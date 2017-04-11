  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(86)
2017 Mazda CX-5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Keen handling and steering make the CX-5 enjoyable to drive
  • Attractive and upscale cabin for a premium ownership experience
  • Quieter on the highway than before
  • Not as powerful as some rivals
List Price Range
$17,997 - $26,956
Used CX-5 for Sale
Which CX-5 does Edmunds recommend?

Don't be fooled by the Sport billing of the base CX-5 trim level. It's no more sporty than the rest of the CX-5 range. The sweet spot is the Touring trim: It retains the 17-inch wheels (which we like) of the base Sport model and adds many comfort and convenience items. We'd leave it at that. The Preferred Equipment package has a sound system that will appeal to audiophiles but includes a sunroof, which takes away some headroom. Go for the all-wheel-drive model only if you frequent slippery conditions often. It's a great system but costs extra and takes a minor toll on fuel economy.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

The Mazda CX-5, introduced for the 2013 model year, gave the world of small crossover SUVs a new dynamic benchmark. Not because it was the fastest of its kind, but because its routine handling and steering exhibited nuance. It was simply a crisper and more satisfying crossover to drive than rivals such as the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4. And it didn't come at the expense of utility because the first-generation CX-5 had competitive amounts of room and cargo space. For the redesigned 2017 CX-5, Mazda has kept all of this intact while also giving this small crossover a more refined and upscale feel.

This year's CX-5 is more comfortable and quiet to drive on the highway. Mazda has also upgraded the cabin materials, and the result is downright beautiful. Additional convenience features have been added, especially for the range-topping Grand Touring trim, which has proven especially popular among CX-5 trim levels. Notably, forward collision warning with automatic low-speed emergency braking is now standard on all CX-5s. Before, it was optional.

Overall, we're impressed with the 2017 Mazda CX-5. It's a more grown-up compact crossover than its predecessor, yet it doesn't cede any ground in its hallmark driver-centric nature. If you're looking for a small, affordable crossover that feels as if it should cost considerably more, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 is a good first stop.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know even more about the Mazda CX-5? Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2018 CX-5 Grand Touring. How much did they like the CX-5's quiet and upscale interior? Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? And was this CX-5 reliable? Learn this and more from the test. Note that while we tested a 2018 CX-5, our test fully applies to the 2017 model as well.

2017 Mazda CX-5 models

Mazda offers the 2017 CX-5 crossover in four trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Select and Grand Touring. All have front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive as an option. The sole engine choice is a non-turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder (187 hp, 185 lb-ft of torque), which is mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment for every CX-5 includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Mazda's Connect infotainment system, a backup camera and a 40/20/40-split folding backseat that reclines.

Sport models are the base variant. In addition to the above, the Sport comes with 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, cloth upholstery, a four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth and two USB ports. It's not quite bare-bones, but if you want anything beyond this, you have to step up to the next trim level.

Touring models add a pretty big dose of comfort items that most buyers will find appealing. Included are full keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats with lumbar adjustment and simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, two additional speakers and two more USB ports. It also receives additional driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Two option packages are also available.

The Grand Select variant goes even further in the luxury direction, adding 19-inch wheels, automatic turn-swiveling headlights, a moonroof, a power liftgate, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming mirrors, a premium Bose audio system, a navigation system and satellite radio. The Grand Touring includes all of the above, along with additional standard safety features that include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane keeping assist and automatic high beams. An option package for the Grand Touring adds a heated steering wheel, heated outboard rear seats, a head-up display and a power front passenger seat.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring (2.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

4.0
Mazda's penchant for handling prowess is alive and well in the CX-5. If your commute involves any twists or turns, you might not consider any other crossover. Just don't expect to get anywhere fast; the CX-5 thrust is ultimately meek when you really push it. Otherwise, it's an easy car to live with.

Acceleration

3.0
The 2.5-liter provides underwhelming acceleration from a stop or while moving. Overtaking on the highway requires some planning. A sprint from zero to 60 mph on our test track took 8.7 seconds, quick against rivals with similar engines. However, many vehicles in this class offer upgraded engines.

Braking

3.5
It's easy to bring the CX-5 to a smooth stop with the moderate pedal firmness and predictable brake effort. It took 121 feet to stop from 60 mph, an average stopping distance in this class.

Steering

5.0
Steering is weighted a bit heavier than in most crossovers, reflecting the CX-5's sporting intentions. It's never difficult to turn, however, and parking lot maneuvers are executed with ease. A slight buildup of effort at higher speeds helps you know exactly where the wheels are pointed.

Handling

5.0
This is where the CX-5 excels. Since it's sharp and communicative, you can take corners at speeds greater than rivals without squealing tires or feeling as if you're out of control. The car is unfazed by quick left-to-right transitions. This is the best-handling small crossover. No doubt about it.

Drivability

3.5
The transmission doesn't immediately jump into the highest gear possible under moderate acceleration, which helps with everyday drivability. It's reluctant to downshift, waiting until you really give it the beans. In Sport mode, the transmission hangs onto gears until you totally back off the gas.

Comfort

4.0
The CX-5 has a comfortable cabin that most people will find quite pleasant. Noise levels are low and the climate control system excels. A few minor annoyances — a ride that's firm and a rear bench with little thigh support — keep it from being the ultimate passenger-friendly vehicle.

Seat comfort

3.5
The front seats are shaped well and envelop the body comfortably, though the side bolsters squish to the side during hard cornering. The rear bench is flat on the bottom, which might make long-distance driving uncomfortable for rear-seat passengers. However, the rear seatback can now recline.

Ride comfort

3.5
The suspension setup that makes the CX-5 a world-class handler also gives it a ride quality that is firmer than what you'll find in other compact crossovers. However, midcorner bumps barely faze the CX-5, and it never feels floaty. Road imperfections are dealt with immediately.

Noise & vibration

4.0
Noise isn't an omnipresent issue; wind and tire noise is really only evident at highway speeds. Even then, you won't have to raise your voice to talk to passengers. Engine noise is apparent from moderate to heavy acceleration. Sport mode hangs onto gears, prolonging the raucous note.

Climate control

4.5
The dual-zone automatic climate control system works well to keep temperatures constant, aided by the Touring's rear air vents. Heated front seats are toasty in the highest setting, and the heated steering wheel warms quickly. Controls for the rear-seat heaters are awkwardly located in the armrest.

Interior

4.0
The cabin is very much driver-oriented, with excellent visibility and a superb driving position (the short center console and wide gap between the brake and dead pedals are a boon for tall drivers). It's slightly less friendly to backseat passengers since there's less room than in some rivals.

Ease of use

4.5
All controls are within the driver's reach. The center display loses touchscreen ability while the car is moving (it's controlled by an easy-to-use knob near the shifter) and doesn't wash out in sunlight. The driver armrests aren't tall enough to rest your elbow and still grip the steering wheel.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
Step-in height is a couple inches taller than that of most cars in this segment, but most people will find it easy to enter the CX-5. The tall doors mean you don't have to duck. Exiting is also simple, though passengers sitting behind tall front occupants might have to scrunch their legs to leave.

Driving position

5.0
The driver's seat offers a lot of vertical adjustment, from low-slung (for a crossover) to bury-your-head-in-the-roof. The front of the seat bottom raises fairly high, offering plenty of support on long-distance drives. The steering wheel also offers a nice range of tilt-and-telescoping adjustment.

Roominess

3.0
The CX-5 feels spacious up front, and there's enough headroom for tall folks all around even with the sunroof. Rear passengers might feel cramped by the sculpted outboard seats, which also make it difficult for an adult to sit in the middle. Rear legroom is a little tight.

Visibility

4.0
An elevated driving position, tall windows and narrow pillars make this an easy car to see out of. The exception is in the three-quarters view; the window is a bit smaller than those of competitors but provides a decent view to limit blind spots. Standard backup camera provides a high-def rear view.

Quality

5.0
There's not a single cheap-feeling trim piece in the CX-5 Grand Touring. All materials, from the leather upholstery to rarely used switchgear, feel expensive. The only disappointments are the malleable side bolsters that rub against the center console in turns. Everything else is exceptional.

Utility

4.5
Cargo area is a little small for the class, but you still get the capacity expected from a crossover. The rear seats fold nearly flat at a pull of the remote release latches. The cargo cover is cleverly attached to the hatch, so you don't have to bend over and shove items in. Seats fold 40/20/40.

Small-item storage

5.0
Storage spaces abound, with every door sporting spacious pockets with water bottles cutouts. The center bin is deep but not especially wide, though there's a secondary bin in front of the shifter for extra storage. There's a shallow tray inside the rear armrest complete with USB ports.

Cargo space

4.0
The cargo area is a bit smaller than in competitors, but we were able to fit two large suitcases without impeding rear visibility. The loading height is a little taller than many in this class, and the door opening height is a little shorter. We dig the nifty retracting door-mounted cargo cover.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.5
Four slots on the outboard seats allow access to the LATCH anchors. It's easy to push past the slots, but the anchors are inset a bit. The tethers on the seatback are easy to reach, even with the cargo cover in place; push down on the plastic tab that keeps stuff concealed to access the tether.

Towing

3.5
The CX-5 can tow up to 2,000 pounds. This is above average for the segment, although the Ford Escape and Hyundai Santa Fe can tow up to 3,500 pounds with their upgraded engines.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior4.0
Utility4.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mazda CX-5.

5(72%)
4(19%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(5%)
4.5
86 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very impressed!
MC,04/30/2017
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I was debating between the 2017 Honda CRV and 2017 Mazda CX-5. I test drove both and the CX-5 was the clear winner. The CRV was nice and had great features, but just felt a bit boring. Also, it was very apparent when driving the CRV that it is much larger than my current Mazda 3 hatch. Out of curiosity I tried driving the Honda HRV. The exterior if the HRV is super cute, but it was missing many of the tech features I wanted and had a super whimpy engine. I then drove the CX-5. Despite being about the same size as the CRV, the CX-5 was much more car-like in its handling. With the sport mode on, it is very peppy and responsive. On paper, the CRV and CX-5 look very similar in terms of features, quality, and price. But getting behind the wheel made all the difference. While I don't think you could go wrong with either the CRV or CX-5, I'd recommend the CX-5 for anyone who prefers a more sporty, car-like ride.
More zoom-zoom than your typical compact SUV
Jeff B,06/02/2017
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
If money was no object, I'd be driving a Porsche Cayenne S. But since my current car budget did not have room for a $90K SUV (and the associated high maint costs), I feel I did the next best thing and got a Mazda CX-5 GT with prem pkg. No, it's not nearly as fast as a Cayenne, but for about a third the the price, this little SUV acts a lot like that Swabian icon of the road. This is my second CX5. I had a 2013 as well. The 2017 is a HUGE upgrade from the 2013 model. I got my new one in Soul Red Crystal, and it literally glows! Love it. The 2017 is MUCH quieter inside than the earlier model, and compared to even a new Honda CRV, or a Ford Escape, the Mazda is quieter and more composed on the road, and handles much better than those rivals. Although the stability control is a little too aggressive for my taste, you can still toss this thing around like a sports sedan and not worry about the suspension getting flabby & floppy on you. It just tracks beautifully and handles mid corner bumps with aplomb (just like the Cayenne). If your main goal is having a lot of interior room & cargo space, go for the CRV (which is MUCH roomier) but in every other aspect I can think of, the Mazda scores higher. The Honda is more like a nice mini-van, disguised as an SUV. Sure it's roomy and peppy, but it in no way rewards the enthusiast driver like the Mazda. The parchment leather interior is just gorgeous, and looks much nicer than (for example) the interior in a BMW X3 or X5. Mazda obsessed over every little detail in this car. I was a bit concerned that I might not like all the "active safety" features, but they are so well done and so well integrated into the operation of the vehicle, that it was easy to get used to, and now I miss them in my other cars. With about 1100 miles on the clock I am averaging 26.9mpg. I do not do much urban driving, but still I am very happy with that result. I expect this result will improve as the engine breaks in. (Over 4 years I averaged 28.4mpg in my 2013 CX5). In short, if you want a "driver's car" but need the room and practicality of an SUV get the CX5 -- unless of course you can spring for the Cayenne :)
Huge upgrade from the 2016 model---LOVE MY 2017
RL,05/05/2017
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
This is the best car I ever bought. Period. I said similar things about the 2016 CX-5, but They have completely re-designed the 2017 model. The interior upgrades are SO luxurious, the drive is ultra quiet, and Mazda's can definitely HANDLE the road. You will read some complaints about lack of power, but I find my CX-5 to be pretty peppy. I have driven the CR-V and the Rav-4 and they don't hold a candle to the CX-5. You owe it to yourself to get into one of these machines and give it a go!
Fun to drive Premium SUV
Raam,07/26/2017
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I test drove CRV-EXL(Turbo), Ford Titanium (2.0L Ecoboost) , Jeep Chrokee (V6) and Mazda GT(Skyactiv). I liked engine response of Ford escape and Fun and premium feel of Mazda. Finally chose CX-5 over Escape. CX-5 Performance is adequate,It matches 0-45 against my traded in V6 Altima. Out of these four cars CRV was the boring one. My only problem with Mazda is its driver memory positions does not set side mirrors. Navigation and blind spot alert is integrated with HUD and it is awesome. I love the turning headlights. Overall very satisfied. Update after 18 months ----------------------------------- In Long weekend heavy traffic , radar cruise control drove the car most of the part. My 7 hours drive became more fun Middle seat folding was helpful to haul my ski gears and accommodate 4 passengers
See all 86 reviews of the 2017 Mazda CX-5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the CX-5 models:

Smart Brake Support
Sounds an alert and applies the brakes when it detects the risk of an imminent front crash.
Lane Keep Assist
Provides gentle steering guidances to prevent you from inadvertently drifting out of your lane.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver to vehicles approaching from the rear when, say, reversing from a parking stall.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Mazda CX-5

Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Overview

The Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 is offered in the following submodels: CX-5 SUV. Available styles include Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Grand Select 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mazda CX-5?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring is priced between $18,350 and$24,965 with odometer readings between 13657 and80700 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring is priced between $18,845 and$26,956 with odometer readings between 7169 and81239 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport is priced between $17,997 and$21,695 with odometer readings between 12727 and63271 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Select is priced between $21,991 and$24,500 with odometer readings between 18386 and46081 miles.

