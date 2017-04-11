2017 Mazda CX-5 Review
Pros & Cons
- Keen handling and steering make the CX-5 enjoyable to drive
- Attractive and upscale cabin for a premium ownership experience
- Quieter on the highway than before
- Not as powerful as some rivals
The Mazda CX-5, introduced for the 2013 model year, gave the world of small crossover SUVs a new dynamic benchmark. Not because it was the fastest of its kind, but because its routine handling and steering exhibited nuance. It was simply a crisper and more satisfying crossover to drive than rivals such as the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4. And it didn't come at the expense of utility because the first-generation CX-5 had competitive amounts of room and cargo space. For the redesigned 2017 CX-5, Mazda has kept all of this intact while also giving this small crossover a more refined and upscale feel.
This year's CX-5 is more comfortable and quiet to drive on the highway. Mazda has also upgraded the cabin materials, and the result is downright beautiful. Additional convenience features have been added, especially for the range-topping Grand Touring trim, which has proven especially popular among CX-5 trim levels. Notably, forward collision warning with automatic low-speed emergency braking is now standard on all CX-5s. Before, it was optional.
Overall, we're impressed with the 2017 Mazda CX-5. It's a more grown-up compact crossover than its predecessor, yet it doesn't cede any ground in its hallmark driver-centric nature. If you're looking for a small, affordable crossover that feels as if it should cost considerably more, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 is a good first stop.
Want to know even more about the Mazda CX-5? Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2018 CX-5 Grand Touring. How much did they like the CX-5's quiet and upscale interior? Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? And was this CX-5 reliable? Learn this and more from the test. Note that while we tested a 2018 CX-5, our test fully applies to the 2017 model as well.
2017 Mazda CX-5 models
Mazda offers the 2017 CX-5 crossover in four trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Select and Grand Touring. All have front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive as an option. The sole engine choice is a non-turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder (187 hp, 185 lb-ft of torque), which is mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment for every CX-5 includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Mazda's Connect infotainment system, a backup camera and a 40/20/40-split folding backseat that reclines.
Sport models are the base variant. In addition to the above, the Sport comes with 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, cloth upholstery, a four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth and two USB ports. It's not quite bare-bones, but if you want anything beyond this, you have to step up to the next trim level.
Touring models add a pretty big dose of comfort items that most buyers will find appealing. Included are full keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats with lumbar adjustment and simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, two additional speakers and two more USB ports. It also receives additional driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Two option packages are also available.
The Grand Select variant goes even further in the luxury direction, adding 19-inch wheels, automatic turn-swiveling headlights, a moonroof, a power liftgate, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming mirrors, a premium Bose audio system, a navigation system and satellite radio. The Grand Touring includes all of the above, along with additional standard safety features that include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane keeping assist and automatic high beams. An option package for the Grand Touring adds a heated steering wheel, heated outboard rear seats, a head-up display and a power front passenger seat.
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior4.0
Utility4.5
- Smart Brake Support
- Sounds an alert and applies the brakes when it detects the risk of an imminent front crash.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Provides gentle steering guidances to prevent you from inadvertently drifting out of your lane.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver to vehicles approaching from the rear when, say, reversing from a parking stall.
