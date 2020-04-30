  1. Home
2021 Mazda CX-5

  • $26,000-$38,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Fall 2020

What to expect

  • Main powertrain components and exterior styling will likely carry over
  • Updates to driver safety tech and interior equipment
  • Part of the second CX-5 generation introduced for 2017
2021 Mazda CX-5 Review
by the Edmunds Experts04/30/2020

What is the CX-5?

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover with stylish looks and an upscale interior. We expect that the Mazda CX-5 will see a few small changes for 2021, including updates to safety equipment and driver tech.

Edmunds says

A top contender in the compact crossover segment, the Mazda CX-5 offers a classy look on the outside, a likable interior that feels relatively upscale for its class, and an engaging driving experience. While it falls behind more utilitarian SUVs such as the Honda CR-V in terms of cargo space, the CX-5 should still have enough usable space for most shoppers.

Interior touch points and infotainment controls are particularly good in the CX-5, with excellent build quality and materials that feel fancier than usual for the segment. Even with that distinction, however, the CX-5 may further up its game for 2021.

Rumor has it that the 2021 CX-5 will get some interior updates, perhaps reflective of the changes made in the latest Mazda 3 redesign. Those could include an update to the infotainment screen, the center console-mounted control dial, and steering wheel controls. We also expect to see some changes to safety aids and driver assist tech, possibly along the lines of broadened availability of features such as adaptive cruise control and the CX-5's surround-view camera. We expect more information to be released toward the end of 2020, so be sure to check back in for all the latest updates.

