Used 2018 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SV in Silver
    certified

    2018 Nissan LEAF SV

    7,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,399

    $2,435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF S

    21,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,836

    $2,797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF S in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan LEAF S

    6,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,857

    $1,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF SV

    11,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,436

    $1,853 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SV in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF SV

    20,288 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,998

    $2,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SV in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Nissan LEAF SV

    9,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,791

    $1,736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF S in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF S

    15,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,940

    $1,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SV in White
    certified

    2018 Nissan LEAF SV

    13,688 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,595

    $1,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SL in Gray
    certified

    2018 Nissan LEAF SL

    11,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,996

    $1,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Nissan LEAF S

    22,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,591

    $1,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF S

    35,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,950

    $828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SL in White
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF SL

    10,308 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,999

    $1,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF SV

    22,523 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,900

    $1,531 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SV in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF SV

    13,025 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,590

    $1,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SV in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Nissan LEAF SV

    12,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,985

    $1,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SL in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF SL

    2,028 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,500

    $549 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF SV

    7,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,998

    $777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan LEAF SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan LEAF SV

    14,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,993

    $1,164 Below Market
    Details

Fantastic car
Phil Easler ,03/26/2018
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Electric car driver since December 2012. This is my 3rd leased/purchase ev. Great value, I got the quick charged option and heated seats/ steering wheel out the door for $22K. I don’t need to charge it up every day, but when I do the guess o meter ranges from 160 -187 so far. I have owned or lease the vehicle for about 1.5 months and have around 1300 miles on the clock. You will need a 220/240 charger to get the most out of the vehicle. Charges at 6.6 kwt/ hour ~ 22 miles of charge per hour from a 240 dedicated charger. I have only fast charged it at two Nissan dealerships twice. It put in around 15 kwatts in about 30 mins about 50 miles of driving. Hoping to see 200 miles on the range meter this summer!!
