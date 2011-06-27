Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews

Love The Car 2013 CLS550 Phil , 12/13/2015 CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Three weeks ago I traded in my 2009 SL550 for this car (2013 CLS550). I had some initial concerns that I would miss my SL, a car I liked very much. I like the CLS so much I haven't spent one minute missing the SL. The CLS is very quiet, luxurious, comfortable, powerful and handles well. It drives smaller than it is, in fact, while it is physically larger than my SL, it doesn't it feel it to me. I am looking forward to a long term, trouble free, relationship with my CLS550. It's now been one year since I wrote my original review. I have to say I'm still very happy with my CLS 550. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Proud owner of '13 CLS 550 pedalmetal , 04/08/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I have to say that this is one fine automobile! It is an orgasmic experience-wow! The handling,power,linear lineage,interior layout and exceptional craftsmanship to detail is wonderful. I have read some reviews that mention that the rear seats and headroom are a negative-really?! I bought this car for myself and my wife-I could care less about the comfort of the rear passengers-take a cab! The features that jump out at me are the side bolsters, passive massage, COMMAND features, Lane Assist option, raw power and acceleration. I work in auto sales with a competitor, but after reviewing this vehicle for 2 years, I had to have it. I may be looking for a new job, but this baby is worth it!

best sedan/coupe I've driven hgoldstein , 12/30/2012 19 of 26 people found this review helpful Tested the Audi s7, BMW 6, Jaguar and then clearly decided on the CLS 4 matic. Incredible design inside and out. Perfect driving in terms of handling, pick up and comfort. Keep getting compliments almost every time I take it for a drive. Could hardly recommend it more highly.

Beautiful but a little fragile adm77450 , 05/02/2013 10 of 13 people found this review helpful Overall very pleased with the CLS. Looks to kill. Really makes a statement. However, does not handle rough roads very well especially with the AMG tire and rim package. Glad I bought the road hazard coverage.