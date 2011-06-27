Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews

Better and Worse than my '07 carlspackler1 , 12/26/2010 18 of 26 people found this review helpful I previously owned a '07 CLS with the AMG sports package. After looking at the Mercedes E 550 coupe, Jag XF Supercharged, and BMW M3, I purchased an identical CLS because I felt it offered a nicer interior, and better styling for less money. . So far we have put 6,000 miles on the car with no problems. The first thing I noticed on the test drive was that the interior seemed "cheaper" over the '07. Front seats did not offer the bolstering, and the leather seating surfaces did not exude the feeling of quality like the '07. The car rides,and handles much better than the '07 despite shocks on the most firm setting. It's not an M3, or XF, but that's OK with me. Report Abuse

2010 Mercedes CLS550 Lynn Brown , 04/30/2020 CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car. The feel of this car on the highway is spectacular. Nice V-8 Growl when you hit it. Beautiful interior. Outstanding Harmon Karden Stereo. It’s ten years old but looks and feels new. Only 43,500 miles on it might be why. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse