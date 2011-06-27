Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,859
|$21,817
|$25,083
|Clean
|$16,699
|$20,405
|$23,455
|Average
|$14,381
|$17,580
|$20,198
|Rough
|$12,063
|$14,755
|$16,941
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,076
|$22,805
|$25,884
|Clean
|$17,838
|$21,329
|$24,204
|Average
|$15,362
|$18,376
|$20,843
|Rough
|$12,885
|$15,424
|$17,482
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,819
|$33,599
|$37,553
|Clean
|$26,949
|$31,424
|$35,115
|Average
|$23,208
|$27,074
|$30,239
|Rough
|$19,467
|$22,724
|$25,363