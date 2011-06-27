Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,609
|$9,758
|$11,529
|Clean
|$5,901
|$8,732
|$10,307
|Average
|$4,484
|$6,681
|$7,864
|Rough
|$3,068
|$4,630
|$5,421
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,389
|$18,294
|$21,613
|Clean
|$11,061
|$16,371
|$19,323
|Average
|$8,406
|$12,525
|$14,743
|Rough
|$5,751
|$8,679
|$10,163