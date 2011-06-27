Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,393
|$8,418
|$10,076
|Clean
|$5,985
|$7,889
|$9,413
|Average
|$5,168
|$6,831
|$8,086
|Rough
|$4,352
|$5,773
|$6,760
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,134
|$5,533
|$6,674
|Clean
|$3,870
|$5,185
|$6,235
|Average
|$3,342
|$4,490
|$5,356
|Rough
|$2,814
|$3,794
|$4,478
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,691
|$6,191
|$7,419
|Clean
|$4,392
|$5,802
|$6,930
|Average
|$3,793
|$5,024
|$5,954
|Rough
|$3,193
|$4,246
|$4,977
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,670
|$4,879
|$5,866
|Clean
|$3,436
|$4,572
|$5,480
|Average
|$2,967
|$3,959
|$4,708
|Rough
|$2,498
|$3,346
|$3,936
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,467
|$5,903
|$7,078
|Clean
|$4,182
|$5,532
|$6,612
|Average
|$3,611
|$4,790
|$5,680
|Rough
|$3,041
|$4,048
|$4,748
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,557
|$6,025
|$7,227
|Clean
|$4,266
|$5,647
|$6,751
|Average
|$3,684
|$4,889
|$5,800
|Rough
|$3,102
|$4,132
|$4,849
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,839
|$5,015
|$5,982
|Clean
|$3,594
|$4,700
|$5,588
|Average
|$3,103
|$4,070
|$4,801
|Rough
|$2,613
|$3,440
|$4,013