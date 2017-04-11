If money was no object, I'd be driving a Porsche Cayenne S. But since my current car budget did not have room for a $90K SUV (and the associated high maint costs), I feel I did the next best thing and got a Mazda CX-5 GT with prem pkg. No, it's not nearly as fast as a Cayenne, but for about a third the the price, this little SUV acts a lot like that Swabian icon of the road. This is my second CX5. I had a 2013 as well. The 2017 is a HUGE upgrade from the 2013 model. I got my new one in Soul Red Crystal, and it literally glows! Love it. The 2017 is MUCH quieter inside than the earlier model, and compared to even a new Honda CRV, or a Ford Escape, the Mazda is quieter and more composed on the road, and handles much better than those rivals. Although the stability control is a little too aggressive for my taste, you can still toss this thing around like a sports sedan and not worry about the suspension getting flabby & floppy on you. It just tracks beautifully and handles mid corner bumps with aplomb (just like the Cayenne). If your main goal is having a lot of interior room & cargo space, go for the CRV (which is MUCH roomier) but in every other aspect I can think of, the Mazda scores higher. The Honda is more like a nice mini-van, disguised as an SUV. Sure it's roomy and peppy, but it in no way rewards the enthusiast driver like the Mazda. The parchment leather interior is just gorgeous, and looks much nicer than (for example) the interior in a BMW X3 or X5. Mazda obsessed over every little detail in this car. I was a bit concerned that I might not like all the "active safety" features, but they are so well done and so well integrated into the operation of the vehicle, that it was easy to get used to, and now I miss them in my other cars. With about 1100 miles on the clock I am averaging 26.9mpg. I do not do much urban driving, but still I am very happy with that result. I expect this result will improve as the engine breaks in. (Over 4 years I averaged 28.4mpg in my 2013 CX5). In short, if you want a "driver's car" but need the room and practicality of an SUV get the CX5 -- unless of course you can spring for the Cayenne :)

