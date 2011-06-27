Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews
Luxurious, fun to drive and practical
Exceptional fuel economy. Ride is exceptional, engine and transmission work very well together. Lighting is great. The Harman Kardon sound system may be the best in any auto. Pulls our 27' Travel Trailer with authority, and is in control even in emergency maneuvers. Off-road prowess was a surprise - it moves easily through the tough stuff that has Jeepers scratching their heads and breaking out their winches. Warranty is comprehensive. Service is essentially identical to the gas-engined variety - no surprises there. Recently drove a 2016 ML with the 2.1 twin turbo 4 cylinder and definitely prefer our 3.0 V6 TurboDiesel. This car is hard to fault. UPDATE Sept 2016: 71,000 miles. Still no service surprises. Still on original brakes - maybe another 15,000 miles left there. Have recently shopped for replacement. Still want Diesel. Shopped Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Sport, Audi Q7, BMW X5, M-B GLE and GLS. Range Rover and BMW had lusher interiors but ho-hum handling. Surprised at how numb the BMW was. The (new 2017 model) Q7 was much improved over previous versions, but still felt like a boat. Cayenne is a handling star, but interior layout is poor. The new M-B GLS with air suspension handles better than their current steel-springed E and S-Class SUV's, but not really better than our 2010 steel-sprung version. It's nice that it still has the 3.0L diesel, but really too big for us. It's going to be hard to find a replacement for this gem.
The #1 HONEST Turbo Diesel Review
We live in the hills and noticed right away the ride is more stiff this year, making it safer on curvy roads. This is a Diesel that gets up and goes, not sluggish like diesels of the past. My wife and I enjoy being in this SUV, to us the interior looks elegant. You want safety?--Get this SUV - you WILL feel safer. A/C and Heating works excellent - keeping steady temperatures. BE SURE TO GET BLACK FLOOR MATS - other colors will get dirty and look terrible very soon. We are averaging 24 Miles Per Gallon of Diesel (city and highway combined)- that is great for such a big SUV! It got more noisy after about 500 miles for some reason.
My Birthday Gift
We have been in the Benz family since 2001. This is our second ML. We owned the 2002, and traded it in 2008 for C300 "a red hot mama"! We did not know how much we missed the ML until a Chicago winter!!! We traded that "red hot mama" in 2014 for a 2010 certified ML350 with all the bells and whistles. We love everything inside, and out. Another Chicago snow hit, and we didn't miss going anywhere. As a former owner of 3 Volvos, I can feel the safety in the ML350 as I did in those Volvos.
First ML
I purchased this vehicle on Sept.4th 2009. I will admit that I did an extensive study on this vehicle including test driving an 08 and three 06's of this same model and make. I also test drove eight other comparable SUV's of the same size. However, I always went back to the ML because it was just a cut above. The older ML's that I test drove had held up quite well telling me that a new one should be just fine.(including the improvements).
STEER CLEAR OF THE ML350 BLUETEC
this car was purchased used with about 75,000 miles. I purchased a car for $16,000 and it put over $5,000 since then can repair cost the car has a known problem with an oil cooler seal that when it goes will cost you $4,000 to repair. Mercedes has not issued a recall on this but they have notified the dealer. It also has a manifold valve problem which is also a known problem that cost another $4,000. The maintenance cost for this vehicle are outrageous. The vehicle is beautiful carved but beware of all the costs associated when things go wrong!
