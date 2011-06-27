Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,129
|$12,370
|$14,567
|Clean
|$9,842
|$12,009
|$14,121
|Average
|$9,267
|$11,287
|$13,230
|Rough
|$8,692
|$10,565
|$12,338
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/14 (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,566
|$11,884
|$14,154
|Clean
|$9,295
|$11,537
|$13,721
|Average
|$8,752
|$10,843
|$12,854
|Rough
|$8,209
|$10,150
|$11,988
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,567
|$10,723
|$12,834
|Clean
|$8,324
|$10,411
|$12,441
|Average
|$7,838
|$9,785
|$11,655
|Rough
|$7,352
|$9,159
|$10,870
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,107
|$11,350
|$13,547
|Clean
|$8,848
|$11,019
|$13,132
|Average
|$8,331
|$10,357
|$12,303
|Rough
|$7,815
|$9,694
|$11,474
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,654
|$14,232
|$16,760
|Clean
|$11,324
|$13,817
|$16,247
|Average
|$10,663
|$12,986
|$15,221
|Rough
|$10,001
|$12,156
|$14,195
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,084
|$13,537
|$15,941
|Clean
|$10,770
|$13,142
|$15,453
|Average
|$10,141
|$12,352
|$14,477
|Rough
|$9,512
|$11,562
|$13,501
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,606
|$12,952
|$15,252
|Clean
|$10,305
|$12,574
|$14,785
|Average
|$9,703
|$11,818
|$13,851
|Rough
|$9,101
|$11,062
|$12,917
Estimated values
2015 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,942
|$12,142
|$14,299
|Clean
|$9,660
|$11,788
|$13,861
|Average
|$9,096
|$11,079
|$12,986
|Rough
|$8,532
|$10,370
|$12,110