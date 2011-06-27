Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews
Too many +'s not to buy over Boxster
I traded in an 06 Audi A-4 Convert, 1.8T. I hated the turbo and paying prem fuel for 170 hp. My previous car was a '99 Boxster and I loved it, but it became a maint nightmare ($3200in 4 mons.) I was on verge of buying a new Boxster and decided to test-drive the SK (I had already driven Z-4, 350zx, S2000, TT, etc). I got a great deal ($6k off msrp) on SLK & 100% sure of decision. Boxster has great style but doesnt't have 7 spd automatic, hardtop convert, heated 'scarf', etc.
Sport and Luxury!
Love this car! I commute 150 miles daily so fun and comfort is key. I wanted a sports car but with a smooth ride, manual transmission AND a luxurious interior. That combo is hard to find. But it's all in this car and more. It's very quick but has a creamy ride (makes my old Z4 feel like a tin can)and the shifting is very smooth. The airscarf is awesome. The HK stereo incredible. Love the nav, but I wonder if the DVD is outdated, it doesn't list some very popular restaurants in our area? The car (mine's black) is stunning with the top down. All this and I feel very safe in it too.
Up the coast from LA
My wife who is picky, loved it. We purchased the car in LA. Drove up the coast to Washington. We had to leave one of our suitcases at a friends home. My wife packed the rest of my things like a Harley, with room to spare. The car was comfortable, fun, and with the top down in the redwoods just a blast. In the winding turns on the coast other cars and pickups would try to keep up with me in the winding turns. Walked away from them. FUN FUN FUN. Get one you will not be disapointed.
Awesome
I loved it the day I got it and still do today. The SLK is a slick car that handles excellent and is so much fun to drive. It is small inside and there isn't much room for anything but the bare essentials, but the trunk space is marginally larger than in the past. Lots of fun, everyone checks it out and if you're in a hurry you can put your foot into it and the car will fly. The traction control is very responsive and impressive, but the front end does not stick to the road when cornering at very high speeds.
Blast to Drive
I got tired of all the idiot lights coming on my BMW and bought one of these. I have had it 1 1/2 years and not a problem anywhere/anytime. Great acceleration and moves when you want it to in SF traffic. Car always gets looks and build/quality is excellent. You wont find cheap plastic or trim falling apart in this car. Also what I like best is the seat belt dosent rub no the leather (wear it out) BMW has this problem. Great handling car and 280 is enough power.
