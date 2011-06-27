Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,013
|$9,882
|$11,577
|Clean
|$6,424
|$9,065
|$10,588
|Average
|$5,246
|$7,432
|$8,609
|Rough
|$4,068
|$5,799
|$6,631
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,574
|$13,358
|$15,599
|Clean
|$8,770
|$12,254
|$14,266
|Average
|$7,162
|$10,046
|$11,600
|Rough
|$5,554
|$7,838
|$8,934
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,934
|$9,845
|$11,563
|Clean
|$6,352
|$9,032
|$10,575
|Average
|$5,187
|$7,404
|$8,599
|Rough
|$4,023
|$5,777
|$6,623