,164 Below Market
Bellevue Nissan - Bellevue / Washington
Now with a lowered Price! With a price this low this Vehicle won't last long! Call us to set a time to see why the CARS are BETTER in BELLEVUE!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 125/100 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP4JC301563
Stock: P6662
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 35,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,950$828 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1242739 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP4JC301689
Stock: c110016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 10,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999$1,457 Below Market
Integrity Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Visit Integrity Auto Sales online at integrityautoz.com to see more pictures of this vehicle. Call or text (916) 235-9489 for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle, schedule your test drive and more. Your message will always be answered by a real human � never an automated system. ALL CAR LOANS MAYBE SUBJECT TO A DOWN PAYMENT, AND CREDIT APPROVAL!!! Sale Price and/or Market Value represents the approximate value of a standard unit at retail. Sale price will vary with condition, mileage, and options. Taxes and licensing are not included. Pricing of the sale are negotiable such as vehicle price, term, interest rate, and trade appraisal. All information and any agreement is subject to change upon execution of contracting the sale documents. Neither seller or purchaser holds any above information as obligations. Customer is held responsible for inspecting the vehicle before making a purchase. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Internet price expires today. All vehicles are used and one of each.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP0JC302337
Stock: 5298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 22,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900$1,531 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of Novi - Novi / Michigan
2018 Nissan Leaf SV 4D Hatchback, Electric ZEV 147hp, Single Speed Reducer, FWD, Gun Metallic, black Cloth. CARFAX One-Owner. Gun Metallic FWD Single Speed Reducer Electric ZEV 147hp4D Hatchback**** The # 1 Goal at Feldman Chevy of Novi is the Customer ! Have confidence that we are taking every precaution to insure you will have a sanitized Vehicle and minimal contact with Sales and the delivery process . Allow us to work with any of your needs , to make you most Comfortable in these different times . We have priced all of our units with the best price , also we have have some awesome rates . Thank You and be SAFE !! 125/100 City/Highway MPG** FIND IT @ FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF NOVI 248-289-3789, CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND INTERNET PRICE** MUST FINANCE WITH ONE OF OUR LENDERS , THAT HAVE VERY COMPETITIVE RATES ** WILL NOT FIND UNITS PRICED MORE AGGRESSIVE !!!*** CARFAX CERTIFIED ** COMPLETE CERTIFIED INSPECTION ** ** INTERNET SALE PRICE IS THE BASE PRICE **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP5JC313415
Stock: MF0C128304A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 13,025 milesDelivery Available*
$20,590$1,016 Below Market
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP6JC306649
Stock: 2000643355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 12,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,985$1,063 Below Market
Wright Nissan - Wexford / Pennsylvania
Nissan Certified, One Owner!, ONLY 12,166 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Entry, Sirus XM Radio, Aluminum Wheels CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sirus XM Radio, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Entry, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Nissan SV with Pearl White exterior and Black interior features a Electric Motor with 147 HP at 3282 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: SV ALL WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel, Hybrid Heater, Heated Front Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Heater Ducts. Rear Spoiler, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, Climate Control. Serviced here, All scheduled maintenance up to date VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "Acceleration is brisk, and it's gutsy enough to hold its own in traffic. The low-slung battery helps the Leaf hug the road, and it has the balance and coordination necessary to inspire confidence.". EXCELLENT VALUE: This LEAF is priced $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner Inspection completed by Nissan technicians, and factory-authorized parts are used when necessary. Certified warranty is honored at any Nissan dealer nationwide, 7-year/100,000-Mile Limited Warranty, Rental Car, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance and Towing Assistance, includes rental car reimbursement, Certified warranty is transferable when sold from one private party to another, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, along with the CarFax 3-year Buy Back Guarantee, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP4JC305810
Stock: N91090A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 2,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,500$549 Below Market
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Just Like New, Only 2K Miles!!! All New Body Styling!! Navigation System, Heated Leather, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Plug-In Fast Charge. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP8JC304787
Stock: 14540D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 7,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,998$777 Below Market
CarMax Renton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Renton / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP9JC317516
Stock: 18538107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,993$1,164 Below Market
Dublin Nissan - Dublin / California
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Gray 125/100 City/Highway MPG 2018 Nissan Leaf SV FWD Single Speed Reducer Electric ZEV 147hp Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (125 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP5JC308036
Stock: N8336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
Related Nissan LEAF info
