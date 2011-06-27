Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,488
|$8,263
|$9,474
|Clean
|$6,143
|$7,814
|$8,933
|Average
|$5,453
|$6,915
|$7,850
|Rough
|$4,763
|$6,017
|$6,767
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,809
|$9,585
|$10,808
|Clean
|$7,394
|$9,064
|$10,190
|Average
|$6,563
|$8,022
|$8,955
|Rough
|$5,733
|$6,980
|$7,719
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,891
|$8,764
|$10,044
|Clean
|$6,524
|$8,288
|$9,470
|Average
|$5,792
|$7,335
|$8,322
|Rough
|$5,059
|$6,382
|$7,173
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,819
|$8,629
|$9,867
|Clean
|$6,457
|$8,160
|$9,303
|Average
|$5,731
|$7,221
|$8,175
|Rough
|$5,006
|$6,283
|$7,047
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,318
|$16,371
|$18,472
|Clean
|$12,610
|$15,481
|$17,416
|Average
|$11,194
|$13,701
|$15,304
|Rough
|$9,778
|$11,921
|$13,193
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML450 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,884
|$9,933
|$11,337
|Clean
|$7,465
|$9,393
|$10,689
|Average
|$6,626
|$8,313
|$9,393
|Rough
|$5,788
|$7,233
|$8,097