Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,536
|$10,033
|$11,527
|Clean
|$6,854
|$9,127
|$10,481
|Average
|$5,490
|$7,315
|$8,389
|Rough
|$4,125
|$5,504
|$6,297
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,639
|$15,157
|$17,265
|Clean
|$10,585
|$13,789
|$15,698
|Average
|$8,478
|$11,052
|$12,565
|Rough
|$6,371
|$8,315
|$9,431