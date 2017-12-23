Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me
4,123 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 7,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,498$2,119 Below Market
- certified
2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport20,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,888$2,939 Below Market
- 13,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,652$2,103 Below Market
- 12,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,588$1,636 Below Market
- 24,522 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,588
- 28,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,000$2,308 Below Market
- 41,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,988
- 33,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995$1,879 Below Market
- 27,775 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,998$1,472 Below Market
- certified
2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport15,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,639$1,777 Below Market
- 10,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900$2,639 Below Market
- 32,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,499$1,412 Below Market
- 45,125 milesDelivery Available*
$20,198$2,311 Below Market
- 42,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,998$1,207 Below Market
- 18,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,442$1,291 Below Market
- 14,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,750$1,912 Below Market
- 37,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,500$1,698 Below Market
- 43,757 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,397$1,302 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda CX-5 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-5
Read recent reviews for the Mazda CX-5
Write a reviewSee all 87 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.587 Reviews
Report abuse
TgR,12/23/2017
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
UPDATE. Still love the little SUV. No rattles. Rides solid. Quiet. Only one complaint and it is a disappointment to me living in a big city. Navigation does not have real-time traffic and cannot reroute you around accidents. I find myself using Waze everyday. It’s a shame really because navigation is desolated on the HUD nicely but I don’t use it anymore. They really need to upgrade that. Wish they can update the software to fix that. That’s my only gripe on an otherwise great vehicle. Grand touring with premium package. Love love the heads up display and all its functions. It really is awesome. Shockingly quiet on the road. Had owned 3 Mazda’s before. They all had road noise. Not this one. This one is a quiet as my wife’s RX350 Lexus. Bose audio is not as good as I hoped. My old 2008 CX9 Bose system was wicked. This one is just okay. I wish they did a better job with the high end audio. Rides great. Fuel economy great. Interior is very nice. Really, for the money, it is awesome.
Related Mazda CX-5 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda Tribute Cincinnati OH
- Used Mazda CX-7 Corona CA
- Used Mazda MPV Santa Monica CA
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Mazda CX-30 Miami FL
- Used Mazda 2 Mesa AZ
- Used Mazda CX-7 Mountain View CA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Pensacola FL
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Miami Beach FL
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Phoenix AZ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.