Andesite Silver Met W/Bmw I Frozen Blue Accent Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Thank you for visiting another one of Audi South Orlando's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 BMW i3 with 29,465mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this BMW i3 . Well-known by many, the i3 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2014 BMW i3: The BMW i3 is part of the new wave of electric and hybrid cars that are becoming more and more popular in the U.S. The i3 has relatively compact external dimensions, but still has a very usable cabin with surprising amounts of interior space. Standard equipment levels are high and the i3 generally aims to compete in the compact premium segment, offering buyers plenty of luxury features in a car that is perhaps a little smaller than the traditional luxury cars of old. Of course, the electric drivetrain is what really separates the i3 from its competitors. In standard guise, it offers a combination of usable range and remarkably fast charging times. With the optional range extender, the system offers functionality similar to other hybrid cars on the market such as the Volt or the Prius. Unlike those vehicles however, the i3 uses its range extending gasoline engine exclusively as a generator and the drive wheels remain powered only by electricity. The i3 starts at under $42,000, while versions equipped with a range extender start at around $45,000. Interesting features of this model are efficient usage of space, good driving dynamics, Small footprint, electric drivetrain, and full of cutting-edge technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

124 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ 111 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBY1Z2C56EVX51447

Stock: EVX51447

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020