I wanted to wait till I owned this CX-5 touring long enough to experience all seasons to their worst. 8 month's ownership in central IN, former CR-V owner. I have to say that I love everything about this car except for the defogger/heat and air system. I must choose between having clear windows or a comfortable cabin. In the 11 years I owned the Honda CR-V, this was not the case. In the CX-5 you cannot turn on the internal air re-circulation if you have the defogger dial engaged. (I went to the dealership to make sure it wasn't user error.) I realize this is common with other makes, but I hate it. I experienced sudden visibility loss on a hot, muggy night when I first owned the car. I hate having to smell car exhaust inside my vehicle. On a 15 degree day my windows froze shut on my 35 min. drive because I (only person in the car) could not keep the interior warm enough to keep the window seal from freezing. I had to keep the defroster on or I couldn't see. And, this was after parking in a heated garage overnight. The car rides like a dream, is quiet, gets great mileage, is comfortable for large adults in the front and back. The sound system is great and I love the look of the car. This car is great for a desert dweller, not for anyone who must fight foggy windows in humid environments. This is a deal breaker for me. I will trade the car within 2 years, whereas I kept my Honda for 11. If it were not for Honda's road noise, I probably would have purchased another. I thought the CX-5 was my answer. One other tiny thing, the cargo area could use more than a 1 by 2 inch light for a $28K car. July 2016, still have the car, still hold the same opinion. Jan. 2018 update, I didn't trade the car because I would lose too much money. I am still driving the car. It's still a good car, but my feet freeze in the winter, even with the dial turned to floor blower and with the heat turned on high. July 2019, I am still driving the car. I am still the only car on the road with the windshield wipers running early on a summer morning because I can't get rid of the condensation, with the defogger, any way I set it. No other complaints.

