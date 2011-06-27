  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
Better and Worse than my '07

carlspackler1, 12/26/2010
18 of 26 people found this review helpful

I previously owned a '07 CLS with the AMG sports package. After looking at the Mercedes E 550 coupe, Jag XF Supercharged, and BMW M3, I purchased an identical CLS because I felt it offered a nicer interior, and better styling for less money. . So far we have put 6,000 miles on the car with no problems. The first thing I noticed on the test drive was that the interior seemed "cheaper" over the '07. Front seats did not offer the bolstering, and the leather seating surfaces did not exude the feeling of quality like the '07. The car rides,and handles much better than the '07 despite shocks on the most firm setting. It's not an M3, or XF, but that's OK with me.

2010 Mercedes CLS550

Lynn Brown, 04/30/2020
CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love this car. The feel of this car on the highway is spectacular. Nice V-8 Growl when you hit it. Beautiful interior. Outstanding Harmon Karden Stereo. It’s ten years old but looks and feels new. Only 43,500 miles on it might be why.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
don't bother

temnek@hotmail.com, 05/06/2017
CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
2 of 6 people found this review helpful

Same issues: old CLS 550 @ $13,999 after the price drop of $5,000 had typical MB smell and the noise in the rear differential on the top. It will probably cost anywhere between $5,000 and $8,000 to replace the differential. Great start. Make sure you are driving your car with the radio OFF. Performance: it feels like MB 240 V-4 (not even V-6). Engine woke up for a few seconds at 60 mph but you are in traffic in Virginia... and car is no different than Ford Crown Victoria. Mine had yellowish interior that smelled like MB "cabbage with gasoline". Next day I drove Lexus LS430 @ $12,500 and I bought this car. Try both these cars before you make your decision. This is not about the price. Thank you.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
