Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me

UPDATE. Still love the little SUV. No rattles. Rides solid. Quiet. Only one complaint and it is a disappointment to me living in a big city. Navigation does not have real-time traffic and cannot reroute you around accidents. I find myself using Waze everyday. It’s a shame really because navigation is desolated on the HUD nicely but I don’t use it anymore. They really need to upgrade that. Wish they can update the software to fix that. That’s my only gripe on an otherwise great vehicle. Grand touring with premium package. Love love the heads up display and all its functions. It really is awesome. Shockingly quiet on the road. Had owned 3 Mazda’s before. They all had road noise. Not this one. This one is a quiet as my wife’s RX350 Lexus. Bose audio is not as good as I hoped. My old 2008 CX9 Bose system was wicked. This one is just okay. I wish they did a better job with the high end audio. Rides great. Fuel economy great. Interior is very nice. Really, for the money, it is awesome.

