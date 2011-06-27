Used 2014 BMW i3 for Sale Near Me
- $13,995Great Deal | $2,517 below market
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender21,820 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Our 2014 BMW i3 Hatchback takes the stage in Capparis White with iBlue Highlight as the ultimate in modern, sustainable innovation. Powered by an electric motor that generates 170hp and is paired to a Single Speed transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive Hatchback takes you to 80-100 miles with each charge. Agile and compact, this is the perfect emission-free, easily maneuverable vehicle for urban environments. The unique aesthetic of our i3 is sure to get you noticed as it embodies intelligent design. Every detail has been thought out to optimize efficiency with large wheels and aerodynamic details. The flowing silhouette is enhanced by a black belt that runs from the hood over the roof to the rear. Inside our i3, enjoy natural fibers that have a sound-absorbing property which creates pleasant acoustics and also contributes to heat management in the front seats. The handsome steering column has key controls including the instrument cluster and gearshift lever and eliminates a center console. Enjoy the ease of full-color navigation, a 6.5-inch instrument cluster screen, an 8.8-inch central display, and a display for audio and climate controls as you and three passengers enjoy the agility of this spirited ride. Spectacularly innovative, our BWM i3 is filled with advanced safety features like airbags and parking sensors to keep you safe from harm. Being socially responsible has never looked so good! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C58EV277738
Stock: 18863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- $10,990Great Deal | $2,538 below market
2014 BMW i3 Base40,757 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
CLEAN CARFAX**WELL MAINTAINED**LOW MILES**ELECTRIC**HEATED SEATS**NAVIGATION**BLUETOOTH**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**POWER LOCKS**POWER BRAKES**POWER STEERING**TRACTION CONTROL**TRIP COMPUTER**TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR**CRUISE CONTROL**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-574-4458
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
124 Combined MPG (N/A City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z2C51EV283806
Stock: 283806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,300Great Deal | $2,388 below market
2014 BMW i3 Base42,105 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Navigation System, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
124 Combined MPG (N/A City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z2C52EV286052
Stock: 14085D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- $13,000Great Deal | $1,698 below market
2014 BMW i3 Base20,444 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$47,400 ORIGINAL MSRP**TECH + DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE($2,500)**GIGA WORLD($1,700)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**PARKING SENSORS**HEATED SEATS**KEYLESS REMOTE**19" PREMIUM WHEELS**CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
124 Combined MPG (N/A City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z2C56EV285163
Stock: P16088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $9,998Great Deal | $1,732 below market
2014 BMW i3 Base63,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Barocci Motor Group - Richmond / California
Now for sale is a striking 2014 BMW i3, i3 4dr Hatchback that is Black in color and that comes with Satellite Radio, Traction Control, Side Head Curtain Airbag, Alloy Wheels and more. Barocci, Luxury You Demand
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
124 Combined MPG (N/A City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z2C5XEV285473
Stock: 6614AT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $13,990Great Deal | $2,075 below market
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender39,701 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Our 2014 BMW i3 with Range Extender takes center stage in Silver as the ultimate in modern, sustainable innovation. Our visionary engineers have been truly inspired, creating an efficient vehicle driven by electric power. The battery offers the equivalent of 170hp and with the Range Extending 2 Cylinder, takes you near 150 miles with each charge. Agile and compact, this is the perfect emission-free, performance-oriented vehicle for urban environments. The unique aesthetic of our i3 is sure to get you noticed as it embodies intelligent design. Every detail has been thought out to optimize efficiency with large 19-inch wheels and aerodynamic details. The flowing silhouette is enhanced by a black belt that runs from the hood over the roof to the rear of this BMW. Inside the i3, enjoy natural fibers that have a sound-absorbing property which creates pleasant acoustics and also contributes to heat management in the front seats. The handsome steering column has key controls including the instrument cluster and gearshift lever, and eliminates a center console. Enjoy in-dash full-color navigation, a 6.5-inch instrument cluster screen, an 8.8-inch central display, and a display for audio and climate controls as you and three passengers enjoy the agility of this spirited ride. Spectacularly innovative, our BMW i3 is filled with advanced safety features that inspire confidence behind the wheel thanks to multiple airbags, stability and traction control, and brake assist. Being environmentally responsible has never looked so good! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C53EV277775
Stock: 10548A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $13,900Great Deal | $1,708 below market
2014 BMW i3 Base24,644 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coggin BMW Treasure Coast - Fort Pierce / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ABS brakes, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Navigation Professional System, BMW Online, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Full Natural Leather Upholstery, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Smoker's Package, Technology & Driving Assistant Package, Tera Full Leather Interior, Tera World, Traction control, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wheels: 19 x 5.0 Front & 19 x 5.5 Rear Tera. Odometer is 9121 miles below market average!Call Coggin BMW @ 772-742-5582 for more info, a complete list of equipment, and to arrange a test drive at your home or office.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
124 Combined MPG (N/A City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z2C51EV286088
Stock: EV286088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Price Drop$12,990Great Deal | $1,931 below market
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender41,181 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Seaview Buick GMC - Lynnwood / Washington
Just arrived- BMW i3 with Range Extender, local car with clean and clear history report! Only 41k miles and years of worry free, economical miles ahead! Fully loaded and immaculate- bring your trade and let's deal- Seaview pays great $$ for trade ins! 425-742-1920 to schedule a viewing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C57EV274667
Stock: 253P20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $11,995
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender42,601 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this all-electric, NO-ACCIDENT, two-owner, NONSMOKER 2014 BMW i3 (RWD) with RANGE EXTENDER (GIGA WORLD). Driven only 42,601 miles and RANKED #1 IN 2014 LUXURY SMALL CARS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT, this hatchback boasts spirited handling, quick acceleration, and spacious seats. It comes finely equipped with: - FACTORY NAVIGATION - REAR PARKING SENSORS - SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - HEATED FRONT SEATS - SMOKER'S PACKAGE - 19-INCH WHEELS - UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER ...and so much more! Please note that in November 2019 BMW of North America, LLC reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint in regards to the Check Engine light illuminating, a gasoline leak, and issues with the range extender. BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the EME (electric motor electronics) module and updating the vehicle software. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from BMW of North America, LLC on file. This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and experience sheer driving pleasure with this magnificent condition 2014 BMW i3! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C54EV276523
Stock: 22008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- $15,981Fair Deal | $922 below market
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender8,165 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C54EV273346
Stock: EV273346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $12,987Good Deal | $1,021 below market
2014 BMW i3 Base29,465 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Andesite Silver Met W/Bmw I Frozen Blue Accent Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Thank you for visiting another one of Audi South Orlando's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 BMW i3 with 29,465mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this BMW i3 . Well-known by many, the i3 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2014 BMW i3: The BMW i3 is part of the new wave of electric and hybrid cars that are becoming more and more popular in the U.S. The i3 has relatively compact external dimensions, but still has a very usable cabin with surprising amounts of interior space. Standard equipment levels are high and the i3 generally aims to compete in the compact premium segment, offering buyers plenty of luxury features in a car that is perhaps a little smaller than the traditional luxury cars of old. Of course, the electric drivetrain is what really separates the i3 from its competitors. In standard guise, it offers a combination of usable range and remarkably fast charging times. With the optional range extender, the system offers functionality similar to other hybrid cars on the market such as the Volt or the Prius. Unlike those vehicles however, the i3 uses its range extending gasoline engine exclusively as a generator and the drive wheels remain powered only by electricity. The i3 starts at under $42,000, while versions equipped with a range extender start at around $45,000. Interesting features of this model are efficient usage of space, good driving dynamics, Small footprint, electric drivetrain, and full of cutting-edge technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
124 Combined MPG (N/A City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z2C56EVX51447
Stock: EVX51447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Price Drop$14,995Fair Deal | $449 below market
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender24,270 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beck Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
THIS BEAUTIFUL IONIC SILVER METALLIC/BMW i FROZEN BLUE 2014 BMW i3 w/RANGE EXTENDER ONLY HAS **24,270 MILES** AND HAS A CLEAN CAR FAX HISTORY! FEATURES INCLUDE: **** NEW TIRES ****, HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS POWER DOOR LOCKS, 117 MPG, AUDIO/CRUISE CONTROLS ON STEERING WHEEL, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, 20' SPORT ALLOY DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS w/MIXED TIRES, AND MORE!Safety equipment includes: Tire Pressure Monitoring, Traction Control, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Seatbelt Pretensioners, 4-Wheel ABS, Brake Drying, Emergency Braking Preparation, Front Fog/Driving Lights, Post-Collision Safety System, Child Seat Anchors, Front And Rear Head Airbags, Emergency Braking Assist, Adaptive Headlights, Dusk Sensing Headlamps, LED Headlamp, Ventilated Front Disc / Solid Rear Disc Brakes...FULLY SERVICED and READY TO DRIVE! CALL BECK and SAVE TODAY! 317-550-2663
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C51EV272865
Stock: 35032-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $12,995Good Deal | $988 below market
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender61,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
CLEAN CARFAX BACK UP CAMERA ALL ELECTRIC We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website. We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C59EV274945
Stock: 274945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,100Good Deal
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender30,166 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C57EV272840
Stock: 10426166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $11,850Good Deal | $533 below market
2014 BMW i3 Base26,366 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1632631 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
124 Combined MPG (N/A City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z2C54EVX51379
Stock: c129777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$12,995Good Deal | $1,083 below market
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender68,581 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Trucks Only - Mesa / Arizona
Call Trucks Only Internet Department 602-354-7623, Shop from Home, get pre-approved, and value your trade! Now, delivery available! (some restrictions apply) Locally owned and well-maintained BMW I3 Hybrid hatchback. Trucks Only has been in business for over 40 years. Our customers have helped us to earn and maintain the A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and we have been honored to achieve the Customer Satisfaction Award with DealerRater 3 years in a row! Call Trucks Only Internet Department 602-354-7623 for all the specs and to schedule your test drive! Shipping is available across the United States! Please let us know how we can help you find the right solution for your needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C50EV277040
Stock: 0-1003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2020
- $11,900Good Deal | $1,524 below market
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender63,208 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Concord - Concord / California
GREAT MILES 63,188! Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior. NAV, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, 3-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS, GIGA WORLD, iPod/MP3 Input KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: GIGA WORLD Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Front & 19" x 5.5" Rear Giga BMW i light alloy Turbine, Style 429, Smoker's Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, multi-function remote control, Giga Leather/Cloth Interior, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Garage-Door Opener Integrated 3-button, 3-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS. BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*. MORE ABOUT US: Welcome to BMW Concord, a great source of quality vehicles! Serving Contra Costa County, Solano County and Napa County; Northern California residents for over 40 years! Come experience our praise-worthy customer service, and excellent selection of some of the best BMW vehicles you can find. We keep a large inventory of new and used BMWs, so we are bound to have the perfect one for you. We look forward to serving you! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C53EV273953
Stock: C7611ZA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $12,995Good Deal | $1,454 below market
2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender52,912 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX**TERA WORLD**PARKING ASSISTANT PACKAGE**TECHNOLOGY AND DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE** **BMW i3 HYBRID**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats**Navigation System**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows**Heated Seats** Air Conditioning, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: FM Stereo w/HD, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 BMW i3 with Range Extender RWD Hybrid Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C59EV273780
Stock: 29827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020