Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews

Impressive CLS550C

Mike, 02/01/2016
CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Making sure they can get in and out without straining to hit their heads! Otherwise, once in the car, it's very comfortable. Bucket seats in front and rear! Very smooth and powerful. Great car and super looking! AMG Sport Package! Great! Little problems at 66,000 miles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Perfect!

twistercell, 01/09/2013
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

What a great car! Avg of 3.8 sec for 0-60. Most other drives don't expect a car of this size to be so fast. Great look, great drive. Gas milage seems to be around 16-19 for average driving. Breaks are awesome! But expect to pay to replace them, not cheap. Your head hurts if you slam on the breaks.... it stops that quickly!

Fun to drive sports sedan

lion_king, 01/31/2009
CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Before I chose my 2009 CLS-550 with AMG package, I test drove a 2009 Jaguar XF. XF is a nice looking car but the 1st minute I got into CLS-550, I knew that this is the one. CLS-550 has superior interior design, very comfort ride (both locally and on highway), its eyes-catching exterior makes CLS-550 no comparison in its class. Fun to drive.

Update: True Exotic Mercedes Benz AMG

D. Waters, 04/06/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

As an update, the fuel economy has averaged now around 19 mpg, which has now fully satisfied me. Also, the multi-contour air pressured seats are so comfortable that I no longer feel a need for automatic message seats. We decided to personally test the acceleration time for our car, and it ended up around 0 - 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is pretty close to what the dealer said it was.

Awesome

amayer, 10/07/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This vehicle not only looks great, but drives as good as it looks as well! I never expected this car to drive so well. For a sports car, it drives better than any other car in its category.

