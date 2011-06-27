Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,509
|$37,511
|$40,834
|Clean
|$33,603
|$36,542
|$39,733
|Average
|$31,792
|$34,604
|$37,531
|Rough
|$29,982
|$32,666
|$35,329
2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$26,360
|$29,854
|$33,652
|Clean
|$25,668
|$29,083
|$32,744
|Average
|$24,285
|$27,540
|$30,930
|Rough
|$22,901
|$25,998
|$29,115