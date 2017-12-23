Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Silver
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    7,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,498

    $2,119 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport in White
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    20,306 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,888

    $2,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    13,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,652

    $2,103 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    12,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,588

    $1,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    24,522 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,588

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    28,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $22,000

    $2,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    41,440 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,988

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    33,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,995

    $1,879 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Black
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    27,775 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,998

    $1,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Black
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    15,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,639

    $1,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    10,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,900

    $2,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    32,821 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,499

    $1,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    45,125 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,198

    $2,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    42,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,998

    $1,207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    18,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,442

    $1,291 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    14,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,750

    $1,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    37,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,500

    $1,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    43,757 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,397

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda CX-5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,123 listings
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
UPDATE. Sweet ! Almost perfect
TgR,12/23/2017
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
UPDATE. Still love the little SUV. No rattles. Rides solid. Quiet. Only one complaint and it is a disappointment to me living in a big city. Navigation does not have real-time traffic and cannot reroute you around accidents. I find myself using Waze everyday. It’s a shame really because navigation is desolated on the HUD nicely but I don’t use it anymore. They really need to upgrade that. Wish they can update the software to fix that. That’s my only gripe on an otherwise great vehicle. Grand touring with premium package. Love love the heads up display and all its functions. It really is awesome. Shockingly quiet on the road. Had owned 3 Mazda’s before. They all had road noise. Not this one. This one is a quiet as my wife’s RX350 Lexus. Bose audio is not as good as I hoped. My old 2008 CX9 Bose system was wicked. This one is just okay. I wish they did a better job with the high end audio. Rides great. Fuel economy great. Interior is very nice. Really, for the money, it is awesome.
