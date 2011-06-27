  1. Home
Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,680
EPA City MPGe124 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe112 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)124/101 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)6.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe101 mi.
Combined MPG112
EPA kWh/100 mi30
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range107 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,680
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Protection Packageyes
Charger Packageyes
Charge Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,680
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,680
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Cargo Netyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Matyes
Hologram Kick Platesyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,680
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Front head room41.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Special Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Length175.0 in.
Curb weight3323 lbs.
Gross weight4431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1108 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Exterior Colors
  • Forged Bronze
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Coulis Red
  • Glacier White
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,680
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,680
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,680
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
