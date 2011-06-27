Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews

Excellent & Fun Charles , 08/30/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have owned numerous convertibles. This one is no sports car but is a superb touring open car. It is fast, fun, comfortable, and a joy to ride in the hill country of Texas. It is not great on snow or ice. Mine is a silver Arrow and is exceptional. It weighs as much as my Suburban but is a lot more fun to drive. If you can find one get it and enjoy the ride Report Abuse

Supercar for Corolla Money!! yellowabarth , 01/24/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just purchased my 5th SL and might be the best. Full option 2002 model with 152000 kms and appears tight as a drum. The FSH and one lady owner might help, plus she never lowered the roof during ownership!! Love the Radar Cruise and cooled seats here in Dubai, had 2 Sl55's 02 and 04, but felt they always wanted to blast down the road and noisy. Loved them but never in love with them. I think for just short of £7000, there is nothing better to play in the Sun.... Everything works, except the Pulse seats (common fault ) will see what the dealer estimates next week, but was not a deal breaker. You need to have it inspected, especially the hydraulic susphension before you buy as I did. Report Abuse

200 SL500 Silver Arrow - last handbuilt rsab , 09/29/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had this car for almost one year and with 5K miles, not a single problem. From what I understand this is one of the last mostly hand-assembled models of it's class. I like the new 2003 style, but my 2002 Silver Arrow is a classic car and I love it. Report Abuse

Best SL I Have Ever Owned Bob Collins , 04/14/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my third SL roadster and is absolutely the finest. It is a 2002 SL500 Special Limited Edition "Silver Arrow" with special silver ultra-metalic paint,special six spoke 18-inch alloy wheels and an interior with two-tone silver and black NAPA leather with black bird's eye maple wood trim. With this interior you know you are sitting in the most exquisite roadster in the world. Best of all the SL performance is flawless. When this car is delivered to you it is perfection. The 5.0-liter V8 is smooth and powerful. I had the opportunity to order a 2003 SL500 instead of buying my 2002, but I still love my Silver Arrow. Report Abuse