Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,795
|$5,114
|$5,851
|Clean
|$3,545
|$4,772
|$5,451
|Average
|$3,045
|$4,087
|$4,649
|Rough
|$2,545
|$3,403
|$3,847
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,027
|$8,730
|$9,691
|Clean
|$6,564
|$8,145
|$9,027
|Average
|$5,638
|$6,977
|$7,699
|Rough
|$4,712
|$5,809
|$6,371
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,419
|$4,549
|$5,183
|Clean
|$3,193
|$4,245
|$4,828
|Average
|$2,743
|$3,636
|$4,117
|Rough
|$2,292
|$3,027
|$3,407
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 CDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,357
|$4,320
|$4,863
|Clean
|$3,136
|$4,031
|$4,530
|Average
|$2,693
|$3,453
|$3,863
|Rough
|$2,251
|$2,875
|$3,197