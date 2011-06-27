  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,800
See SL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$83,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$83,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$83,800
Torque339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$83,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$83,800
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$83,800
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$83,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$83,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,800
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$83,800
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.9 cu.ft.
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight4125 lbs.
Gross weight4873 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$83,800
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Green Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Firemist Red Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Magma Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shell Napa Leather
  • Ash Napa Leather
  • Black Napa Leather
  • Java Napa Leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$83,800
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$83,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$83,800
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See SL-Class Inventory

Related Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles