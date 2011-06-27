Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,852
|$18,857
|$21,462
|Clean
|$13,590
|$17,257
|$19,631
|Average
|$11,067
|$14,057
|$15,970
|Rough
|$8,543
|$10,857
|$12,309
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,686
|$12,620
|$14,527
|Clean
|$8,863
|$11,549
|$13,288
|Average
|$7,217
|$9,408
|$10,810
|Rough
|$5,571
|$7,267
|$8,331